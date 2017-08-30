2017 Fall Sports: Saranac Chiefs

Chiefs look to be force in Div. I
SARANAC | The Saranac Chiefs will rely on a core of experienced players as they seek to end the season atop Division I in the Northern Soccer League, as well as hoisting the Class B crown.
“We are a well-balanced team with depth on the bench,” said coach Tom Harrigan. “We want to be one of the top teams in the section and go above a .500 record.”
Harrigan said there are key players for the Chiefs in the attacking and defensive thirds of the field.
“Shayne O’Neill loves to find the back of the net for us,” he said. “Preston Boliver as a sweeper will be strong on defense and Cameron Duffield will be tough in net.
Harrigan said the team will have a successful season if they continue to work hard and commit to playing that way starting with game one.
Chiefs soccer
Preston Boliver 12, Jack Drolet 12, Dylan Goddeau-Duprey 12, Keegan Eick 12, Logan Fournia 12, Donovan Hack 12, Jon Olson 12, Rory Patterson 12, Logan Peroza 12, Nicholas Shantie 12, Hunter Williams 12, Sam Wright 12, Cameron Duffield 11, Ryan Goddeau-Duprey 11, Brexton Montville 11, Connor O’Neill 11, Shayne O’Neill 11, Griffin Parks 11, Jarod Peterson 11, Joseph Webster 11
Coach: Tom Harrigan
Lady Chiefs look to seniors
SARANAC | The Lady Chiefs varsity soccer team will rely on senior leadership to be a force in Division I of the Northern Soccer League in 2017.
Shawna Pellerin, Kayla Dandurand and Taylor Byerly will be the captains for coach Mary LoTmplio’s 2017 squad, which also includes seniors Taylor Alexander, Skye O’Connell, Jenna Reil, Ali Plumadore, Shayna White and Makenzie Czora.
“With our senior leadership, we want to work hard and be competitive in order to contend in the playoffs this season,” LoTemplio said.
Lady Chiefs soccer
Taylor Alexander 12, Taylor Byerly 12, Kayla Dandurand 12, Skye O’Connell 12, Shawna Pellerin 12, Ali Plumadore 12, Jenna Reil 12, Shayna White 12, Makenzie Czora 12, Nora Canning 11, Marah Chiappalone 11, Taryn Collins 11, Rachael Scarborough 11, Kaylyn Wood 11, Bella LaCroix 10, Kayla Myers 10, Grace Patterson 9
Coach: Mary LoTemplio
Communication key for Chiefs
SARANAC | Saranac varsity girl’s volleyball coach Mary LaDuke hopes her players will open their mouths as they start the 2017 CVAC season.
LaDuke said communication will be key for the Chiefs this season, and credits it as one of the strengths of the team.
“We will also be strong with serving and depth,” LaDuke said. “Our goals are to be focused, work hard and communicate with each other.”
Elizabeth Trudeau returns to anchor the Chiefs offense from the setter position, while Kylee Wiedman and Maddie Hoeth look to play strong this season.
LaDuke did say her team will be learning a new offence and defense this season, and will have to meet their goals in order to be successful as a team.
Lady Chiefs volleyball
Amber Caron, Nikki Donah, Cynthia Ducatte, Madison Dubray, Maddie Hoeth, Stephanie Moulton, Abby Murant, Trinity Paquin, Mikayla St.Louis, Elizabeth Trudeau, Kylee Wiedeman
Coach: Mary LaDuke
Chiefs look to stay in control in cross country
SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity cross country teams want to keep the momentum going from a sweep of every sectional championship they were in last season.
Coach Jim Medeiros said both teams are ready to work hard for both the CVAC and Section VII titles this season.
“The boys want to continually improve during the season and park during the championship week,” Mederios said. “The girls should have a chance to be great through the sectional meet and go to states and place.”
Mederios feels three things are key as the team regroups in the preseason.
“Hard work, dedication and determination,” he said. “Our boys will be successful if we put ourselves in a position to have a legit chance to win sectionals, while the grils are win sectionals and run at a high level at the state meet.
Andrew Lepage, Justin Burdo and Sam Carter are expected to lead the boys team, while the Lady Chiefs will have a lineup of Rachael Woodruff, Elise Lepage, Heather Dutko, Julia Drolet, Caitlyn Cliché, Jessica Dormann and Sarique Moore — the projected top seven for the squad.
Chiefs cross country
Andrew Lepage, Justin Burdo, Alec Flora-Miller, Ryan Kanaly, Nick Sears, Lucas Smith, Griffin Williams, Ryan Madden, Dylan Borner, Anthony Bernardi, Kaden Ladieu, Brady Hebert, Sam Carter, Harley Canning, Andrew Woodruff, Kaleb Stanton
Lady Chiefs roster
Roster-Cheyenne Roe, Montana Kirkum, Ella Lamora, Angelique Moore, Sage Ladieu, Jessica Dormann, Kara Maggy ,Caitlyn Cliché, Heather Dutko, Lydia Aierle, Hannah Dessureault, Julia Drolet, Rachael Woodruff, Sarique Moore, Elise Lepage, Kenya Tate, Amy Saeed, Angelena Fay ,Kylie Lamora, Molly Lync