2017 Winter Sports: Peru Indians

Indians basketball led by core of seniors

PERU | The Indians varsity basketball team is looking for a strong season with a solid core of senior leadership.

New coach Eric Dubay is looking to Jake Casey, Tyler Robinson, Patrick Crowley and Hunter Caron to lead the team as they work into the regular season.

“We have been focused on improving our team defense and executing our offensive sets,” Dubay said. “We need to play together as a team and improve on our defense as we use our length, speed and height to our advantage.”

Indians Basketball

No. Player Grade

1 Bryce Trombley 11

3 Dylan Rickert 11

4 Jon Martin 12

5 Hunter Caron 12

10 Patrick Crowley 12

11 Jacob Casey 12

12 Ronaldy Norelus 12

14 Tyler Robinson 12

23 Sam Dubay 12

32 Peter Mazzella 11

33 Colby Velie 10

35 Andrew Mazzella 11