2017 Winter Sports: Saranac Lake Red Storm

Red Storm hoops
SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity boy’s basketball team hopes to run the floor better than their CVAC foes.
“We are very athletic and can get up and down the court fast,” said coach Dermott Morgan. “We have been working on creating team chemistry and sharing the ball and our goal is to be playing our best basketball come sectional time.”
Morgan said he will look to Jarrett Ashton, DJ Morgan and Emery Swanson for leadership this season.
Red Storm Basketball
No. Name Grade
11 Jarrett Ashton 12
25 Emmit Bevelaqua 12
15 Dzihad Cecunjanin 12
1 Hunter Lahart 12
22 DJ Mrgan 12
20 Ethan Paye 12
32 Chris Perry 12
2 Emery Swanson 12
5 Fletcher Brooks 11
12 Griffin Pelish Maguire 11
10 Jacob Shipman 10
13 Jordan Moore 9
Sam Coffman, manager
Red Storm looks to improve indoors
SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake indoor track and field teams made a name for themselves after coming back to the sport last season and will look to continue to make noise at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse this year.
“The focus of our preseason has been to continue the success we have had as a program on the track and in cross country,” coach Cy Ellsworth said. “The focus has been to work on getting stronger, becoming more flexible and refining skills in events.”
Ellsworth said he feels this team is very deep with a wide range of athletes.
“We have four-sport athletes on our team and some kids who are participating in track and field to improve in other sports,” he said. “We have a group of cross country runners (Alberga, Gray, Hesseltine, Martin, McCulley, Mader) that have just completed an outstanding season who bring a superior work ethic into the season. We also have several kids (Grace Clark, Sean Lincoln, Edina Cecunjanin, Tyler Martin) who have been to state meets before and they bring outstanding leadership every day to practice.”
Ellsworth said the goal for the year is to improve throughout the season so the athletes can be achieving personal bests during sectionals and state qualifying.
“We want all of our kids to end the indoor season better athletes,” he said.
Red Storm Indoor
Player Grade
Jacob Alberga 11
Patrick Alberga 10
Jacob Adams 10
Sam Branch 11
Logan Brown 9
Brice Callaghan 9
Jackson Carlisto 12
Austin Comiskey 10
Sam Donaldson 9
Benjamin Goff 12
Brice Callaghan 9
Gabriel Faubert 10
Anderson Gray 11
Adam Hesseltine 11
Devan Kidd 12
Sean Lincoln 12
Tyler Martin 12
Micah McCulley 9
Connor McMinn 9
Griffin Molloy 12
Braiden Montour 9
Caleb Shoemaker 9
Bryan Sullivan 12
Owen Yando 11
Lady Red Storm Indoor
Molly Bell 10
Edina Cecunjanin 11
Adela Cecunjanin 9
Naila Cecunjanin 9
Isabella Celeste 10
Melissa Cirikovic 9
Kellie Claremont 10
Grace Clark 11
Hailey Cornell 10
Claire Fletcher 9
Katelyn Gay 10
Madelyn Gay 10
Maggie Goff 9
Lea Kidd 9
Gwen Mader 9
Emma McNally 9
Jenna Morgan 11
Emily Muncil 10
Frannie Newman 10
Emma Peer 10
Chloe Reardon 9
Madison Reardon 11
Faith Rothaupt 11
Caylen Skiff 10
Ashly-Rae Southwell 7
Lydia Wamsganz 8
Brett Dawson
Red Storm look to build from back
SARANAC LAKE | Hockey is not like other sports when it comes to expecting when your kids are going to graduate.
For Saranac Lake, it was the junior hockey ranks which hurt them as much, if not more, than graduation itself, with two defenders moving on with their careers.
“Our focus has been on our back end and defensive zone coverage because that is where you win games,” coach Will Ellsworth said. “We lost two dynamic defenseman graduating JB Chapin and Casey Sturgeon to junior hockey. They ran the show and initiated breakouts last year. I’m hoping our two junior goaltenders will be able to split time and support one another like they did last year.”
Up front, Ellsworth said there is a strong core of juniors and seniors looking to lead the attack inside the blue line.
“Captains Brett Dawson and Austen Reyell will lead our offense and have the ability to take over games,” Ellsworth said. “We have four forwards who have been with us for many years.”
Ellsworth added the biggest game he has worked on in preseason has been the one with fundamentals.
“You can always improve on team chemistry,” he said. “At the HS level, we have to improve on basic skating and strive for working on fluent skating strides throughout the year. Our HS hockey season is a long- season. Our mental game has to become real important as the wear and tear of the season often times affects players in different ways.”
Red Storm Hockey
No. Player Grade
1 Jaded Gladd 11
2 Ward Walton 12
3 Stephen Huyck 11
4 Bryan Sullivan 12
5 Carter Sturgeon 8
6 Alex Dukette 11
7 Dylan Amell 10
12 Rhett Darrah 9
11 Ben Casagrain 12
12 Bryson Mariano 9
14 Austen Reyell 11
16 Robert Stephenson 11
18 Camden Reiley 10
20 Ben Munn 10
21 Heaton McCormick 11
22 Jay Gagnon 9
23 Brett Dawson 12
26 Patrick Wamsganz 10
27 Quinn Peer 11
30 Bruno Freeman 11
44 Matt Kratts 12