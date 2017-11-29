2017 Winter Sports: Keene Beavers

× Expand Damian Brown

Beavers seek titles

KEENE VALLEY | A very deep and experienced roster will be key if the Keene varsity boys basketball team wants to accomplish its goals this season.

With seven seniors, the Beavers hope to go deep into the sectional playoffs, with their sites set on the defending state champions.

“Our team wants to be competitive in the MVAC North,” coach Chad Lopez said. “We had close games last year with the division leading teams and expect to maintain that level of play. Our team strength is the experience of our seniors. Six are captains and daily coaches in practice. We have always been a defensive minded team and that will continue to be our focus.”

The Beavers will be led in the backcourt by the twin guard duo of Az and Oni Finsterer, while forwards Josh Baldwin, Miles Warner and Lucas Isham and Damion Brown all look to add strength to the lineup.

“Any one of them is capable of having a great game,” Lopez said.

“Our preseason focus has been to continue improving each week,” Lopez added. “Team concepts are added daily to improve decision making on the court. Our team certainly needs to be more consistent on offense. With increased confidence and better shot selection, we can improve.”

Beavers Basketball

No. Player Grade

3 Damion Brown 12

11 Antonio Finsterer 12

12 Shervon Dick 12

15 Miles Warner 12

21 Azriel Finsterer 12

23 Josh Baldwin 12

24 Lucas Isham 12

4 Kyle Shambo 11

5 Ryo Kobayashi 11

25 Gabe Belisario Costa 11

2 Hunter Buysse 10