2017 Fall Sports: Plattsburgh Hornets

PHS looks to compete in Class B
PLATTSBURGH | At the size of a linebacker with a rifleman arm, it’s hard to take down Mitch Senecal.
Senecal, who begins his third season under center for the Plattsburgh High School varsity Hornets, will be called on to lead a team under the direction of Pat Keleher.
“We have great senior leadership and QB Mitch Senecal is a three-year starter, with great experience at skill positions, good numbers and great competition every day at practice,” Keleher said.
The key for the Hornets on defense will be in the defensive backfield, as the line will be in the process of growing and improving as the season begins.
“We have good experience back in defensive backfield and linebacker,” Keleher said. “We will be younger and less experienced on the offensive and defensive lines.”
As the team grows, Keleher wants them to work towards the ultimate sectional goal.
“As always, our goal is to win the Class B title, be competitive and have a winning season,” he said. “Finding successful player combinations on the offensive and defensive lines and getting those units to play well will be a key. Getting the juniors and sophomores who moved up, up to the speed of the varsity game will also be key.”
Along with Senecal, Talon Bushey, Jason Moore, Seth Atwood, Aidan Stone, Brandon Fox and Tim Varano will be looked at for team leadership.
Hornets seek title in swimming
PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High school varsity swim team returns a deep and talented roster of athletes as they prepare to defend, yet again,their sectional swimming title under second year coach Jay Ruff.
Members of the team included Andy Abdallah, Allison Bedard, Mia Biondolillo, Savanah Briel, Katherine Carron, Jackie Clark, Madeline Dame, Meghan Davey, Annemarie Geiger, Audrey Gerhardt, Darian Gilbert, Avery Kuhn, Jasmine Mathis, Kayla Michaels, Julia Mitsoglou, Quincy Parkinson, Jasmine Piper, Briana Rosney, Alison Silver, Madison Valenti and Theodora Welch.
Training key for young Hornets
PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity gymnastics team will be a young roster, but full of athletes ready to compete in the 2017 regular season.
“We have a young team with only one senior,” coach Janice Trudeau said. “However, we have several gymnasts who train throughout the year. This will help them to be successful.”
With a group of athletes who have been preparing for a new season, Trudeau wants to set their sites on maximizing the points they can earn in each discipline.
“Our goal is to increase our difficulty especially in our dance component of our routines,” Trudeau said. “We also will need to work hard on bars to increase our skill level as well as develop more bar workers within the team. Strength, conditioning and skill training is our main focus.”
The Hornet’s line senior, Madison Baker, leads a team which took two of the top three podium positions at last year’s Section VII championships.
“Again this year we will lean on senior Madison Baker who was second place in the all-around for Section VII last season,” Trudeau said. “Madison is a hard worker, a great role model and a born leader so we will look to her to lead the team. Freshman Morgan Hughes is returning as the third place all-around finisher. She will be a great asset to the team. Other all around gymnast who will make strong contributions include Mikayla Karkoski, Dakota Tender and Christine Bresnahan. In addition, we have Gianna Coryea, who was injured last preseason and unable to compete. We have big expectations that she will be a big contributor to our team.”
Overall, Trudeau said the amount of work her team puts in on the practice will determine their success.
“We have to work hard, focus on cleanly executed skills and have confidence to do the skills we are capable of.”
Hornets Gymnastics
Kennedy Baker, Madison Baker, Christine Bresnahan, Sabrina Burgess, Gianna Coryea, Rebecah Courson, Carly Eagle, Morgan Hughes, Mikayla Karkoski, Dakota Tender
Coach: Janice Trudeau
Solid core to lead Hornets
PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity girl’s soccer program will look to improve form last season, with a “solid core” of players returning, said coach Tim Mulligan.
“We return a solid core of from a 2016 team that finished .500. In the back, Mica Beatham and Hanna Duquette return. along with, Elisa Rodriguez in the midfield, and Brina Micheels and Meghan Sullivan up front. Brina and Meghan were the teams top scorers a year ago.”
Along with proven players, Mulligan said there will be several roles for newcomers to fill.
“Delaney McCormick looks to fill the shoes of graduate Alyssa Salls in goal,” Mulligan said. “While young talents Paige Murray, Madeleine Woodward, and Nell Porter are looking to make big contributions.”
Mulligan said the team is preparing for the Division I road ahead.
“Division 1 of the NSL should be a battle again as Beekmantown, Saranac, NCCS, and Peru should all be tough competition, while Saranac Lake looks to be improved and AVCS is always a tough opponent,” he said.
Lady Hornets soccer
Hannah Glicksman 12, Mica Beatham 12, Hanna Duquette 12, Paige Murray 10, Nell Porter 10, Sophia Gottschall 10, Pema Dolkar 12, Elisa Rodriguez 12, Brina Micheels 10, Trinity Carter 12, Cali Johnson 11, Charlotte Parker 12, Meghan Sullivan 12, Delaney McCormick 12, Madeleine Woodward 9, Katherine Kavanaugh 11, Kathleen Sullivan 11, Michaela Simard 11
Coach: Tim Mulligan
Assistant: Brian Micheels
Hornets seek state run
PLATTSBURGH | Two seasons off of winning the Class B state championship, the Plattsburgh High boy’s soccer team will look to repeat the task.
“We are strong defensively and have the ability to possess the ball,” head coach Chris LaRose said, assisted by Alfie LaDue. “Our year will be a success if if we continue to practice hard and play as a team every game for 80 minutes! We want to challenge for the league and sectional titles.”
LaRose said there are several players he will look toward for leadership and work ethic this season.
“Senior midfielders Sabour Tidjani, Jacob Brandmeier, Brendan Whalen and Logan Julian, along with seniors Colin Wells, Kyle Side and Aidan Vogl on defense and iunior outside midfielder Nick Provost. Junior forwards Andrew Follmer and Henry Wylie look to get a starting nod.
Hornets soccer
Jake Brandmeier (senior), Connor Cota (senior), Andrew Cutaiar (senior), Logan Julian (senior), Nick Nowoslelski (senior), Liam Porter (senior), Kyle Side (senior), Sabour Tidjani (senior), Aidan Vogl (senior), Colin Wells (senior), Brendan Whalen (senior), Josh Baker (junior), Adam Darrah (junior), Andrew Follmer (junior), Calvin Gosrich (junior), Michael James (junior), Nick Provost (junior), Liam Rascoe (junior), Ryan Kavanaugh (freshman), Henry Wylie (junior)
Coach: Chris LaRose
Speed, passing key for Hornets
PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity volleyball team will rely on quickness as they contend for a Class C title in the CVAC.
“We have speed on defense,” coach Shae LaPorte said. “This years’ team has some great passers and possess court awareness. “The key to our success will be our passing. If we can deliver good passes to our setters, our offense will be able to produce success.”
While LaPorte added a group of newcomers will be key.
“We strive to be a contender in the race to sectionals,” she said. “With having only one senior, it will set us up nicely for next year as well.”
Hornets volleyball
Bridget Melhorn JR Setter
Hannah Giroux JR Libero
Molly Carey JR Outside
Gianna DeJesus Soph Middle
Grace McMahon Soph Outside
Rachel Bushey SR Outside
Lauren Schmidt JR Opp
Molly Channell JR Opp
Michele Bogensberger JR Setter
Allie Hartnett Soph Middle
Cassie DiMartino JR Middle
Elisa Megarr JR Middle
Coach Shae LaPorte