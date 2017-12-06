2017 Winter Sports: Bolton Eagles

× Expand Photo provided The 2017-2018 Eagles varsity boys basketball team includes, top row, left to right: Assistant coach Steve Clarke, Richard Brauser, Craig Wholey, RJ DeMeo, Jacob Beebe, Michael Gavin, Josh Baker and head coach Ryan Volkmann. Front row, left to right: Jayden Mignot, Garrick Morrow, Kevin Neacy, and Adam Seamans.

Balance is key to Bolton success in new season

BOLTON | The Bolton Central School boys varsity basketball team is essentially the same as last year’s squad, head coach Ryan Volkmann is looking for different results.

After losing only one player to graduation (Tyler Dawson), Volkmann said no new players have been added to the varsity team, which is still made up of mainly underclassmen.

“We should be competitive in our division,” Volkmann said. “I would like to double our win total.”

“There are some teams that are more talented, but we should be considerably stronger than last year and ready to compete with everyone,” Volkmann said.

The Eagles were 4-16 in the 2017-2018 season, and Volkmann is looking for team balance to helping Bolton come up with more wins.

Volkmann will be looking for leadership from seniors Jacob Beebe and R.J. DeMeo, and junior Adam Seamans, three of Bolton’s starting five, plus one.

“Jacob Beebe brings speed and leadership,” Volkmann said. “R.J. DeMeo provides leadership and scoring.”

Volkmann said Seamans would be also be providing leadership as he runs the offense from the point guard position. He said sophomore Kevin Neacy has the ability to score on his own or create scoring opportunities for teammates. Junior Craig Wholey is a shooter and a scoring threat, especially from 3-point range. Volkmann is looking for senior Michael Gavin, at an even 6-feet, to be providing the Eagles with rebounding to provide more scoring opportunities. Volkmann hopes the combined talents and efforts of this year’s Eagle varsity basketball squad will help them meet their goal.

In terms of competition from the opposition, Volkmann said Schroon Lake and Crown Point should present the Eagles with their biggest challenge.

“Schroon Lake and Crown Point are looking strong again. I would not sleep on Wells either,” he said.

MVAC co-champions Lady Eagles return three starters

BOLTON | The Lady Eagles will need to have eight strong players in order to stay competitive in the MVAC Southern Division, said Bolton Central School varsity girls basketball coach Luke Schweickert.