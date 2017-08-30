2017 Fall Sports: Seton Catholic Knights

Knights ready for Class C newcomers

PLATTSBURGH | Last year, the Seton Catholic boy’s soccer team made some noise on their way to the Section VII/Class C final.

Now, they hope to return and finish the job.

Knights coach Charlie Gay believes he has a team that can put pressure on opponents from all three levels of the field.

“We will be a well rounded team strong on both offense and defense,” Gay said. “We did not lose any players from last year and have gained a few other talented players on both offense and defense.”

After coming off a first-year varsity program after building from the modified and JV levels, consistency can be an issue from time-to-time.

“Being consistently competitive in every game is what we need to do,” Gay said. “Finishing with a winning record, both overall and league. Making it back to the Championship game in our division our the goals.”

To help them gain consistency, the team has been working hard in practice and looks to make the most of preseason.

“We have to be competitive in pre season tournaments, non league games and scrimmages,” he said. “These areas will help us identify areas needed for improvement and to have a successful season.”

While Gay believes his whole team has important roles to play, he is seeking leadership and strong seasons from Dawson Pellerin (Goalkeeper), Nate Boule’ (Mid field) and Tobiah Osborne (forward) as well as a strong defensive season from Aiden Masten, Alex Sharon and Foster Ovious.

“Our year will be a success if we are consistently competitive,” Gay said. “ Finish the season as the #1 or #2 seed for playoffs in our division.”

Lady Knights prep for Div. II play

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic varsity girl’s soccer team will bring a talented core of experience players to the pitch in 2017.

“The core strength of our team this year is bringing back a lot of girls with years of soccer experience to help guide the players who are new to the team,” coach Ariel Maston said. “Having a strong group of girls who have played together for several years will help make up for the loss of losing five seniors.”