2017 Fall Sports: Peru Indians

Lady Indians set to defend PERU | Your the defending Section VII champion, there isn’t a senior on your roster and the three-time defending sectional all-around champion is a sophomore. Life’s good for the Peru varsity gymnastics team. “Our team strength this season will definitely be our depth as we have 10 strong starters on every event,” said coach Krista Brown, who is joined by fellow coach Brett LeClair. The Indians will look to win the sectional title for the fourth year in a row, with sophomore Delaney Brown anchoring the team after winning the Section VII all-around title her seventh through ninth grade seasons. But that is not all the state-level talent the defending champs return as Allie Timmons, Kira Fisher, Olivia Tarabula, Alandra Geboand Rylee Desso all went to the NYSPHSAA meet last season. The team also returns eighth grader Jenna Swyers. A trio of newcomers are also looking to make their mark on the squad in Madeline Witkiewicz, McKalyie Taylor and Kennedy Beyer. “In preseason we work to improve our strength and flexibility,” Brown said about the upcoming season. “We also try to perfect the skills we will need for the upcoming season, and we create routines for bars, beam, and floor. We want to work together as a cohesive group, stay focused and competitive for the entire season, win the 2017 Sectional meet, have fun, and help our senior athletes have a successful final season as Peru gymnasts.” Lady Indians gymnastics Alaina Bazzano 12, Emily Beaudette 12, Kira Fisher 12, Alandra Gebo 12, Shane Rice 12, Corrinne Smith 12, Sarah Tavernia 12, Olivia Tarabula 11, Allison Timmons 11, Kennedy Beyer 7, Delaney Brown 10, Rylee Desso 10, Makenzie LaMonda 10, Lindsey Sarazen 9, Jenna Swyers 9, McKalyie Taylor 7, Madeline Witkiewicz 7 Coach: Krista Brown × Expand JIll Lobdell Jill Lobdell Indians look forward, keep moving PERU | Midway through the 2016 season, the Peru varsity football team threw the switch. After defeating Ticonderoga for its lone loss of the regular season, the Indians then went on to claim the Class B title with a win over Beekmantown. For 2017, the Indians hope they can start the momentum earlier and keep it going through the playoffs.

“Our strength will be our young athletic players,” coach Ryon O’Connell said. “We will build on our speed and quickness throughout the year. Our team goal is to get better every day and hope we can compete in the playoffs.” O’Connell said there are a few players he will look to in order to help lead the team. “Ryley O’Connell returns as the starting QB and performed much better in the second half of the season,” O’Connell said. “Jordan Hayes returns as a two-way starter on the line, Robert Reynolds returns as a receiver and middle linebacker, while Matt Latinville returns on the lines.” Competition will be a key in each practice for the team, to get the prepared for the nine week CVAC season which ends in Clintonville. “We need to compete every day in practice against each other and focus on our individual assignments and team goals,” O’Connell said. “We need to come together as one cohesive unit and keep improving each day. Our year will be a success if we can learn quickly (very few seniors) and our younger players grow throughout the season.” Indians hope for title PERU | Last season, the Peru varsity volleyball team fought rival Beekmantown down to the wire on CVAC and Class B play. This year, the Indians return a trio of players who they hope help the team to claim the top spot in both. “We have a strong set of returners from last year,” coach Mary Ann Lake said. “Olivia Bousquet, Isabel Martin and Marie Higgins all saw considerable court time last year and will be expected to show leadership this year.” Lake said the team is using the preseason to learn roles and develop communication skills. “Developing a team chemistry where every athlete is confident in their role on the team has been a key in the preseason,” Lake said. “Our year will be a success if we successfully defend our Saranac Tournament title and finish at or near the top of the CVAC.” Indians volleyball Erin Sears, Marie Higgins, Jillian Rose, Olivia Bousquet, Mercedes Rodriguez, Alexis Hayes, Julia Prescott, Isabel Martin, Molly Timmons, Lauryn Clary, Elizabeth McKee, Taylor Germain, Natalie Bouvier, Regan Keefe