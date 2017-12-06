2017 Winter Sports: Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange

× Expand Lillian Dechene

Building together key for Lady Orange

LONG LAKE | The Lady Orange look to bring teamwork to the court as they enter the new MVAC season.

“We have focused on team building and chemistry to help the growth of our younger players,” said coach Eric McCauliffe. “The girls have worked really hard on conditioning to get into basketball shape so they can play at a high energy level for all four quarters. Our biggest strength is the combination of experience and young talent we have.”

McCauliffe said trust between the players will be a big part of the system.

“Right now we have some hesitation and questions about assignments and responsibilities, as they grow more comfortable with it we should become better and better,” he said. “We want to continue to get better and be competitive in every game we play.”

The Lady Orange will be led by point guard Maria Black and combo player Lillian Dechene, who will be looking to break the 1,000-point scoring barrier later this season.

LADY ORANGE BASKETBALL

Lillian Dechene

Sydney Benton

Maria Black

Lauren Johnson

Ashley Ghostlaw

Shauna Arsenault

Karmen Howe

Shelby Benton

Callie Roberts

Kristina Oliver

Alex Campbell

Orange bring numbers to the court

INDIAN LAKE | With a solid roster of players, the Indian Lake/Long Lake boy’s varsity basketball team is looking to bear down on the defensive side of the ball this season.

“We are very strong defensively,” said coach Michael Lamphear. “We have spent a lot of hours working in different defensive formation We need to be working as a team and not individual players.”

Lamphear said the team is working on the confidence to take open shots and being comfortable with the ball so they can be competitive amongst all the other teams in the league.

“Seniors Luke Rider and Calvin Seaman, along with junior Bryce Hutchins, will be key players for us this season,” he said.

ORANGE BASKETBALL

Luke Rider

Calvin Seaman

Bryce Hutchins

Andrew Arsenault

Ben King

Tom Ross

Koki Goda

James Foster

Jimmy Zumpano

Aiden Atwell

Scott Puterko

Tyler Wilkerson

Casey Wells

Sebastian Starcher