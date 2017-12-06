2017 Winter Sports: Johnsburg Jaguars

Jags look to pick up defensive pressure
NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg varsity boys basketball team will seek to turn the heat up on their prey this season.
“The team has been focusing on a more aggressive defense and skill training,” said head coach Deve Cavanaugh, who will be assisted by Gene Maiorana this season.
“We have five returning from last season with four seniors and a junior, which bring their experience and knowledge to the game,” Cavanaugh said. “Our goal is to improve our record from last season.”
Cavanaugh said he will look to forwards Nate Kinblom, Caleb Buck and Connor Cavanaugh to lead the team in the paint while Dawson West will return to run the point.
JAGUARS BOYS BASKETBALL
Caleb Buck
Connor Cavanaugh
Bill Cameron
Jaxon Roblee
Dawson West
Anthony Galle
Nathan Kinblom
Logan McKinney
Alex Morehouse
Destin Dufrene
John Lorensen
Khaleah Cleveland
Lady Jags speed things up
NORTH CREEK | Wanting to use their athleticism, the Lady Jaguars varsity basketball team is readying to control the pace this season.
“We want to be a running fast break team, so we are working on conditioning, drills focusing on fast breaking,” said first year coach Randy LaFountain. “Seniors Megan Bacon and Taylor Dwyer and Junior Khaleah Cleveland have a lot of experience and are very athletic. We should have plenty of speed.”
The team also returns freshman guard Aileen Stevens to the roster.
“We want to get the younger players up to speed and our bigger players are our young players,” LaFountain said. “We also need to improve on our overall skills and our outside shooting.”
LaFountain is hoping to get the team into the top half of the league standings and qualify for the sectional playoffs this season.
LADY JAGUARS BASKETBALL
No. Player Grade
30 Megan Bacon 12
10 Taylor Dwyer 12
44 Khaleah Cleveland 11
14 Amber Van Aken 11
20 Sydney Selleck 10
24 Cheyenne Tabano 9
22 Madison Greene 9
12 Aileen Stevens 9