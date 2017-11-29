2017 Winter Sports: Chazy Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell Bryan McAfee

Eagles hope defense leads to success

CHAZY | In his playing days, Clay Sherman gave Chazy defenders nightmares on both the basketball court and soccer pitch.

Now, the former Willsboro standout is at the helm of the Eagle’s boys basketball program, preaching defense first.

“Our primary focus during the preseason will be defense,” Sherman said. “We will be reviewing the basics of defending and learning how to defend as a unit. We have a large roster with multiple athletes that will get up and down the floor. Our length will play another key role in our performance as a team.”

Sherman said he would be able to learn more about the team throughout the season and work between games to fix areas of improvement.

“Our goals as a team will be to create a basketball culture at our school,” Sherman said. “Along with developing our basketball program we will be looking to develop leaders both on and off the court. Key players in our program start with our number one guy on the floor to our last man on the bench. Basketball is a team game where each individual shares equal value to the team’s success.”

Eagles Basketball

Player Grade

Kyle Cahoon 12

Ben Norcross 11

Gabe Huchro 10

Alex Chapman 11

Brice Panetta 11

Bryan McAfee 12

McClain Dudyak 11

Andrew Tenell 11

Josh Anderson 11

Ely Moak 12

Preston Laurin 11

Adain Huchro 11

Connor Morse 12

Bryce Maskell 11

Devin Therrian 9

Josh Lamoreu 11