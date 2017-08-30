2017 Fall Sports: Warrensburg Burghers

WCS Volleyball team focusing on teamwork

WARRENSBURG | For more than a dozen years, the Warrensburg High School volleyball teams have endured near-winless season records, as many of the talented female athletes at the school have chosen other fall sports, particularly field hockey — and recently also soccer and cross-country.

Paying little attention to these statistics through the years, Burgher volleyball players have kept positive, concentrating on team camaraderie and building game skills that will lead to enjoying the sport as an adult.

Last year, the team’s record was 3-14, featuring wins against Corinth and Granville.

Six solid team members graduated in June — Angie Miller, Jayden Cain, Ashley Benz, Emma Baker, Autumn Mahler, and Emma Kelly — so 2017 is undoubtedly a rebuilding year.

But second-year coach Davida Paniccia said she’s got a solid group of younger players ready to take the place of those who departed.

“I’ve got a lot of JV players moving up who had experience along with last years’ seniors,” she said. “They know what to expect; what to aim for.”

Also, the team merged this year with Bolton, offering the Eagles the sport of volleyball for the first time in recent history.

Paniccia said she’s looking for leadership from several returning seniors: Elizabeth Bonk, a strong defensive player; Kelly Angell, a tough athlete; and senior Mackenzie Roberts of Bolton Central, strong on both on defense and the front line. Jordan Robertson, a sophomore, is also a Bolton student showing promise for the future.

The team is also depending on its “libero,” a defensive player that plays toward the rear and keeps the ball in play. Serving in that role is Jordan Hill.

Paniccia said she’s also looking for point production from skilled front-line hitter Tenisha Tyrell, a sophomore who played varsity last year.

Paniccia said that in her coaching, she’s stressing the development of confidence and teamwork to overcome play-by-play stress — vital in winning games.

“It’s important for players to be able to rely on their teammates to pick them up when they feel pressure —to know they can rely on each other to make the play when it counts; to make a solid pass and a fantastic set — to rally and score.”