2017 Winter Sports: Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George Wrestling Team includes Lake George athletes (front row, left to right): Logan Marissal, Austin Carmody (Soph.), Andrew Jeckel, Colin McCabe (Soph.), (row 2): coach Mike Varmett, Colby Hoolihan (Soph.), Rich Conte (Sr.), Quinn Cardone (Sr.), Aswad Khan (Soph.), Ashton Osborne (Fr.), and Kameron Collins (Soph.). (not pictured): Cameron Duers (Soph.), Logan Duers (Jr.).

WarEagle wrestlers are setting high goals

LUZERNE | At the beginning of the year, the coaches of the Hadley-Luzerne-Lake George Wrestling team ask their wrestlers to write down their goals, WarEagles co-coach Mike Varmette said.

“If their answer is anything less than a state or national championship, we tell them, ‘Look, you are selling yourself short.’”

Setting high goals, along with strenuous workouts, intensive practices and knowledgable coaching, have all lead to the success of the WarEagles wrestling program.

Last season, the WarEagles sent four wrestlers to the state championship tournament — Jason Hoffman at 170 pounds, Gideon Jardine at 132, Mike Sutliff at 182, and Cody York at 145.

Sutliff and York are back for 2017-18, doubtlessly to be advancing into the state championship competition and regional tournaments with several other WarEagles joining them in their quest.

“We’re going to have four or five kids who will be wrestling at the state level,” predicted Larry Rounds, coach of the WarEagles and its forerunner, the Hadley-Luzerne wrestling team, since 2002.

Varmette echoed the thought.

“We’re going to have a really good team this year — We’re going to be contenders in both the Sectionals and the Class C tournament,” he said.

Varmette said that Rich Conte of Lake George, who is returning after an injury last year, will be a top contender in the 2018 post-season tournaments.

“Rich is working hard, he’s now healthy, and he’s going to be excellent,” Varmette said.

Among those also likely to have stellar seasons is William Mitcham — who placed 5th last season in the Section II tournament, Rounds said.

He said several other wrestlers are showing particular dedication to the sport: senior Nick Lashway, veteran freshman Justin Hoffman, and junior Gary Spotswood, and he said.

“Nick is a tough, scrappy wrestler with a lot of fight in him —We’re looking for him to do well this year,” Rounds said. “And Gary is very passionate about the sport, and he’s broken into the lineup.”

Varmette said that other wrestlers with high potential include Colby Hoolihan at 195 pounds, Colin McCabe at 152 or 145 pounds, Cameron Collins at 132, and 120-pounder Quinn Cardone — who is returning after a hiatus from the sport.