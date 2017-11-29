2017 Winter Sports: Lake Placid Blue Bombers

× Expand Stetson Craig

Blue Bombers hitting the boards for success

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bomber’s boy’s varsity basketball team will have some big shoes to fill, literally, for the new season.

Without graduates Blake Roy and Stuart Baird, the Bombers will have to focus on winning the board battles to be competitive this season in the MVAC.

“We have been working on defense, rebounding and teamword so far,” said coach Brian VanNostrand. “We will have good team speed, but rebounding is going to be key if we are going to get were we want to be this season.”

VanNostrand said he hopes the team can earn a top three finish in Division I of the MVAC.

Blue Bombers Basketball

Jarell Paul

Jake Coursen

Stetson Craig

Jacob Novick

Logan Brown

Justin Briggs

Matt White

Jesse Izzo

Gage Perry

Jaoquin Benevides

Sean Ransom

Colin Brandes

LPCS hockey player Hunter Spotts.

Discipline key for youthful Bombers

LAKE PLACID | With a small bench and a youthful team, Lake Placid varsity hockey coach Butch Martin knows staying out of trouble on the ice will be key if they hope to return to the sectional finals.

“We have to be disciplined and ready to play,” Martin said. “We will focus on getting better game to game, to get better with each game and to be at our best when the playoffs start.”

Martin said while the team is young and low on numbers (only three extra players beyond two offensive and defensive lines with a keeper), there are skilled players on both sides of the red line.

“We have some experienced defensive players returning and some good forwards,” he said.

Cole Jacques, Hunter Spotts, Dustin Paterson and Jarret Hathaway will help build the top two defensive lines, while Hayden Plank, Hunter Wilmot and Tyler Hinckley will be key on offense, all in front of goalie Anders Stanton.

Martin is assisted by Nick Moran and manager Brendan Bullock.

Blue Bombers Hockey

No. Player Grade

1 Anders Stanton 9

2 Tyler Hinckley 10

6 Warren Clark 9

7 Lars Kroes 10

8 Cole Jacques 11

9 Hunter Wilmot 10

10 Hayden Plank 11

11 Cooper Holmes 11

13 Jarret Hathaway 11

14 Hunter Spotts 11

17 Dustin Patterson 10

19 Patrick Van Ness 10

21 Bryce Paries 12

26 Trent Smith 10