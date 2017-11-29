2017 Winter Sports: Beekmantown Eagles

Josh McCauley
New faces key to another Eagles hockey run
BEEKMANTOWN | After an appearance in the NYSPHSAA Final Four last season, the Beekmantown hockey program will need new faces to fill key roles heading into the new season.
“After graduating several key players from last year’s Final Four team, will be looking towards several younger players to step up and fill those roles on our team,” said coach Justin Frechette. “As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to seeing the younger players in our lineup develop as the year goes on. We have had a great preseason so far and the players are working hard each and every day in practice to develop their game.”
As always, Frechette said his team will be challenged with a very strong non-league schedule as well as in league.
“Our players are looking forward to the challenge of a very demanding schedule once again this season that will see us play some of the top teams in New York and Vermont from both the Division I and Division II ranks, including our annual Beekmantown Tournament the Applebee’s Winter Classic Dec. 16-17 at the Stafford Ice Arena which should be one of the premier tournaments in the state as New Hartford, Rye and NCCS are all competing on that weekend.”
Eagles Hockey
No. Player Grade
1 Riley Hansen 9
3 Nathan Trombly 12
4 Gordon King 9
6 Josiah Bouchard 11
7 Joch McCauley 12
8 Kaden Kowalowski 11
9 Cody Repas 10
10 Tyler Baker 12
12 Blake Moravec 9
14 Andrew St. Hilare 11
15 Nathan Hebert 12
17 Kagan Livsey 11
18 Alex Brienza 10
19 Matthew Maggy 12
20 Devin Sample 12
21 Hayden King 11
23 Evan Davison 11
25 Gavin Fessette 10
26 Collin Latinville 10
27 Seamus Andrew 10
29 Matthew Parent 11
30 Connor McCarthy 9
31 Evan Dyke 12
33 Braedan Whittington 11
Alyssa Waters
Lady Eagles look to reload
BEEKMANTOWN | After coming off their first trip to the NYSPHSAA Final Four, the Beekmantown Eagles will look to reload after losing all but one starter and key role players to graduation.
With Kenna Guynup, Brooke Bjelko, Gabrielle Rowell and Jordanne Manney all moving on from high school, coach Greg Waters returns his point guard Alyssa Waters along with four other seniors who saw time last season in Sierra Gowette, Tatyannak Dyer-DeJesus and Kaitlyn Bjelko.
“We have been focused on conditioning, sharpening our skills for the season and instituting the game plan,” Waters said. “Senior leadership will be a strength along with speed, conditioning and strength.”
Lady Eagles Basketball
Player Grade
Alyssa Waters 12
Sierra Gowette 12
Tatyannah Dyer-DeJesus 12
Kaitlyn Bjelko 12
Rylee Fesette 11
Taylor Nelson 11
Jhenna Trombley 10
Anna Drapeau 10
Avery Durgan 10
Alibra Rodriguez 10
Returning core key for Eagles
BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagle’s varsity boys basketball team will be looking for strong contributions from a core of returning players as they hope to compete for a Class B title this season.
“Our returners will need to step up and be stronger leaders, and our new guys will need to accept their roles and excel when given the opportunity,” coach Ryan Converse said. “We only have three returning seniors so we have been focusing on getting the new guys acclimated to varsity and getting everyone comfortable with their new roles.”
While many players will be new, Converse believes the team will be able to work together on the offensive end well while bringing their defensive game along.
“We will be generally athletic and have decent scoring balance,” Converse said. “We do not have a dominant go-to guy, so we will have to be unselfish and play as a team. This should make it harder for teams to guard us because they won’t be able to key on one individual.
“We will need to get better defensively, both individually and as a team we need to take pride in our ability to defend teams and take away their strengths,” he added.