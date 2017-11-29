2017 Winter Sports: Seton Catholic Knights

by

Lady Knights seek crowns

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic girl’s varsity basketball team brings back a lot of experience when they take the court this season.

“We have been working on defense and fundamental basketball,” head coach Donna Dixon-Vosh said. “Gretchen (Zalis) will be the focus of attention again this year but we feel Rachel Racette and Nicole Bullock can really light it up from outside.”

Zalis, who starts the year 225 points shy of the 1,000-point career mark, will be a presence inside and on the boards for the defending MVAC Division I champions.

“Our goal right now is to take one game at a game and improve every game,” Dixon-Vosh said. “We are hoping to be competitive at the end of the season.”

Lady Knights Basketball

Player           Grade

Rachel Racette            12

Kathryn Larson            11

Nicole Bullock              11

Fiona Wang                 11

Gabby Grant                  11

Haley Murnane              9

Gretchen Zalis              12

Leah Walker                 10

Lucy Zhou                     12

Zoey Gao                       11

Bam Trakarnsrisakul   11

Knights look to defend

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic boy’s varsity basketball team is ready to return to the court as reigning CVAC champions.

However, they will do so without 1,000-point scorer and MVP, Kevin Murray, but with a group of players who know how to play the game together.

“Our team chemistry should be our greatest strength,” coach Larry Converse said. “The kids are really getting after each other in practice, which in turn makes each player that much better.”

Neil Yang is the top returning scorer for the Knights, having averaged 8.4 points last season. He returns along with fellow starter Dawson Pellerin.

“Alex Sharon and Felix Sham also played considerable minutes, and these four will have to produce for us to have success,” Converse said.

Converse said the team is working hard to get through the preseason and head into the post-Thanksgiving start.

“We need to improve our team defense, learn how to play with each other and trust whoever is on the floor,” Converse said. “The main key is to get better every day and play our best basketball at the end of the season and into sectionals.”

Knights basketball

No. Player        Year

10 Felix Sham             12

11 Dawson Pellerin     12

20 Zeke Qi                  12

21 Alex Sharon             12

3 Neil Yang                  11

5 Matt LaDieu              11

15 Tobiah Osborne       11

12 Tom Murray           10

23 Foster Ovios            10