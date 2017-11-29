2017 Winter Sports: Saranac Lake Red Storm

Red Storm hoops

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity boy’s basketball team hopes to run the floor better than their CVAC foes.

“We are very athletic and can get up and down the court fast,” said coach Dermott Morgan. “We have been working on creating team chemistry and sharing the ball and our goal is to be playing our best basketball come sectional time.”

Morgan said he will look to Jarrett Ashton, DJ Morgan and Emery Swanson for leadership this season.

Red Storm Basketball

No. Name Grade

11 Jarrett Ashton 12

25 Emmit Bevelaqua 12

15 Dzihad Cecunjanin 12

1 Hunter Lahart 12

22 DJ Mrgan 12

20 Ethan Paye 12

32 Chris Perry 12

2 Emery Swanson 12

5 Fletcher Brooks 11

12 Griffin Pelish Maguire 11

10 Jacob Shipman 10

13 Jordan Moore 9

Sam Coffman, manager

Red Storm looks to improve indoors

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake indoor track and field teams made a name for themselves after coming back to the sport last season and will look to continue to make noise at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse this year.

“The focus of our preseason has been to continue the success we have had as a program on the track and in cross country,” coach Cy Ellsworth said. “The focus has been to work on getting stronger, becoming more flexible and refining skills in events.”

Ellsworth said he feels this team is very deep with a wide range of athletes.

“We have four-sport athletes on our team and some kids who are participating in track and field to improve in other sports,” he said. “We have a group of cross country runners (Alberga, Gray, Hesseltine, Martin, McCulley, Mader) that have just completed an outstanding season who bring a superior work ethic into the season. We also have several kids (Grace Clark, Sean Lincoln, Edina Cecunjanin, Tyler Martin) who have been to state meets before and they bring outstanding leadership every day to practice.”

Ellsworth said the goal for the year is to improve throughout the season so the athletes can be achieving personal bests during sectionals and state qualifying.