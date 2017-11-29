2017 Winter Sports: Saranac Lake Red Storm

Red Storm hoops

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity boy’s basketball team hopes to run the floor better than their CVAC foes.

“We are very athletic and can get up and down the court fast,” said coach Dermott Morgan. “We have been working on creating team chemistry and sharing the ball and our goal is to be playing our best basketball come sectional time.”

Morgan said he will look to Jarrett Ashton, DJ Morgan and Emery Swanson for leadership this season.

Red Storm Basketball

No. Name Grade

11 Jarrett Ashton 12

25 Emmit Bevelaqua 12

15 Dzihad Cecunjanin 12

1 Hunter Lahart 12

22 DJ Mrgan 12

20 Ethan Paye 12

32 Chris Perry 12

2 Emery Swanson 12

5 Fletcher Brooks 11

12 Griffin Pelish Maguire 11

10 Jacob Shipman 10

13 Jordan Moore 9

Sam Coffman, manager

Red Storm looks to improve indoors

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake indoor track and field teams made a name for themselves after coming back to the sport last season and will look to continue to make noise at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse this year.

“The focus of our preseason has been to continue the success we have had as a program on the track and in cross country,” coach Cy Ellsworth said. “The focus has been to work on getting stronger, becoming more flexible and refining skills in events.”

Ellsworth said he feels this team is very deep with a wide range of athletes. 

“We have four-sport athletes on our team and some kids who are participating in track and field to improve in other sports,” he said. “We have a group of cross country runners (Alberga, Gray, Hesseltine, Martin, McCulley, Mader) that have just completed an outstanding season who bring a superior work ethic into the season. We also have several kids (Grace Clark, Sean Lincoln, Edina Cecunjanin, Tyler Martin) who have been to state meets before and they bring outstanding leadership every day to practice.”

Ellsworth said the goal for the year is to improve throughout the season so the athletes can be achieving personal bests during sectionals and state qualifying.

“We want all of our kids to end the indoor season better athletes,” he said.

Red Storm Indoor

Player       Grade

Jacob Alberga            11

Patrick Alberga           10

Jacob Adams                10

Sam Branch                  11

Logan Brown                9

Brice Callaghan             9

Jackson Carlisto           12

Austin Comiskey         10

Sam Donaldson             9

Benjamin Goff             12

Gabriel Faubert             10

Anderson Gray             11

Adam Hesseltine          11

Devan Kidd                  12

Sean Lincoln                12

Tyler Martin                12

Micah McCulley             9

Connor McMinn           9

Griffin Molloy              12

Braiden Montour           9

Caleb Shoemaker          9

Bryan Sullivan              12

Owen Yando                11

Lady Red Storm Indoor

Molly Bell                    10

Edina Cecunjanin       11

Adela Cecunjanin          9

Naila Cecunjanin          9

Isabella Celeste            10

Melissa Cirikovic          9

Kellie Claremont         10

Grace Clark                  11

Hailey Cornell              10

Claire Fletcher               9

Katelyn Gay                 10

Madelyn Gay                10

Maggie Goff                   9

Lea Kidd                        9

Gwen Mader                 9

Emma McNally              9

Jenna Morgan                11

Emily Muncil               10

Frannie Newman          10

Emma Peer                  10

Chloe Reardon              9

Madison Reardon         11

Faith Rothaupt             11

Caylen Skiff                  10

Ashly-Rae Southwell     7

Lydia Wamsganz           8

Red Storm look to build from back

SARANAC LAKE | Hockey is not like other sports when it comes to expecting when your kids are going to graduate.

For Saranac Lake, it was the junior hockey ranks which hurt them as much, if not more, than graduation itself, with two defenders moving on with their careers.

“Our focus has been on our back end and defensive zone coverage because that  is where you win games,” coach Will Ellsworth said. “We lost two dynamic defenseman graduating JB Chapin and Casey Sturgeon to junior hockey. They ran the show and initiated breakouts last year. I’m hoping our two junior goaltenders will be able to split time and support one another like they did last year.”

Up front, Ellsworth said there is a strong core of juniors and seniors looking to lead the attack inside the blue line. 

“Captains Brett Dawson and Austen Reyell will lead our offense and have the ability to take over games,” Ellsworth said. “We have four forwards who have been with us for many years.”

Ellsworth added the biggest game he has worked on in preseason has been the one with fundamentals.

“You can always improve on team chemistry,” he said. “At the HS level, we have to improve on basic skating and strive for working on fluent skating strides throughout the year. Our HS hockey season is a long- season. Our mental game has to become real important as the wear and tear of the season often times affects players in different ways.”

Red Storm Hockey

No. Player            Grade

1 Jaded Gladd 11

2 Ward Walton 12

3 Stephen Huyck 11

4 Bryan Sullivan 12

5 Carter Sturgeon 8

6 Alex Dukette 11

7 Dylan Amell 10

12 Rhett Darrah 9

11 Ben Casagrain 12

12 Bryson Mariano 9

14 Austen Reyell 11

16 Robert Stephenson 11

18 Camden Reiley 10

20 Ben Munn 10

21 Heaton McCormick 11

22 Jay Gagnon 9

23 Brett Dawson 12

26 Patrick Wamsganz 10

27 Quinn Peer 11

30 Bruno Freeman 11

44 Matt Kratts 12