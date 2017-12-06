2017 Winter Sports: EKMW

EKMW teams ready to head indoors

PORT HENRY | With the temperatures heading down the thermometer, local runners are headed for the indoors and Plattsburgh State University for their winter season.

“We prefer to run and be outside but the indoor track season gives something to train for,” said coach Luis Garnica. “Most events will have young or newer athletes who have never ran on an indoor 200m track. The air is warm and the track is solid. Athletes who ran last year said the 200m indoor know the track has tight turns and running long distance can get boring (a mile is more than eight laps), but the noise echoes inside the Plattsburgh State Field house. The fans are right next to you. Indoor racing just has really great energy and athletes and parents cheer for everyone”.

The Emus return CorrieAnne Stoner, who competed in the State Indoor Track Championships last year representing Keene, EKMW, and Section VII. She ran a personal best of 7.49 seconds in the 55m dash.

“I like how our athletes come to practice with positive attitudes,” Garnica said. “We just like to run and train together. Running and working out makes us feel better about ourselves and others. Our goal is to start where we are and improve ourselves.”

EKMW Indoor

Isaac Defelice

Logan Vanburen

Denali Garnica

Mark Maye

Luis Medina

Dyllon Bougor

Micheal Ward

Landon Peters

Brayden Peters

Jason Zerbe

Trevor Bacon

Robert Tromblee

Xavier Defelice

Kaiden Sears

Lady EKMW Indoor

CorrieAnne Stoner

Stephania Zelinski

Desiree Demar

Emily Defelice

Alleyne Harris

Sarah Anderson

Sophia Mckiernan