2017 Fall Sports: Schroon Lake Wildcats

Lady Wildcats seek divisional glory

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity girls soccer team is hoping their past two years of growth will lead to a top position in Division III of the Northern Soccer League in 2017.

“We want to be the Division III champions this season,” coach MaryLou Shaughnessy said. “We came close last year only losing to Keene in division play, both times only giving up one goal. We also played in our first sectional game in over five years for girls varsity and we held Lake Placid in 1-1 tie through the third and fourth quarters until losing in the second overtime of sectionals.”

The Wildcats will look to a core of five senior standouts, led by Alora Bearor at the goalie position.

“The seniors all bring a talent and energy to the field,” Shaughnessy said. “Alora is an impressive power in the back as our main goalie, Amanda Grey is an outstanding defender and will prove it will be hard to get around her. Sam Grey has the determination to defend our goal and she has the speed to outrun anyone, Abi Belrose will be our top scorer with her fancy footwork on the front line along with the consistent and steady support of Emily Maisonville controlling midfield.”

Shaughnessy said there will be several contributors from the underclassmen as well.

“Sienna Secor will be a strong force on defense, Lily Slyman and Dani Ramirez will work well together on the front line,” she said. “Grace Higgens will help control midfield with Emily but is also a force on the front line. Alysen Bruce is a valuable player in any position on the field. Cortney Lebel can shine as an offensive player or defender. My Sophomores and my Freshman will bring an energy and enthusiasm to the team while polishing their skills during practices and games. They have speed, energy, heart and commitment”

For Shaughnessy, the key to the season comes down to how hard her squad works in practice.

“We want to work on ball control and be a team with 100 percent commitment to give it our all when we are on the field,” she said, adding, “we have the speed, experience and heart to be the best and give 100 percent.