2017 Fall Sports: Saranac Chiefs

Chiefs look to be force in Div. I

SARANAC | The Saranac Chiefs will rely on a core of experienced players as they seek to end the season atop Division I in the Northern Soccer League, as well as hoisting the Class B crown.

“We are a well-balanced team with depth on the bench,” said coach Tom Harrigan. “We want to be one of the top teams in the section and go above a .500 record.”

Harrigan said there are key players for the Chiefs in the attacking and defensive thirds of the field.

“Shayne O’Neill loves to find the back of the net for us,” he said. “Preston Boliver as a sweeper will be strong on defense and Cameron Duffield will be tough in net.

Harrigan said the team will have a successful season if they continue to work hard and commit to playing that way starting with game one.

Chiefs soccer

Preston Boliver 12, Jack Drolet 12, Dylan Goddeau-Duprey 12, Keegan Eick 12, Logan Fournia 12, Donovan Hack 12, Jon Olson 12, Rory Patterson 12, Logan Peroza 12, Nicholas Shantie 12, Hunter Williams 12, Sam Wright 12, Cameron Duffield 11, Ryan Goddeau-Duprey 11, Brexton Montville 11, Connor O’Neill 11, Shayne O’Neill 11, Griffin Parks 11, Jarod Peterson 11, Joseph Webster 11

Coach: Tom Harrigan

Lady Chiefs look to seniors

SARANAC | The Lady Chiefs varsity soccer team will rely on senior leadership to be a force in Division I of the Northern Soccer League in 2017.

Shawna Pellerin, Kayla Dandurand and Taylor Byerly will be the captains for coach Mary LoTmplio’s 2017 squad, which also includes seniors Taylor Alexander, Skye O’Connell, Jenna Reil, Ali Plumadore, Shayna White and Makenzie Czora.

“With our senior leadership, we want to work hard and be competitive in order to contend in the playoffs this season,” LoTemplio said.

Lady Chiefs soccer

Taylor Alexander 12, Taylor Byerly 12, Kayla Dandurand 12, Skye O’Connell 12, Shawna Pellerin 12, Ali Plumadore 12, Jenna Reil 12, Shayna White 12, Makenzie Czora 12, Nora Canning 11, Marah Chiappalone 11, Taryn Collins 11, Rachael Scarborough 11, Kaylyn Wood 11, Bella LaCroix 10, Kayla Myers 10, Grace Patterson 9