2017 Fall Sports: Plattsburgh Hornets

PHS looks to compete in Class B

PLATTSBURGH | At the size of a linebacker with a rifleman arm, it’s hard to take down Mitch Senecal.

Senecal, who begins his third season under center for the Plattsburgh High School varsity Hornets, will be called on to lead a team under the direction of Pat Keleher.

“We have great senior leadership and QB Mitch Senecal is a three-year starter, with great experience at skill positions, good numbers and great competition every day at practice,” Keleher said.

The key for the Hornets on defense will be in the defensive backfield, as the line will be in the process of growing and improving as the season begins.

“We have good experience back in defensive backfield and linebacker,” Keleher said. “We will be younger and less experienced on the offensive and defensive lines.”

As the team grows, Keleher wants them to work towards the ultimate sectional goal.

“As always, our goal is to win the Class B title, be competitive and have a winning season,” he said. “Finding successful player combinations on the offensive and defensive lines and getting those units to play well will be a key. Getting the juniors and sophomores who moved up, up to the speed of the varsity game will also be key.”

Along with Senecal, Talon Bushey, Jason Moore, Seth Atwood, Aidan Stone, Brandon Fox and Tim Varano will be looked at for team leadership.

Hornets seek title in swimming

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High school varsity swim team returns a deep and talented roster of athletes as they prepare to defend, yet again,their sectional swimming title under second year coach Jay Ruff.

Members of the team included Andy Abdallah, Allison Bedard, Mia Biondolillo, Savanah Briel, Katherine Carron, Jackie Clark, Madeline Dame, Meghan Davey, Annemarie Geiger, Audrey Gerhardt, Darian Gilbert, Avery Kuhn, Jasmine Mathis, Kayla Michaels, Julia Mitsoglou, Quincy Parkinson, Jasmine Piper, Briana Rosney, Alison Silver, Madison Valenti and Theodora Welch.

Training key for young Hornets

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity gymnastics team will be a young roster, but full of athletes ready to compete in the 2017 regular season.