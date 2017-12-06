2017 Winter Sports: Ticonderoga Sentinels

Colton Huestis
Sentinels seek repeat in C
TICONDEROGA | As was last year, the only team that may pose a threat to the Moriah Vikings is their biggest rival.
The Sentinels were the only team to beat the state champions, and the team returns a strong core of players as they seek another run at the Class C sectional title and a chance to get to Binghamton and the Final Four.
“We would like to try to get to regional play again this year and to do that we will need to be playing our best basketball at the right time,” coach Joseph Defayette said, “We bring a solid core of players back with a lot of experience in big games.”
Leading the charge will be point guard Evan Graney, one of the top players in Section VII who is closing in on the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career. Sharp-shooter Colton Huestis also rejoins the team along with forwards Ethan Thompson and Mike DuShane.
“Our returning players in Ethan, Evan, Mike, Scott Ryan, and Colton will be a big part of how we do this year,” Defayette said. “We also are looking forward to additions from other returners and newcomers.”
Defayette added there is a lot the team has worked on over the offseason and heading into the regular season in order to accomplish their goals.
“We have been working on our defensive skills and timing and execution on offense,” he said. “I would like to see us consistently rebound to finish possessions on defense and move the ball and be patient on offense to get the best look possible.”
SENTINELS BASKETBALL
Evan Graney
Colton Huestis
Mike DuShane
Ethan Thompson
Scott Ryan
Hayden Scuderi
Robert Condit
Jack Grinnell
Sar Whitten
Fahim Noor
Austin Barnao
Ty Schlogl
Nick Robarge-Greene
Meg McDonald
Lady Sentinels return experience to track
TICONDEROGA | It will be a roster of several familiar faces as the Ticonderoga girls indoor track and field team takes to the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse this season.
“We have nine returning athletes and three new athletes,” coach Walter Thorne said. “They will also contend on an individual mostly. hopefully we can piece together a couple of relays and the team goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as possible.”
The team will be anchored by a pair of experienced athletes, as Meg McDonald returns in hopes to reach the 5’2” mark in the high jump, while Siera Stacey comes off a successful cross country season and seeks to break the five-minute mark in the 1,500.The duo of Corey and Eryn Kidder will also be looking to make it a strong year for Sentinel throwers, as each could be in the mix for a state bid.
LADY SENTINELS INDOOR
Omni Bazan
Ruby Bennett
Lauren Dixon
Maddison Flora
Avery Kidder
Corey Kidder
Eryn Kidder
Meg McDonald
katie Shelmidine
Sierra Stacy
Kirsten Strum
Zyleen Tyler
Mya Delong
Throwing events key for Sentinels
TICONDEROGA | The Sentinel boy’s indoor track team will be looking to throw their way into several events this season.
“With only six returning boys from last season and five newcomers, our strength will certainly be in the throwing events,” coach Walter Thorne said. “Derek Joiner and Brandin Plumadore in the throwswill be looking for milestones throughout the season. Sprints and Distance will be on an individual basis with only two sprinters and two distance out for the team so far.”
Thorne said the team goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as they can while improving on individual performances and new athletes learning technique and seasoned athletes improving on their personal best marks.
“Caleb Pike wil also be a key for distance while Lance Shaner and Dillon Schlogl will be key for the sprints. and Lance Shaner in the long jump,” Thorne said.
SENTINELS INDOOR
Doug Baker
Steven Barnaby
Frank Boyd
Garrett Dedrick
Derek Joiner
Lanye Lambert
Caleb Pike
Brendan Plumadore
Dillon Schlogl
Lance Shaner
John Wright
Lady Sentinels ready to run
TICONDEROGA | The Lady Sentinels varsity basketball team will look to use their athleticism in the new year.
“We are an aggressive group,” coach Rick Smith said. “We need to play within ourselves and stay out of foul trouble by playing good position defense and communicating. In the pre-season, we have been working on overall conditioning and working together as a team both on the offensive and defensive end.”
The team will be without all-star Delaney Hughes after graduation, but will look to a number of returning players for contributions.
“We return seven players from last year’s team,” Smith said. “Emily Pike, Aubrey Smith and Paige Bailey will play inside while Sarah Bresett,Sadie St. Andrews, Alyssa Tucker, Kahley Alteri, Emily Purkey and Savannah LaCourse will be working for time at the guard positions.”
Skill improvement will be the key for the Sentinels throughout this season’s campaign.
“We will need to improve our overall ball handling and shooting throughout the season; we are looking for everyone to contribute,” Smith said. “The goal for this team is to continue to work on our skills daily, improve as a unit and go into the playoffs playing our best basketball.”
LADY SENTINELS BASKETBALL
No. Player Grade
5 Alyssa Tucker 12
11 Kahley Alteri 12
12 Paige Bailey 12
20 Sarah Bresett 12
21 Emily Pike
3 Emily Purkey 11
14 Aubrey Smith 11
15 Savannah LaCourse 11
22 Saidi St. Andrews 11
The Sun did not receive a winter sports preview from the following teams: Ticonderoga bowling.