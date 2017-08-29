2017 Fall Sports: Willsboro Warriors

Olivia Politi
Lady Warriors seek leadership from seniors
WILLSBORO | The Lady Warriors varsity soccer team will rely on leadership from a pair of four-year players as the set out to capture the Division III title in the Northern Soccer League.
“We are looking for a lot of directions from Captains Savannah Bronsonand Rylee Pierson,” coach Dawn Bronson said. “As seniors they both have been on the Varsity Soccer team since ninth grade. Their positive attitude is contagious and they are great leaders for the young team.”
Bronson said a key to this season will be the ability to move players from one third of the field to another, as well as from side to side.
“The girls are not playing just one position they are being trained and eager to learn all positions,” she said. “Positive attitude and leadership is vital to a strong team. The girls are working very hard in the preseason with conditioning and drills.”
As they enter the season, Bronson said they will judge their improvement on a game-by-game basis.
“We are taking each game and learning from each,” Bronson said. “It is not always about winning, but about playing as a team and learning with each drill, practice or game. Striving to get strong and there is always room to grow.”
Along with the seniors, Bronson feels there will be other key players to help control the game.
“I also see Olivia Politi and Katie Wilkins stepping up and also contributing to our teams unity,” she said. “Along with Savannah, Olivia and Katie will be playing most of the game but will be moving around the field. Katelynn Doyle has grown to becoming a great keeper. In preseason she has shown great growth and I am very excited to see her talents in the goal.”
Lady Warriors roster
Savannah Bronson 12, Rylee Pierson 12, Devi Lee 11, Katelynn Doyle 11, Olivia Politi 11, Aliceson Drollette 11, Sheila Wilkins 11, Zoe Mattioli 11, Kayla Gay 11, Kira Crowningshield 10, Alexus Welch 10, Kaitlyn Wilkins 10, Samantha Harrison 10, Lilly Nollette 10, Angelina Vazques 10, Maggie Frechette 10, Rachael Soper 10
Coach: Dawn Bronson
Paul Fine-Lease
Effort key to Warriors season
WILLSBORO | The Willsboro varsity soccer team will look to continue to battle with the top teams in Division II of the Northern Soccer League.
Through the preseason, coach Andy Lee feels his team has been giving the effort needed to be competitive in a division which features three sectional finalists in Northern Adirondack, Lake Placid (Class C champions) and Chazy (Class D champions).
“Our goal is to be competitive, work together and improve during each game,” Lee said. “The team wants to give their best effort during each match regardless of the outcome and we want to allow fewer goals scored on us this season than last.”
The key will be anchored through the midfield, with Trevor Bigelow, Paul Fine-Lease and Jared Joslyn.
“Paul plays a very strong defensive game and is always around the ball, creating opportunities for his teammates,” Lee said.
“Trevor plays the central midfield position and showed great improvement throughout last season. He is also a player who creates opportunities for his teammates.”
The Warriors are working on their conditioning as they enter the season, along with understanding their positioning and spacing on the field to go along with communication with each other.
“We need to communicate and work together as a team if we are going to be successful,” Lee said. “Our new young players must adjust to the varsity game and our returning players need to continue to improve on what they did last year.”
Warriors soccer
Joseph King 12, Paul Fine-Lease 12, Warren Jackson 12, Cody Ahrent 11, Trevor Bigelow 11, Jared Joslyn 11, Peyton Ford 11, Oliver Lee 11, Jon Schier 11, Jared Ball 10, Robby Drollette 9, Stephen Leibeck 9, Regan Arnold 9, Brady Sweatt 9
Coach: Andy Lee
Assistant: Nick Arnold