2017 Winter Sports: Chazy Eagles

Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell
Bryan McAfee
Eagles hope defense leads to success
CHAZY | In his playing days, Clay Sherman gave Chazy defenders nightmares on both the basketball court and soccer pitch.
Now, the former Willsboro standout is at the helm of the Eagle’s boys basketball program, preaching defense first.
“Our primary focus during the preseason will be defense,” Sherman said. “We will be reviewing the basics of defending and learning how to defend as a unit. We have a large roster with multiple athletes that will get up and down the floor. Our length will play another key role in our performance as a team.”
Sherman said he would be able to learn more about the team throughout the season and work between games to fix areas of improvement.
“Our goals as a team will be to create a basketball culture at our school,” Sherman said. “Along with developing our basketball program we will be looking to develop leaders both on and off the court. Key players in our program start with our number one guy on the floor to our last man on the bench. Basketball is a team game where each individual shares equal value to the team’s success.”
Eagles Basketball
Player Grade
Kyle Cahoon 12
Ben Norcross 11
Gabe Huchro 10
Alex Chapman 11
Brice Panetta 11
Bryan McAfee 12
McClain Dudyak 11
Andrew Tenell 11
Josh Anderson 11
Ely Moak 12
Preston Laurin 11
Adain Huchro 11
Connor Morse 12
Bryce Maskell 11
Devin Therrian 9
Josh Lamoreu 11