2017 Winter Sports: Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions

Lions youth movement begins

ELIZABETHTOWN | It’s a new season for the Elizabethtown-Lewis boy’s varsity basketball team, and with it comes a lot of new faces.

With barely anyone remaining from the 2016-17 roster, Lions coach Colby Pulsifer will look to many new players to help the team grow this season.

“With losing all five starters to graduation and only returning three players from last year’s team, learning to adapt to the speed and intensity at the varsity level along with gaining game time experience are our yearlong goals,” Pulsifer said. “Getting the team into basketball shape will be a focus and  with 14 players on the roster getting everybody to gel on the floor and to play as a team will be an area we look to improve on as the season plays out.”

Pulsifer said the team has worked hard in the preseason and is focused on playing better team ball.

“With a lack of experience everybody is positive and willing to learn,” he said.  

Lions basketball

Player                     Grade

Dominic Thompson    12

Matt LaDuke              12

Chris Jones                   11

Tyler Monty                 11

Jeremiah Johnson         11

Keegan Sewell             11

Brayden Drew              10

Lucas Spilling             10

Ryan Jacques               10

Cameron Drake           10

Bryce Gay                    10

Ethan Graham              9 

Wade Phinney                9

Gavin Burdo                  9