2017 Winter Sports: Crown Point Panthers

Lady Panthers prepare for season

CROWN POINT | The Lady Panthers’ varsity basketball team is heavy into conditioning as they prepare for the new season in the MVAC’s Division II.

“We have a solid core of returning talent,” said coach Will Gunnison. “We have been working on conditioning in the preseason and defense and rebounding will be a key for us.”

Gunnison said the team is looking forward to winning games in division and growing as a team throughout the season with a strong returning core featuring Shawna McIntosh, Hannah Palmer, Michaela Gunnison, Torrie Vradenburg and others.

“We need to work together as a team to be successful,” Gunnison said.

Lady Panthers Basketball

Player Grade

Torrie Vradenburg 12

Mickaela Gunnison 12

Heather Foote 12

Shayla Trepanier 12

Hannah Palmer 11

Shawna McIntosh 11

Ani Hameline 10

Sydney Gould 10

Lilli Peters 9

Panthers seek similar success

CROWN POINT | Last year, the Crown Point Panthers went 15-7, falling in the Class D semifinals to eventual state champion Moriah.

This year, coach Jon Swinton said the team hopes to have similar success.

“Our focus is always trying to be as prepared as we can be headed into the season,” Swinton said. “There is a lot to cover in a short time, so everyone has to be on board with coming to practice ready to learn and not be afraid to ask questions. We finished last season at 15-7 (13-2 league), and would certainly like to find the same type of success this year.”

Swinton said the team will be led in the backcourt this season.

“Our guard play will likely be our strong point this season,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of returning talent at the guard position, and really some of the quicker kids that I’ve had play during my time here. We have some excellent ball handlers with above-average vision that will likely give teammates ample opportunities throughout the season.”

With several players leaving from the 2016-17 squad, there will be spots available for newcomers and those looking to move up the depth chart.

“We have a few vacancies in the starting line up from graduation departures, so there will certainly be opportunities for someone to step up and fill the void,” Swinton said. “Our play near the basket will likely be the place of greatest improvement from day one. The addition of a JV team this year will give us some flexibility and allow some of the younger kids to develop, and possibly find themselves inserted into a regular varsity rotation if they prove themselves.”