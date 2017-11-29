2017 Winter Sports: Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell Brayden Drew

Lions youth movement begins

ELIZABETHTOWN | It’s a new season for the Elizabethtown-Lewis boy’s varsity basketball team, and with it comes a lot of new faces.

With barely anyone remaining from the 2016-17 roster, Lions coach Colby Pulsifer will look to many new players to help the team grow this season.

“With losing all five starters to graduation and only returning three players from last year’s team, learning to adapt to the speed and intensity at the varsity level along with gaining game time experience are our yearlong goals,” Pulsifer said. “Getting the team into basketball shape will be a focus and with 14 players on the roster getting everybody to gel on the floor and to play as a team will be an area we look to improve on as the season plays out.”

Pulsifer said the team has worked hard in the preseason and is focused on playing better team ball.

“With a lack of experience everybody is positive and willing to learn,” he said.

Lions basketball

Player Grade

Dominic Thompson 12

Matt LaDuke 12

Chris Jones 11

Tyler Monty 11

Jeremiah Johnson 11

Keegan Sewell 11

Brayden Drew 10

Lucas Spilling 10

Ryan Jacques 10

Cameron Drake 10

Bryce Gay 10

Ethan Graham 9

Wade Phinney 9

Gavin Burdo 9