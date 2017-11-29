2017 Winter Sports: Beekmantown Eagles

× Expand Josh McCauley

New faces key to another Eagles hockey run

BEEKMANTOWN | After an appearance in the NYSPHSAA Final Four last season, the Beekmantown hockey program will need new faces to fill key roles heading into the new season.

“After graduating several key players from last year’s Final Four team, will be looking towards several younger players to step up and fill those roles on our team,” said coach Justin Frechette. “As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to seeing the younger players in our lineup develop as the year goes on. We have had a great preseason so far and the players are working hard each and every day in practice to develop their game.”

As always, Frechette said his team will be challenged with a very strong non-league schedule as well as in league.

“Our players are looking forward to the challenge of a very demanding schedule once again this season that will see us play some of the top teams in New York and Vermont from both the Division I and Division II ranks, including our annual Beekmantown Tournament the Applebee’s Winter Classic Dec. 16-17 at the Stafford Ice Arena which should be one of the premier tournaments in the state as New Hartford, Rye and NCCS are all competing on that weekend.”

Eagles Hockey

No. Player Grade

1 Riley Hansen 9

3 Nathan Trombly 12

4 Gordon King 9

6 Josiah Bouchard 11

7 Joch McCauley 12

8 Kaden Kowalowski 11

9 Cody Repas 10

10 Tyler Baker 12

12 Blake Moravec 9

14 Andrew St. Hilare 11

15 Nathan Hebert 12

17 Kagan Livsey 11

18 Alex Brienza 10

19 Matthew Maggy 12

20 Devin Sample 12

21 Hayden King 11

23 Evan Davison 11

25 Gavin Fessette 10

26 Collin Latinville 10

27 Seamus Andrew 10

29 Matthew Parent 11

30 Connor McCarthy 9

31 Evan Dyke 12

33 Braedan Whittington 11

× Expand Alyssa Waters

Lady Eagles look to reload

BEEKMANTOWN | After coming off their first trip to the NYSPHSAA Final Four, the Beekmantown Eagles will look to reload after losing all but one starter and key role players to graduation.