2017 Winter Sports: Au Sable Valley Patriots

Patriots hope for league sweep AU SABLE FORKS | With a plethora of returning bowlers who continue to drive their averages up, the AuSable Valley bowling program hopes to contend for league and post-season titles in the upcoming season. “The focus of preseason has been working on spares and seeing how the newcomers will fit in,” coach Jeff Miller said. “The strengths on both the boys and girls teams are everyone returned to the varsity teams.” Miller said the key will be how the players react to different situations throughout the three game series in each match. “Positive attitudes is probably the one main thing everyone will be working on,” Miller said. “I feel positive attitude will bring positive results.” Miller said both teams have set high goals. “The girls would like to finish with a better record than last year and possibly contend for the CVAC,” he said. “The boys would like to win the regular season and sectional championship for the third year in a row. Both teams are very focused on reaching their goals and the seniors will be key, along with anyone who can enjoy themselves and lift the team.” Miller is assisted by Mark Lacy. Patriots Bowling Player Grade Tyler Light 12 Ryan Thomas 12 Tyler Atkins 12 Logan Martineau 10 Troy McDonald 10 Tanner Forbes 11 Seth Bushey 9 Conor Bushey 9 Joshua Eaton 9 Jeff Miller 9 Conner Laduke 8 Ethan Devlin 7 Luke Trombley 8 Lady Patriots Bowling Player Grade Janelle Simpson 12 Katrina Williams 11 Katelynn Miller 10 Madison Tromblee 9 Breanna Lacy 8 Young team set to take court for Lady Pats CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley girl’s varsity basketball team will bring several new players to the roster as they prepare for the upcoming season. “We have plenty of youth and hope to improve as the season progresses. We’re hoping that we get leadership from our two seniors,” coach Roger Long said, referring to Hannah Rondeau and Dru Gravelle. “We have been focused on chemistry as a team and fundamentals heading into the season.” Lady Patriots Basketball No. Player Grade

1 Renna Prentiss 9 3 Cassie Whisher 11 5 Abigail Walton 11 13 Hannah Rondeau 12 15 Dru Gravelle 12 23 Koree Stillwell 9 33 Leah Shay 11 35 Shea Durgan 8 × Expand Joel Martineau Patriots on youth movement CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley Patriots varsity basketball team will be led by a young, talented core of players heading into the new season. “We have a mix of three returning starters, three sophomores, three players with limited organized basketball experience, a senior and a junior, so our focus of pre-season was to work on the basics and team chemistry,” said head coach Jamie Douglass said. He sees the lack of experience as a strength as the team comes together. “Our strengths early is our inexperience and the drive the team has to improve ever day- the players seem to get along well and like each other,” he said. “We want to improve on individual and team defense, our rebounding and shooting, especially our foul shooting.” Part of the plan is to continue to grow as team and improve our play peaking at the end of the season for Douglass. “Returning players Joel Martineau, Dalton McDonald, Caleb Hamilton, Mason Douglas and Louis Perez will be relied upon heavily to lead the team,” Douglass said. “Sophomores Evan Snow and Carter Matzel will play important roles in our team. New varsity players Desmond Fout, Troy Flora, Gideon Rock and Zachery Cumber will be needed to play crucial minutes and gain experience during then year if we are to be successful.” Martineau, who was part of the Class C Final Four run two years ago, has a chance to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career with a strong season, according to Douglass. Patriots basketball No Player Grade 1 Caleb Hamilton 12 2 Joel Martineau 12 3 Louis Perez 10 4 Desmond Fout 12 5 Dalton McDonald 12 11 Evan Snow 10 14 Troy Flora 12 21 Gideon Rock 11 22 Carter Matzel 10 24 Zachery Cumber 11 44 Mason Douglas 11 × Expand Chance Lapier For Patriots, low numbers wrestle with experience CLINTONVILLE | While returning several athletes with experience, the AuSable Valley wrestling program may need to find ways to win matches given low numbers in the program.

“Our biggest issue this year is low numbers but our strength this year will be our experience,” coach Kenny Baker said. “Our team is very young, but with that, most of the wrestlers have been wrestling for a few years now. We need to just keep improving our technique and cardio. I think we will be fine.” Baker said he is looking at four wrestlers to lead the team, including the only Section VII wrestler to end their season with a win in Chance Lapier, who looks to return to the NYSPHSAA championships and improve on his third place finish from a year ago. “Jason Fletcher, Mason Dubay, Landen Snyder and Chance will lead this team with there drive and experience,” he said. “This entire team has been practicing like they have something to prove and with that I think this team could make some noise.” Patriots Wrestling Brady Lattrell Zach Bola Will Sprague Landon Morrow Jeremiah Thomas Landen Snyder Ethan Daniels Zach Rock Alex Martin Mason Dubay Jason Fletcher Brandon Wright Ben Sprague Will McDonough Zach Hamilton Dylan Goodrow Chance Lapier Low numbers mean opportunity for Patriot runners CLINTONVILLE | While numbers may be low for the AuSable Valley indoor program, it means those who are competing will have the chance to gain a lot of experience. “We will count on quality performances to counter our lack of numbers,” coach Sean Ganter said. “New and young athletes must develop quickly into point scorers. The boys should be especially strong in middle and long distances. The girls have more depth. They should be able to fill out each event at the meets. Each event area should be represented well. The experienced leaders have created a good culture on the teams to allow for progressive growth by the new and young athletes.” Ganter said Hailey Christiansen, a state meet participant last year in the 600 meters, and Lily Potthast and Olivia Hetfield will lead the girls. “Christiansen is a proven performer in the middle distance and jump events,” he said. “Potthast and Hetfield should translate their Cross Country State meet participation into success in the distance races.”