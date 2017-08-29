2017 Fall Sports: Northern Adirondack Bobcats

JIll Lobdell Jill Lobdell
Lady Bobcats seek 4-for-4
ELLENBURG DEPOT | Cammey Keyser, Elizabeth Brown and Emily Pourier have led three Northern Adirondack girl’s varsity soccer teams to three Class C championships in the past three years.
Now, it will be Kelley Gilmore who takes the helm for the Lady Bobcats, seeking their fourth straight trip into the state show.
“Our experience will help,” Gilmore said. “Paige Chilton in net anchors the defense while Katie Brothers and Avery Lambert will give us stability on offense. Emily Peryea, Hannah Jock and many other returning younger players from last years team will compliment the senior leadership.”
Gilmore said the team is focused on keeping the hold on the Class C title and the team is willing to put in the preseason work.
“The team realizes what it takes to be successful--working hard in practice and staying positive with one another to create tight team chemistry,” Gilmore said. “The veteran players must take leadership roles to help shape the newer members early on so they are all ready come playoffs.
Lady Bobcats soccer
Katie Brothers - 12, Paige Chilton - 12, Avery Lambert - 12, Olivia Paiser - 12, Madeline Wilson - 12, Emily Peryea - 11, Grace Thume - 11, Bailey LaBarge - 11, Hanna Jock - 11, Monica Charland - 11, Madison Mitchell - 11, Maria Almodovar - 11, Brynne Gilmore - 10, Alexis Pitts - 10, Kira LaBarge - 10, Bailey LaFountain - 10, Keisha Poupore - 10
Coach: Kelley Gilmore
Bobcats back in Class C with solid core
ELLENBURG DEPOT | The Northern Adirondack varsity boy’s soccer team will return to the Class C playoffs this year, while also in hopes of earning a Division II title in the Northern Soccer League.
“At this point I fell all of the five team in Class C will be competitive,” said coach Damien Nevader, as Saranac Lake will also join Class C along with Seton Catholic, Lake Placid and AuSable Valley.
“We hope to be the team that can come out on top in October,” Nevader said. “We lost several important players to graduation last year. However, I am returning a good core of players that will step into leadership roles well. There are also a few newcomers who could make a real impact this season.”
Nevader said he is looking for leadership out of senior Greg Boulerice and juniors Brett Juntunen and Cody Peryea.
“Each had good seasons last year, but must fill the roles of some of the players we lost,” he added.
Boulerice will take over at sweeper, while Peryea will look to control pace from the midfield and Juntunen will be called on in the attacking third.
Behind them all, retuning keeper Lucas Smart will look to continue his stellar play between the pipes.
“Overall, we will be a pretty young team with only four seniors,” Nevader said, “We will be looking for some of our freshmen and sophomores to step into some important roles as the season gets into swing.”
One area Nevader feels confident with his team is conditioning.
“This is the fittest group of boys I have had coming into a season,” he said. “We will be able to compete with other teams’ fitness levels from day one.”
Bobcat soccer
Greg Boulerice 12, Ethan Warick 12, Jacob Allen 12, Connor Coty 12, Christian Gonya 12, Cody Peryea 11, Brett Juntunen 11, Bobby Schoonmaker 11, Matt Nephew 11, Devin Brunelle 11, Zach Miller 11, Liam Dixon 11, Reed Lashway 11, Brent Pombrio 11, Lucas Smart 10, Dylan Chase 10, Casper Labarge 10, Dylan Monette 10, Nolan Knight 9, Cody Lambert 9
Coach: Damien Nevader
Bobcat spikers look to rise
ELLENBURG DEPOT | After struggling through the 2016 season, the Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team will look to change it’s fortunes around entering the coming CVAC season.
“With losing only one senior last year, we have a solid core group of returners,” coach Katrina Castine said. “We look to improve our record from last year (0 matches won). Our team will look to the seniors for leadership and motivation throughout the season.
“Our goal is to win a few matches, most importantly winning sectionals against Lake Placid. Our year will be a success if we can communicate and work together to receive serves and execute plays.”
Bobcats volleyball
Alexis Seymour Junior Outside Hitter
Cora Barnaby Sophomore Middle Hitter
Jadyn LaValley Sophomore Setter
Alexis Lafave Senior Libero
Mara Ryan Senior Middle Hitter
Alexis Kerr Junior Outside Hitter
Chloe Smith Junior Middle Hitter
Anna Brown Sophomore Setter
Britt Gilmore Senior Outside Hitter
Madison Brunell Junior Outside Hitter
Angela Mull Junior Middle Hitter
Brittney LaValley Senior
Coach: Katrina Castine