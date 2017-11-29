2017 Winter Sports: Keene Beavers

Beavers seek titles

KEENE VALLEY | A very deep and experienced roster will be key if the Keene varsity boys basketball team wants to accomplish its goals this season.

With seven seniors, the Beavers hope to go deep into the sectional playoffs, with their sites set on the defending state champions.

“Our team wants to be competitive in the MVAC North,” coach Chad Lopez said. “We had close games last year with the division leading teams and expect to maintain that level of play. Our team strength is the experience of our seniors. Six are captains and daily coaches in practice. We have always been a defensive minded team and that will continue to be our focus.”

The Beavers will be led in the backcourt by the twin guard duo of Az and Oni Finsterer, while forwards Josh Baldwin, Miles Warner and Lucas Isham and Damion Brown all look to add strength to the lineup.

“Any one of them is capable of having a great game,” Lopez said.

“Our preseason focus has been to continue improving each week,” Lopez added. “Team concepts are added daily to improve decision making on the court. Our team certainly needs to be more consistent on offense. With increased confidence and better shot selection, we can improve.”

Beavers Basketball

No. Player                                      Grade

3     Damion Brown                             12

11   Antonio Finsterer                         12

12   Shervon Dick                                12

15   Miles Warner                                12

21   Azriel Finsterer                                 12

23   Josh Baldwin                                 12

24   Lucas Isham                                   12

4     Kyle Shambo                                  11

5     Ryo Kobayashi                               11

25  Gabe Belisario Costa                     11

2    Hunter Buysse                                10