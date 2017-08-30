2017 Fall Sports: Moriah Vikings

Vikings want D title back

PORT HENRY | Despite what you may have heard, Moriah is still in the heart of football country.

As the school comes off a year where they won a state championship in basketball, the Viking boys of fall are ready to return the Section VII/Class D title to where they believe it rightfully belongs, and they are bringing a core of experienced players to help them overcome rival Ticonderoga come late October.

“We return 16 players from last year’s team with nine starters on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said.

He’s also bringing some depth as well.

“We have 31 players on this year’s roster so we have team depth,” he said.

Up front will be a key for the Vikings as they return four of their linemen, including Mike Rollins, Alex Larrow, Derek Manfred and Jacob Gibeau.

They will set up the running and throwing game led by senior quarterback Dylan Trombley, who threw for over 1,000 yards last season.

“We also return our top two receivers from last in Connor Anderson and Ryan Flack,” said Tesar.

Dewey Snyder, Ryan Flack and Jerin Sargent are also players who will look to make an impact for the Vikings this season.

While the Vikings are set for the season, they know it all comes down to the Class D title game between the red and purple.

“Every team wants to win their section and advance in the state playoffs and eventually the state championship in Syracuse,” Tesar said. “It is not an easy road and it’s hard enough to get out of our section. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.

“Our year will be a success if we are able to run and throw the ball consistently and not be one dimensional,” he said. “Defensively we have to be aggressive and communicate with each other.”

For now, the team is focused on preparing for game one.

“We are getting prepared and ready in short period of time,” he said. “Leadership from all the returners is important in getting all the underclassmen prepared for the season.”