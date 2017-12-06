2017 Winter Sports: Bolton Eagles

Photo provided
The 2017-2018 Eagles varsity boys basketball team includes, top row, left to right: Assistant coach Steve Clarke, Richard Brauser, Craig Wholey, RJ DeMeo, Jacob Beebe, Michael Gavin, Josh Baker and head coach Ryan Volkmann. Front row, left to right: Jayden Mignot, Garrick Morrow, Kevin Neacy, and Adam Seamans.
Balance is key to Bolton success in new season
BOLTON | The Bolton Central School boys varsity basketball team is essentially the same as last year’s squad, head coach Ryan Volkmann is looking for different results.
After losing only one player to graduation (Tyler Dawson), Volkmann said no new players have been added to the varsity team, which is still made up of mainly underclassmen.
“We should be competitive in our division,” Volkmann said. “I would like to double our win total.”
“There are some teams that are more talented, but we should be considerably stronger than last year and ready to compete with everyone,” Volkmann said.
The Eagles were 4-16 in the 2017-2018 season, and Volkmann is looking for team balance to helping Bolton come up with more wins.
Volkmann will be looking for leadership from seniors Jacob Beebe and R.J. DeMeo, and junior Adam Seamans, three of Bolton’s starting five, plus one.
“Jacob Beebe brings speed and leadership,” Volkmann said. “R.J. DeMeo provides leadership and scoring.”
Volkmann said Seamans would be also be providing leadership as he runs the offense from the point guard position. He said sophomore Kevin Neacy has the ability to score on his own or create scoring opportunities for teammates. Junior Craig Wholey is a shooter and a scoring threat, especially from 3-point range. Volkmann is looking for senior Michael Gavin, at an even 6-feet, to be providing the Eagles with rebounding to provide more scoring opportunities. Volkmann hopes the combined talents and efforts of this year’s Eagle varsity basketball squad will help them meet their goal.
In terms of competition from the opposition, Volkmann said Schroon Lake and Crown Point should present the Eagles with their biggest challenge.
“Schroon Lake and Crown Point are looking strong again. I would not sleep on Wells either,” he said.
The 2017-2018 Eagles varsity boys basketball team includes: Seniors: Jacob Beebe, R.J. DeMeo, and Michael Gavin; Juniors: Josh Baker, Richard Brauser, Garrick Morrow, Adam Seamans, and Craig Wholey; Sophomores: Jayden Mignot and Kevin Neacy.
MVAC co-champions Lady Eagles return three starters
BOLTON | The Lady Eagles will need to have eight strong players in order to stay competitive in the MVAC Southern Division, said Bolton Central School varsity girls basketball coach Luke Schweickert.
“We need to stay injury and sickness free to contend,” Schweickert said.
The Lady Eagles return three starters - two from last year’s team, which was 11-1 in division play. The Bolton girls, 15-8 overall, advanced in the Section 7 Tournament by beating Westport on the road, before losing to eventual state tournament opponent Moriah in Sectional Semifinals.
Key returning players include senior forward Maddie Pratt, who was last year’s MVAC South MVP.
“She is strong rebounder and a great finisher whose determination helps lead our team,” Schweickert said.
Another player who will be a key to the Eagles’ on-court presence is senior Ashley Connery, who is returning to the line-up after missing her entire junior season with a torn ACL.
“Ashley is our tone-setter in practice and a great leader,” Schweickert said. “We are excited to have her back on the court this year.”
The Lady Eagles are also going to feature some fresh faces. Schweichert counts freshmen Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker as a returning starters. Van Auken was a key scorer last season as an eighth grader. Baker and Chelsea Speranza both started for their eighth grade varsity team.
“Chelsea is one of the most ferocious defenders we have ever had on our team,” Schweickert said. “Her hustle and determination help make us go.
“Maria Baker is a very solid guard who helped us control the ball versus so many older opponents. She’s amongst the toughest kids I have ever coached,” Schweickert said.
Schweickert said this year Schroon Lake is a very formidable opponent with a lot of depth, great shooters, and they defend for four quarters.
“Crown Point is a physically tough group who never quits. Their forward Hannah Palmer is as tough as they come,” he said.
Schweickert said Johnsburg has one of the best players in the league in Kahleah Cleveland, calling the team “tough and resilient.”
The 2017-2018 Bolton Central School Lady Eagles roster includes: seniors Maddie Pratt and Ashley Connery; juniors Molly Showers and Kiara Mantz; sophomore Alysha McGarr; and freshmen Maria Baker, Chelsea Speranza, and Katelyn Van Auken.
Schweickert is assisted by coaches Gary Drake and Hannah Saroff.