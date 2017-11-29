2017 Winter Sports: Seton Catholic Knights

× Expand Gretchen Zalis

Lady Knights seek crowns

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic girl’s varsity basketball team brings back a lot of experience when they take the court this season.

“We have been working on defense and fundamental basketball,” head coach Donna Dixon-Vosh said. “Gretchen (Zalis) will be the focus of attention again this year but we feel Rachel Racette and Nicole Bullock can really light it up from outside.”

Zalis, who starts the year 225 points shy of the 1,000-point career mark, will be a presence inside and on the boards for the defending MVAC Division I champions.

“Our goal right now is to take one game at a game and improve every game,” Dixon-Vosh said. “We are hoping to be competitive at the end of the season.”

Lady Knights Basketball

Player Grade

Rachel Racette 12

Kathryn Larson 11

Nicole Bullock 11

Fiona Wang 11

Gabby Grant 11

Haley Murnane 9

Gretchen Zalis 12

Leah Walker 10

Lucy Zhou 12

Zoey Gao 11

Bam Trakarnsrisakul 11

Knights look to defend

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic boy’s varsity basketball team is ready to return to the court as reigning CVAC champions.

However, they will do so without 1,000-point scorer and MVP, Kevin Murray, but with a group of players who know how to play the game together.

“Our team chemistry should be our greatest strength,” coach Larry Converse said. “The kids are really getting after each other in practice, which in turn makes each player that much better.”

Neil Yang is the top returning scorer for the Knights, having averaged 8.4 points last season. He returns along with fellow starter Dawson Pellerin.

“Alex Sharon and Felix Sham also played considerable minutes, and these four will have to produce for us to have success,” Converse said.

Converse said the team is working hard to get through the preseason and head into the post-Thanksgiving start.

“We need to improve our team defense, learn how to play with each other and trust whoever is on the floor,” Converse said. “The main key is to get better every day and play our best basketball at the end of the season and into sectionals.”

Knights basketball

No. Player Year

10 Felix Sham 12

11 Dawson Pellerin 12

20 Zeke Qi 12

21 Alex Sharon 12

3 Neil Yang 11

5 Matt LaDieu 11

15 Tobiah Osborne 11

12 Tom Murray 10

23 Foster Ovios 10