2017 Winter Sports: Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange

Lillian Dechene
Building together key for Lady Orange
LONG LAKE | The Lady Orange look to bring teamwork to the court as they enter the new MVAC season.
“We have focused on team building and chemistry to help the growth of our younger players,” said coach Eric McCauliffe. “The girls have worked really hard on conditioning to get into basketball shape so they can play at a high energy level for all four quarters. Our biggest strength is the combination of experience and young talent we have.”
McCauliffe said trust between the players will be a big part of the system.
“Right now we have some hesitation and questions about assignments and responsibilities, as they grow more comfortable with it we should become better and better,” he said. “We want to continue to get better and be competitive in every game we play.”
The Lady Orange will be led by point guard Maria Black and combo player Lillian Dechene, who will be looking to break the 1,000-point scoring barrier later this season.
LADY ORANGE BASKETBALL
Lillian Dechene
Sydney Benton
Maria Black
Lauren Johnson
Ashley Ghostlaw
Shauna Arsenault
Karmen Howe
Shelby Benton
Callie Roberts
Kristina Oliver
Alex Campbell
Orange bring numbers to the court
INDIAN LAKE | With a solid roster of players, the Indian Lake/Long Lake boy’s varsity basketball team is looking to bear down on the defensive side of the ball this season.
“We are very strong defensively,” said coach Michael Lamphear. “We have spent a lot of hours working in different defensive formation We need to be working as a team and not individual players.”
Lamphear said the team is working on the confidence to take open shots and being comfortable with the ball so they can be competitive amongst all the other teams in the league.
“Seniors Luke Rider and Calvin Seaman, along with junior Bryce Hutchins, will be key players for us this season,” he said.
ORANGE BASKETBALL
Luke Rider
Calvin Seaman
Bryce Hutchins
Andrew Arsenault
Ben King
Tom Ross
Koki Goda
James Foster
Jimmy Zumpano
Aiden Atwell
Scott Puterko
Tyler Wilkerson
Casey Wells
Sebastian Starcher