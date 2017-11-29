2017 Winter Sports: Plattsburgh Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell Andrew Cutaiar

Hornets come back with experience

PLATTSBURGH | The Hornets varsity boy’s basketball team comes back this season with more experience and a solid core of players to again compete for — and this time win — the Class B title.

“We have a lot of basketball experience and kids that love to play the game,” said head coach Chris Hartmann. “We want to be able to reach our potential as a team.”

Hartmann said the team has worked on conditioning, team chemistry and defense as the season has began, and will look to improve their talk as well as on-ball defensive play.

Hartmann said there are four players who will have to help lead on the floor, including senior and five-year varsity player Andrew Cutaiar, who will have the chance this season to reach the 1,000-point scoring makr for his career,

Four-year starter Mitch Senecal will also be key for the Hornets, as will juniors Bailey Pombrio and Tyler Phillips. Junior Zach Bieber also rejoins the team as a past starter.

Hornets basketball

No Player Grade

10 Ryan Courson 12

24 Andrew Cutaiar 12

12 Marquise Howard 12

34 Kaleb Hunter 12

15 Trystin Marshall 12

40 Mitch Senecal 12

22 Zach Bieber 11

2 Murial Bugcasan 11

15 Jonathan Djomnang 11

30 Andrew Follmer 11

20 Tyler Phillips 11

24 Bailey Pombrio 11