2017 Winter Sports: Chazy Eagles

Eagles hope defense leads to success

CHAZY | In his playing days, Clay Sherman gave Chazy defenders nightmares on both the basketball court and soccer pitch.

Now, the former Willsboro standout is at the helm of the Eagle’s boys basketball program, preaching defense first.

“Our primary focus during the preseason will be defense,” Sherman said. “We will be reviewing the basics of defending and learning how to defend as a unit. We have a large roster with multiple athletes that will get up and down the floor. Our length will play another key role in our performance as a team.”

Sherman said he would be able to learn more about the team throughout the season and work between games to fix areas of improvement. 

“Our goals as a team will be to create a basketball culture at our school,” Sherman said. “Along with developing our basketball program we will be looking to develop leaders both on and off the court. Key players in our program start with our number one guy on the floor to our last man on the bench. Basketball is a team game where each individual shares equal value to the team’s success.”

Eagles Basketball

Player      Grade

Kyle Cahoon             12

Ben Norcross                 11

Gabe Huchro               10

Alex Chapman             11

Brice Panetta                11

Bryan McAfee              12

McClain Dudyak         11

Andrew Tenell             11

Josh Anderson              11

Ely Moak                      12

Preston Laurin               11

Adain Huchro                11

Connor Morse                12

Bryce Maskell               11

Devin Therrian                9

Josh Lamoreu                11