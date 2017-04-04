Spring Sports 2017: AuSable Valley Patriots

AuSable unsure of what to expect on diamond

Au SABLE FORKS — While they have two players with the word for their last name, coach Randy Douglas is not pleased when he hears “snow.”

As more came down over the past week, Douglas and the members of the Patriots — including Brandon and Evan Snow — grew more and more restless to get outdoors.

“Our expectations are unknown at this point but we are trying to get better each and every practice,” Douglas said. “Our team weakness is a lack of varsity experience for new players. It’s unfortunate we have not been able to get outside. However our coaching staff is pushing our players very hard in the gym and so far they are responding very well.”

Brandon Snow will help to anchor a pitching staff which returns with plenty of experience, something Douglas hopes will help in the face of the new NYSPHSAA pitch count rules.

“The new pitch count rules should be very interesting and does provide challenges to us as coaches,” Douglas said. “We should be fine this year as we have five pitchers with varsity experience.”

The Patriots return a total of seven starters from the 2016 roster, with Douglas still looking to fill the other two starting spots.

“The coaching staff is trying to find two more starters amongst the final seven,” he said. “Right now they are up for grabs.”

Douglas is assisted by Andrew LaBombard and Chris “Chipper” LaMountain.

Patriots baseball

No. Player Grade

6 Trent Bordeau 12, 10 Jimmy Carter 12, 3 Eric Potthast 12, 15 Aaron O’Neill 12, 24 Brandon Snow 12, 1 Wyatt Peck 12, 5 Dalton McDonald 11, 19 Sammy Richards 11, 14 David McKie 11, 4 Tyler Flora 11, 2 Connor Devins 10, 12 Evan Snow 9, 13 Troy McDonald 9, 8 Dylan Leclerc 9

Coach: Randy Douglas

Experience the key to Lady Patriots on the track

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley varsity girl’s track and field program will return a trio of state-experienced players to the program this season as they hope to move their way up the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference leaderboard.

“We are led by a trio of state meet qualifiers, Hailey Christiansen, McKenna Christiansen and Brinn Peck,” said coach Sean Ganter. “Hailey Christiansen will lead the mid-distance crew and also compete in the high jump. McKenna Christiansen, an eighth grader, is already a reliable distance runner. Brinn Peck will be invaluable in the sprints and long jump.”

Along with the state qualifiers, Ganter feels the team brings a solid core of experience to the track.

“The girls return several experienced and stellar performers,” he said. “Each event area is represented by multiple proven athletes. We are also excited about the potential of our younger athletes. We have seen a preview of the future in their performances in the last year.”

With the combination, Ganter believes the season — and future — looks bright.

“The program is really starting to take hold,” he said. “Numbers are increasing and support is growing. We expect to be competitive, especially within our division.”

Player Grade

Jillian Bacon 11, Hailey Christiansen 11, McKenna Christiansen 8, Jade Covington 12, Paolina Emerson 11, Maggie Hayes 9, Olivia Hetfield 11, Marlena Malskis 8, Shania Malskis 12, Kassidy Matott 8, Haley Passino 12, Brinn Peck 12, Courtney Pickering 10, Anna Pridell 8, Layla Reed 11, Dakota Tender 7, Angela Weller 12, Briana Williams 12

Coach: Sean Ganter

Youth movement afoot for AVCS golfers

PORT KENT — Among the most dominant teams of the past three years, the AuSable Valley varsity golf team would be one of them.

The Patriots compiled a 23-7 record over the past three seasons, but now face a 2017 where five of the six starting positions will have to be replaced with new golfers.

While the team has many inexperienced golfers, coach Chris Dubay said the team is very enthusiastic about improving.

“Ryan Thomas, who was the teams sixth man last year is the only starter to return,” he said. “Ryan improved tremendously last year, and now will be looked on to help out many of the inexperienced players. Eighth graders, Jeff Miller, and Zach Zientko were the seventh and eighth players last year, and should be in the starting lineup this year.”

While Dubay believes the top of the six-man gameday squad is set, the rest will be decided whenever the team gets to hit the links.

