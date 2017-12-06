2017 Winter Sports: Schroon Wildcats

× Expand Jordan DeZalia

Experience key for Wildcats

SCHROON | The defending MVAC Division II champions will bring a lot of familiar faces back to the court this season.

While losing MVP Brendan Hall to graduation, the Wildcats return several key players, including Jordan DeZalia, Micah Stout and Andrew Pelkey, among others.

“Our depth this year will be a strength,” coach Lee Silvernail said. “This is the deepest team I think I have ever coached. Each one of these guys bring something to the table that will help us in games this year. I feel that I can go to anyone for good quality minutes and the bench players will push the starters for playing time. Our group this year also has good team speed and we will look to use that to our advantage on the defensive end and out in transition this year.”

In order to transition, Silvernail said the team has had a focus on the defensive side of the ball in its early practices.

“We have spent more time focusing on defense then we have in past years,” Silvernail said. “We have a handful of new guys that we need to make sure are on the same page and seeing things and reacting the same way.”

Silvernail said the team needs to keep improving throughout the season if they hope to get deep into February and March.

“No part of our game has reached the level of perfection yet,” he said. “We use a lot of game film to critique our areas of weakness and work to improve on those areas. We always strive to win our division and this year we want to be playing in the league championship game at North Country and have a good showing in sectionals. Win or lose at the end of the season I want to walk away feeling like we played our best game.”

Wildcat Basketball

Player Grade

Jordan DeZalia 12

Micha Stout 12

Andrew Pelkey 10

Harrison Gereau 11

Collin Bresnahan 11

Cole Plumstead 11

Ryan Haneman 11

Jakie Brady 11

Gabe Gratto 11

Marcus Peace 10

Cian Bresnahan 10

Lady Wildcats set to repeat