2017 Fall Sports: Seton Catholic Knights

Knights ready for Class C newcomers
PLATTSBURGH | Last year, the Seton Catholic boy’s soccer team made some noise on their way to the Section VII/Class C final.
Now, they hope to return and finish the job.
Knights coach Charlie Gay believes he has a team that can put pressure on opponents from all three levels of the field.
“We will be a well rounded team strong on both offense and defense,” Gay said. “We did not lose any players from last year and have gained a few other talented players on both offense and defense.”
After coming off a first-year varsity program after building from the modified and JV levels, consistency can be an issue from time-to-time.
“Being consistently competitive in every game is what we need to do,” Gay said. “Finishing with a winning record, both overall and league. Making it back to the Championship game in our division our the goals.”
To help them gain consistency, the team has been working hard in practice and looks to make the most of preseason.
“We have to be competitive in pre season tournaments, non league games and scrimmages,” he said. “These areas will help us identify areas needed for improvement and to have a successful season.”
While Gay believes his whole team has important roles to play, he is seeking leadership and strong seasons from Dawson Pellerin (Goalkeeper), Nate Boule’ (Mid field) and Tobiah Osborne (forward) as well as a strong defensive season from Aiden Masten, Alex Sharon and Foster Ovious.
“Our year will be a success if we are consistently competitive,” Gay said. “ Finish the season as the #1 or #2 seed for playoffs in our division.”
Lady Knights prep for Div. II play
PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic varsity girl’s soccer team will bring a talented core of experience players to the pitch in 2017.
“The core strength of our team this year is bringing back a lot of girls with years of soccer experience to help guide the players who are new to the team,” coach Ariel Maston said. “Having a strong group of girls who have played together for several years will help make up for the loss of losing five seniors.”
With that, the Knights hope to keep to their winning ways and be a force come sectionals.
“Our goals this year include having a winning season again, adjusting new players to the speed of play at the varsity level, and competing with all of the teams in our division,” she said. “Losing five seniors, most importantly our starting goalie, is a challenge we will have to overcome as a team this year. But we are a team and as a team, we will get through it together.”
Maston said the older players have been key to the preseason in guiding new players.
“Having a close-knit team will be key if we want to achieve all of the goals that we set for ourselves,” she said. “Everyone on our roster will contribute to the success of the team. Our year will be a success if we reach our goals and have fun doing so. The girls on this team are very close and work hard for each other day in and day out. That to me is what makes a team.”
Lady Knights soccer
Ella Archer, Sophie VonBargen, Haley Murnane, Georgia Boule, Carolyn Spittler, Sydney Falb, Avery Turner, Rachel Racette, Cassie Bullis, Abby Boule, Pascale Allen, Evie Gricoski, Morgan Reid, Gillian Boule, Gretchen Zalis, Gabby Grant, Leah Walker
Coach: Ariel Maston
Jill Lobdell
Low on numbers, Knights to rely on talent
PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic varsity cross country teams may not have the numbers of other schools, but a rich racing history and some of the top athletes in the sport will help the Knights to succeed in 2017.
At this point, we do not have a complete boys team but the ones we do have are good quality,” coach Keith Bombard said, “Most are young runners but all have varsity experience. We are hoping to add a few international students in the near future to complete the team.”
A trio of sophomores with experience in Luke Moore, Jake Glicksman and Aaron Bouchard, will be led by senior Caleb Moore, who is looking for a podium spot at the NYSPHSAA meet later this year.
“Caleb Moore had a very successful outdoor track season and should be one of the from runners in the section again this year,” Bombard said.
On the girl’s side, numbers are also an issue, but the team will start with five for the season in eight graders Faline Yang and Audrie Bilow along with the DeJordy sisters — freshman Savannah, sophomore Leah and junior Sofia.
“The DeJordy sisters are all coming off a good spring track season,” Bombard said. “As with the boys team, we are hoping to add a few additional runners to give some depth to the team.”
Along with the Section VII Invitational Sept. 7, the Knights will challenge themselves in meets at The Wayne Eagles Invitational Sept. 16 (Site of the 2017 NYSPHSAA State Meet), the McQuaid Invitational Sept. 30 and the Burnt Hills Invitational Oct. 14.