“The rest of the starting lineup is up for grabs,” he said. “We have many inexperienced golfers, but those who can prove they can strike the ball with consistency will be in the top six. It is hard to tell that right now because we have been inside practicing due to the big snow storm.”

Player Grade

Ryan Thomas 11, Rickey Weerts 9, Conor Bushey 8, Seth Bushey 8, Josh Eaton 8, Jeff Miller 8, Dylan Straight 8, Zach Zientko 8, John Fung 8, James Winch 12, Michael Guynup 12, Ridall Kirchner 12, Patrick Durgan 10, Jay Coulombe 7, Tristan Rock 7, Keegan Snow 7, Cal Stevens 7, Dakota Vallance 7

Coach: Chris Dubay

Patriots continue to build track program

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley boy’s varsity track and field team will look to improve upon personal bests as they try to progress throughout the 2017 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field season.

“We expect to get better with every completion and to represent our school and ourselves with Patriot pride,” coach Heith Ford said. “Our team strength will rest firmly on our returning leaders, Zachary Lawrence, Dylan Trombley, Desmond Fout and Sean Perkins. All will lead in different areas of competition, contributing heavily.”

Tristan Trombley, Jacub Bear, Taylor Whitcomb and Willsboro merged student Nate Yaeger will also be looked to for leadership throughout the events.

However, the Patriots will have to stretch their athletes as much as they can with limited numbers.

“Our team is very small this year, so our lack of athletes may lead us having a tough time filling all the events,” Ford said.

Patriots track and field

Player Grade

Jacub Baer 11, Trevor Blaise 10, Randy Brooks 12, Jacob Clarkin 11, Tomas Ford 9, Desmond Fout 11, Zachary Lawrence 11, Zane Moussa 8, Sean Perkins 12, Michael Purtell 9, Matthew Russom 11, Kaleb Schlenz 9, Riley Smith 11, Aidan Tallman 9, Wesley Tender 8, Dylan Trombley 12, Tristan Trombley 12, Taylor Whitcomb 11, Chris Yeager 12, Nate Yaeger 12

Coach: Heith Ford

Senior leadership key for Lady Patriots

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley varsity softball team will have senior leadership and experience as they begin the 2017 season.

“We will have solid senior leadership,” coach Neil Bowlen said. “We have two pretty good pitchers in Elliana Bowlen and Kourtney Keenan, we will play solid defense and we have a pretty good bunch of hitters. With good team chemistry, these girls genuinely like each other and root for each other.”

Bowlen said there will be players around the field who will have to step into important roles for the Patriots to have a strong season in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Class C playoffs.

“Hannah Rondeau, Kourtney Keenan, Kendra Christiansen and Dru Gravelle all return and will play big roles,” he said. “Dru will bat second and play center field, Kourtney will bat third and play third and pitch. Hannah will bat fourth and play short and Kendra will bat fifth and catch.

“Elliana Bowlen will pitch much of the time and play second, and bat ninth,” Bowlen continued. “Our leadoff hitter will be Ashleigh Hart, who will play second. The outfield will be rounded out by Danielle Dubay and sophomore Emma Prentiss will start in right. Our first baseman in another junior, Taylor Matilla.”

Bowlen said the newcomers will add to the varsity squad, having had a lot of success at the lower levels.

“This is a great group, and we had a great deal of success on the JV level, only losing 4 games in three years,” Bowlen said. “We are hoping it continues on the varsity level. Briana Wardell provides speed off the bench and effective defense, and Jerrica Rock is that veteran bat we can turn to at any time to get a big hit. Ashley Baer will be a backup corner infielder and big bat off the bench.”

Bowlen said the biggest need for his team comes on the basepaths.

“We lack overall team speed, but have good instincts on the base paths,” he said. “ Hopefully, we would like to play a few extra games in May.”

Lady Patriots softball

Emma Prentiss 10, Ashley Hart 11, Dru Gravelle 11, Elliana Bowlen 11, Danielle Dubay 11, Brianna Wardell 11, Taylor Mattila 11, Hannah Rondeau 12, Kendra Christensen 12, Jerrica Rock 12, Kourtney Keenan 12, Taylor Hackett 10, Asley Baer 10

Coach: Neil Bowlen