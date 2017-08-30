2017 Fall Sports: Ticonderoga Sentinels

Sentinels seek Class D three-peat

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity football team has held the edge over their Class D rival for the past two years in late October.

While losing several key players to graduation, the Sentinels will look to stay atop the sectional and league standings with the help of a pair of returning players.

“Having a third-year quarterback in Evan Graney and a third-year linebacker in Jevyn Granger to lead the offensive and defensive sides of the ball is a strength for this squad,” head coach Scott Nephew said. “We have a handful of three year varsity players that will provide solid leadership for the many varsity newcomers on this year’s team.”

Along with Graney and Granger, the Sentinels also return linebacker Hayden Scuderi, who had a solid season in 2016 after breaking onto the scene in the Sentinels state championship run two years ago.

Michael DuShane returns to play tight end and on the defensive line, while Trevor Parent returns as a running back and linebacker. The team also returns a pair of linemen in Sawyer Veneto and Brandin Plumadore.

“Our goals — as always — are to get better everyday, focus on everyday, working toward the game of the week,” Nephew said. “We need to be playing our best football week nine against what will be a very good Moriah football team.”

Nephew said as the teams round into form, the more he looks forward to their progression as a Sentinel squad.

“We need to have players step up into their roles on the team and stay focused on us, not any outside factors,” Nephew said. “We need to stay focused on Ticonderoga Football, and the things that we need to do as a football team.”

Sentinels lack depth in XC

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity cross country teams will look to improve throughout the season as they advance towards sectionals and states.

“We will lack the depth we have had in recent years, but expect to improve greatly as the season progresses,” coach Jay Wells said. “On the guys side we will look for leadership from Caleb Pike while Sierra Stacey will lead the ladies. They are both coming off a solid summer of training and are excited to help the team get more competitive as we move through the season.”