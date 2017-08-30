2017 Fall Sports: Schroon Lake Wildcats

Lady Wildcats seek divisional glory
SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity girls soccer team is hoping their past two years of growth will lead to a top position in Division III of the Northern Soccer League in 2017.
“We want to be the Division III champions this season,” coach MaryLou Shaughnessy said. “We came close last year only losing to Keene in division play, both times only giving up one goal. We also played in our first sectional game in over five years for girls varsity and we held Lake Placid in 1-1 tie through the third and fourth quarters until losing in the second overtime of sectionals.”
The Wildcats will look to a core of five senior standouts, led by Alora Bearor at the goalie position.
“The seniors all bring a talent and energy to the field,” Shaughnessy said. “Alora is an impressive power in the back as our main goalie, Amanda Grey is an outstanding defender and will prove it will be hard to get around her. Sam Grey has the determination to defend our goal and she has the speed to outrun anyone, Abi Belrose will be our top scorer with her fancy footwork on the front line along with the consistent and steady support of Emily Maisonville controlling midfield.”
Shaughnessy said there will be several contributors from the underclassmen as well.
“Sienna Secor will be a strong force on defense, Lily Slyman and Dani Ramirez will work well together on the front line,” she said. “Grace Higgens will help control midfield with Emily but is also a force on the front line. Alysen Bruce is a valuable player in any position on the field. Cortney Lebel can shine as an offensive player or defender. My Sophomores and my Freshman will bring an energy and enthusiasm to the team while polishing their skills during practices and games. They have speed, energy, heart and commitment”
For Shaughnessy, the key to the season comes down to how hard her squad works in practice.
“We want to work on ball control and be a team with 100 percent commitment to give it our all when we are on the field,” she said, adding, “we have the speed, experience and heart to be the best and give 100 percent.
“Our year will be a success if we are able to use our speed and ball control skills to move past opponents and put the ball in the net first and fast. This should be an outstanding year for the Lady Wildcats!”
Lady Wildcats soccer
Alora Bearor Senior Goalie/Fullback
Abi Belrose Senior Forward
Amanda Grey Senior Center Fullback
Sam Grey Senior Full/Mid Fielder
Emily Maisonville Senior Midfield/forward
Alysen Bruce Junior Midfielder
Grace Higgens Junior Midfield/Forward
Cortney Lebel Junior Midfield
Danielle Ramirez Junior Forward
Sienna Secor Junior Midfield/Fullback
Lily Slyman Junior Midfield
Victoria Buell Sophomore Midfield/fullback
Alyssa DeCesare Sophomore Midfield
Eden Konig Sophomore Fullback
Malena Gereau Freshman Midfield/forward
Coach: MaryLou Shaughnessy
Wildcats ready to run
SCHROON | In each of the last two seasons, the Schroon Lake varsity cross country program has been low in numbers, but has sent members of the squad to the NYSPHSAA championship meet.
Now, a group of six runners will seek to follow in the footsteps of Angie Stellabotte and Levi Williams and be the next Wildcat runner to advance to states.
Under the direction of David and Heather Williams along with Terry Wisser, the 2017 squad includes seniors Ben Wisser, Megan Charboneau and Joe Slayterpryce; along with junior James Joesph, freshman Justice Kowal and eighth grader Shelbie Rice.
“Schroon Lake is running as individuals with representation at varsity girls and boys and girls modified,” David Williams said. “Veteran Ben Wisser is returning as a senior with a goal to run at the states this year. Our year will be a success if we enjoy the sport of running.”
Wildcats cross country
Ben Wisser 12, Megan Charboneau 12, Joe Slayterpryce 12, James Joesph 11, Justice Kowal 9, Shelbie Rice 8
Wildcats ready for new season
SCHROON | It will be a mixture of experience and youth which will help lead the Wildcats onto the field in 2017.
“The core and strength of the wild cats come from our experience, flexibility in the midfield and our new additions to the team,” coach Derrick Denteh said. “Our team goals is to improve our chemistry one game at a time and make a run in the playoffs.”
Micha Stout and Jordan DeZalia are expected to help lead the team, while Cian and Collin Bresnahan are a pair of newcomers who previously played for the Mountainside Christian Academy team.
“An Important part of preseason will be conditioning, defining our roles, and setting our objectives,” Denteh said. “Our year will be successful if we work hard each day, stay healthy, have fun, and believe in one another.”
Wildcats soccer
Jordan DeZalia, Harrison Gereau, Tyler Dick, Micka Stout, Cian Bresnahan, Andrew Pelkey, Collin Bresnahan, Derrick Loiselle, Michael Foote, Cole Plumstead, Gabriel Gratto, Travis Fish, Jaike Brady, Ryan Haneman, Marcus Peace
Coach: Derrick Denteh