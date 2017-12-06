2017 Winter Sports: Schroon Wildcats

Jordan DeZalia
Experience key for Wildcats
SCHROON | The defending MVAC Division II champions will bring a lot of familiar faces back to the court this season.
While losing MVP Brendan Hall to graduation, the Wildcats return several key players, including Jordan DeZalia, Micah Stout and Andrew Pelkey, among others.
“Our depth this year will be a strength,” coach Lee Silvernail said. “This is the deepest team I think I have ever coached. Each one of these guys bring something to the table that will help us in games this year. I feel that I can go to anyone for good quality minutes and the bench players will push the starters for playing time. Our group this year also has good team speed and we will look to use that to our advantage on the defensive end and out in transition this year.”
In order to transition, Silvernail said the team has had a focus on the defensive side of the ball in its early practices.
“We have spent more time focusing on defense then we have in past years,” Silvernail said. “We have a handful of new guys that we need to make sure are on the same page and seeing things and reacting the same way.”
Silvernail said the team needs to keep improving throughout the season if they hope to get deep into February and March.
“No part of our game has reached the level of perfection yet,” he said. “We use a lot of game film to critique our areas of weakness and work to improve on those areas. We always strive to win our division and this year we want to be playing in the league championship game at North Country and have a good showing in sectionals. Win or lose at the end of the season I want to walk away feeling like we played our best game.”
Wildcat Basketball
Player Grade
Jordan DeZalia 12
Micha Stout 12
Andrew Pelkey 10
Harrison Gereau 11
Collin Bresnahan 11
Cole Plumstead 11
Ryan Haneman 11
Jakie Brady 11
Gabe Gratto 11
Marcus Peace 10
Cian Bresnahan 10
Emily Masionville
Lady Wildcats set to repeat
SCHROON | The Lady Wildcat’s varsity basketball program will be looking to stay atop Division II of the MVAC this season with a solid returning core of players to lead the way.
“Coming off a great year 2016-17 year finishing as co-champions of the southern Mountain Valley league, the Lady Wildcats hope to achieve similar success this year,” coach Dave Williams said. “We plan to be very competitive in our league with the leading scorer of Alora Bearor. Grace Higgens and Emily Maisonville are strong players with excellent rebounding skills. Melana Gereau is an upcoming playmaker and Sam Grey is known for her defense. Wisdom Reel will be strong underneath and Kristen Hay will complement all around. Anna Masionville with her dedication and energy will be an improving player throughout the year.”
Williams said the mood has been very positive in practice and the team is ready to be competitive this season.
“The league will be very competitive this year and lots of close games lie ahead for all the teams,” Williams said. “We look forward to the success we had last year and hope to build on that. Schroon Lake Lady basketball is looking good for the upcoming years”,
Williams is assisted by Jen Slothower and Cliff Bearor, along with JV coach Katie Jenks.
Lady Wildcats
Basketball
Player Grade
Alora Bearor 12
Sam Grey 12
Emily Masionville 12
Wisdom Reel 12
Kristen Hay 12
junior Grace Stay 11
Malena Gereau 9
Anna Masionville 9