2017 Fall Sports: Northern Adirondack Bobcats

Lady Bobcats seek 4-for-4

ELLENBURG DEPOT | Cammey Keyser, Elizabeth Brown and Emily Pourier have led three Northern Adirondack girl’s varsity soccer teams to three Class C championships in the past three years.

Now, it will be Kelley Gilmore who takes the helm for the Lady Bobcats, seeking their fourth straight trip into the state show.

“Our experience will help,” Gilmore said. “Paige Chilton in net anchors the defense while Katie Brothers and Avery Lambert will give us stability on offense. Emily Peryea, Hannah Jock and many other returning younger players from last years team will compliment the senior leadership.”

Gilmore said the team is focused on keeping the hold on the Class C title and the team is willing to put in the preseason work.

“The team realizes what it takes to be successful--working hard in practice and staying positive with one another to create tight team chemistry,” Gilmore said. “The veteran players must take leadership roles to help shape the newer members early on so they are all ready come playoffs.

Katie Brothers - 12, Paige Chilton - 12, Avery Lambert - 12, Olivia Paiser - 12, Madeline Wilson - 12, Emily Peryea - 11, Grace Thume - 11, Bailey LaBarge - 11, Hanna Jock - 11, Monica Charland - 11, Madison Mitchell - 11, Maria Almodovar - 11, Brynne Gilmore - 10, Alexis Pitts - 10, Kira LaBarge - 10, Bailey LaFountain - 10, Keisha Poupore - 10

Coach: Kelley Gilmore

Bobcats back in Class C with solid core

ELLENBURG DEPOT | The Northern Adirondack varsity boy’s soccer team will return to the Class C playoffs this year, while also in hopes of earning a Division II title in the Northern Soccer League.

“At this point I fell all of the five team in Class C will be competitive,” said coach Damien Nevader, as Saranac Lake will also join Class C along with Seton Catholic, Lake Placid and AuSable Valley.

“We hope to be the team that can come out on top in October,” Nevader said. “We lost several important players to graduation last year. However, I am returning a good core of players that will step into leadership roles well. There are also a few newcomers who could make a real impact this season.”