2017 Fall Sports: Willsboro Warriors

× Expand Olivia Politi

Lady Warriors seek leadership from seniors

WILLSBORO | The Lady Warriors varsity soccer team will rely on leadership from a pair of four-year players as the set out to capture the Division III title in the Northern Soccer League.

“We are looking for a lot of directions from Captains Savannah Bronsonand Rylee Pierson,” coach Dawn Bronson said. “As seniors they both have been on the Varsity Soccer team since ninth grade. Their positive attitude is contagious and they are great leaders for the young team.”

Bronson said a key to this season will be the ability to move players from one third of the field to another, as well as from side to side.

“The girls are not playing just one position they are being trained and eager to learn all positions,” she said. “Positive attitude and leadership is vital to a strong team. The girls are working very hard in the preseason with conditioning and drills.”

As they enter the season, Bronson said they will judge their improvement on a game-by-game basis.

“We are taking each game and learning from each,” Bronson said. “It is not always about winning, but about playing as a team and learning with each drill, practice or game. Striving to get strong and there is always room to grow.”

Along with the seniors, Bronson feels there will be other key players to help control the game.

“I also see Olivia Politi and Katie Wilkins stepping up and also contributing to our teams unity,” she said. “Along with Savannah, Olivia and Katie will be playing most of the game but will be moving around the field. Katelynn Doyle has grown to becoming a great keeper. In preseason she has shown great growth and I am very excited to see her talents in the goal.”

Lady Warriors roster

Savannah Bronson 12, Rylee Pierson 12, Devi Lee 11, Katelynn Doyle 11, Olivia Politi 11, Aliceson Drollette 11, Sheila Wilkins 11, Zoe Mattioli 11, Kayla Gay 11, Kira Crowningshield 10, Alexus Welch 10, Kaitlyn Wilkins 10, Samantha Harrison 10, Lilly Nollette 10, Angelina Vazques 10, Maggie Frechette 10, Rachael Soper 10