2017 Winter Sports: Peru Indians

Colby Velie
Indians basketball led by core of seniors
PERU | The Indians varsity basketball team is looking for a strong season with a solid core of senior leadership.
New coach Eric Dubay is looking to Jake Casey, Tyler Robinson, Patrick Crowley and Hunter Caron to lead the team as they work into the regular season.
“We have been focused on improving our team defense and executing our offensive sets,” Dubay said. “We need to play together as a team and improve on our defense as we use our length, speed and height to our advantage.”
Indians Basketball
No. Player Grade
1 Bryce Trombley 11
3 Dylan Rickert 11
4 Jon Martin 12
5 Hunter Caron 12
10 Patrick Crowley 12
11 Jacob Casey 12
12 Ronaldy Norelus 12
14 Tyler Robinson 12
23 Sam Dubay 12
32 Peter Mazzella 11
33 Colby Velie 10
35 Andrew Mazzella 11