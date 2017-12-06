2017 Winter Sports: Moriah Vikings

Dylan Trombley
Vikings have a state title to defend
PORT HENRY | For the first time since 1935, a Section VII team has a state championship to defend in boy’s basketball.
The Moriah Vikings return to the hardwood this season with four of five starters returning and a significant core of role players, as they look to return to the NYSPHSAA Final Four for the sixth consecutive year, where they have appeared in the state title game three times.
Leading the Vikings will be the reigning Class D Player of the Year Dylan Trombley, who, along with third team All State player Joey Stahl, were part of an AAU National championship team this summer.
Jay Strieble returns to the post, along with team members Jerin Sargent, Mike Rollins, Dewey Snyder, Braden Swan, Matt Pelkey and Alex Larrow.
Owen Fleury and Scott Rice joined the varsity team during the title run last season, and will be joined by Austin Drake and Jeff Strieble as newcomers to the roster.
Vikings Basketball
No. Player Grade
3 Owen Fleury 11
4 Joey Stahl 12
10 Jerin Sargent 11
11 Austin Drake 11
12 Jeff Strieble 10
22 Mike Rollins 10
23 Dylan Trombley 12
24 Dewey Snyder 12
30 Scott Rice 11
32 Braden Swan 10
33 Jay Strieble 12
40 Alex Larrow 11
44 Matt Pelkey 12
Lady Vikings seek return to Troy
PORT HENRY | Eight months after their first final four in girl’s athletics history and just a month after going to the soccer state semifinals, the Moriah Lady Vikings are preparing for what they is a return engagement to Troy that lasts one game longer.
“We are trying to prepare after an exciting run to the soccer Final Four,” coach Stephan Pelkey said. “It feels like we have been playing catchup to everyone else, but the girls are really working hard to get prepared for the upcoming season.”
The Vikings return eight players from the team that went to the Final Four last season, with four starters and four more bench players.
“We have some experienced players coming back for their second, third and even fourth year on the varsity,” Pelkey said. “Every season my goal is to be the best team that we can be heading into sectionals. Improve every game, one game at a time, one practice at a time. It’s too early for us to farther than that right now.”
Pelkey said the key players to the team will be the same as the core of last season’s squad in Maddie Olcott, McKenzie Sprague, Makayla Stockwell, Lillian Perry and Hailey Crossman, but the other key will come when those girls need a rest.
“To me, it’s who are the girls who are going to step up and contribute when these girls may need a break or are in foul trouble,” he said. A couple girls have stood out during practice, but need to show more consistency in their play.”
With the late start, Pelkey said the team is still looking to improve.
“Every day, I see improvement on offense and defense and I think they see improvement,” he said. “We just need to preach patience, work together and encourage the positives and correct the negatives.”
Lady Vikings Basketball
No. Player Grade
10 Hailey Crossman 12
14 Bailey Marcil 12
12 Lillian Perry 12
22 Makayla Stockwell 12
34 Bailey White 12
11 Kaycee Orr 12
20 Emily Manfred 12
32 Stephania Zelinski 12
15 Madison Olcott 11
33 McKenzie Sprague 11
24 McKenzie Peters 11
30 Kennady Allen 9
4 Sage Baker 9
Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell
Jacob Gibeau
In Moriah, boys return several to lanes, girls reload
PORT HENRY | The Moriah varsity bowling program is quite different between the two squads that will compete this season.
While the boys team will be returning several players, including Jacob Gibeau, Chris Heald and Myles Madill, the girls will feature a brand new lineup after being led by four seniors a year ago.
“We are starting this year with a whole new girls team due to my whole team graduating last year,” said coach Marcia Glebus. “Everyone is coming together to help improve, be supportive and have a successful and fun season.”
Viking Bowling
Jacob Gibeau
Chris Heald
John Martinez
Myles Madill
Nolan Costello
Chris Thompson
Darin Sherman
Ryan Munson
Ryan Flack
Cody Clark
Ethan Madill
Kyle Bacon
Lady Viking Bowling
Shyann Hargett
Emily Slattery
Karen King
Kenzee Cutting
Samantha Virmala