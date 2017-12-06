2017 Winter Sports: Moriah Vikings

× Expand Dylan Trombley

Vikings have a state title to defend

PORT HENRY | For the first time since 1935, a Section VII team has a state championship to defend in boy’s basketball.

The Moriah Vikings return to the hardwood this season with four of five starters returning and a significant core of role players, as they look to return to the NYSPHSAA Final Four for the sixth consecutive year, where they have appeared in the state title game three times.

Leading the Vikings will be the reigning Class D Player of the Year Dylan Trombley, who, along with third team All State player Joey Stahl, were part of an AAU National championship team this summer.

Jay Strieble returns to the post, along with team members Jerin Sargent, Mike Rollins, Dewey Snyder, Braden Swan, Matt Pelkey and Alex Larrow.

Owen Fleury and Scott Rice joined the varsity team during the title run last season, and will be joined by Austin Drake and Jeff Strieble as newcomers to the roster.

Vikings Basketball

No. Player Grade

3 Owen Fleury 11

4 Joey Stahl 12

10 Jerin Sargent 11

11 Austin Drake 11

12 Jeff Strieble 10

22 Mike Rollins 10

23 Dylan Trombley 12

24 Dewey Snyder 12

30 Scott Rice 11

32 Braden Swan 10

33 Jay Strieble 12

40 Alex Larrow 11

44 Matt Pelkey 12

Lady Vikings seek return to Troy

PORT HENRY | Eight months after their first final four in girl’s athletics history and just a month after going to the soccer state semifinals, the Moriah Lady Vikings are preparing for what they is a return engagement to Troy that lasts one game longer.

“We are trying to prepare after an exciting run to the soccer Final Four,” coach Stephan Pelkey said. “It feels like we have been playing catchup to everyone else, but the girls are really working hard to get prepared for the upcoming season.”

The Vikings return eight players from the team that went to the Final Four last season, with four starters and four more bench players.

“We have some experienced players coming back for their second, third and even fourth year on the varsity,” Pelkey said. “Every season my goal is to be the best team that we can be heading into sectionals. Improve every game, one game at a time, one practice at a time. It’s too early for us to farther than that right now.”