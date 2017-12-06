2017 Winter Sports: Ticonderoga Sentinels

× Expand Colton Huestis

Sentinels seek repeat in C

TICONDEROGA | As was last year, the only team that may pose a threat to the Moriah Vikings is their biggest rival.

The Sentinels were the only team to beat the state champions, and the team returns a strong core of players as they seek another run at the Class C sectional title and a chance to get to Binghamton and the Final Four.

“We would like to try to get to regional play again this year and to do that we will need to be playing our best basketball at the right time,” coach Joseph Defayette said, “We bring a solid core of players back with a lot of experience in big games.”

Leading the charge will be point guard Evan Graney, one of the top players in Section VII who is closing in on the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career. Sharp-shooter Colton Huestis also rejoins the team along with forwards Ethan Thompson and Mike DuShane.

“Our returning players in Ethan, Evan, Mike, Scott Ryan, and Colton will be a big part of how we do this year,” Defayette said. “We also are looking forward to additions from other returners and newcomers.”

Defayette added there is a lot the team has worked on over the offseason and heading into the regular season in order to accomplish their goals.

“We have been working on our defensive skills and timing and execution on offense,” he said. “I would like to see us consistently rebound to finish possessions on defense and move the ball and be patient on offense to get the best look possible.”

SENTINELS BASKETBALL

Evan Graney

Colton Huestis

Mike DuShane

Ethan Thompson

Scott Ryan

Hayden Scuderi

Robert Condit

Jack Grinnell

Sar Whitten

Fahim Noor

Austin Barnao

Ty Schlogl

Nick Robarge-Greene

× Expand Meg McDonald

Lady Sentinels return experience to track

TICONDEROGA | It will be a roster of several familiar faces as the Ticonderoga girls indoor track and field team takes to the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse this season.

“We have nine returning athletes and three new athletes,” coach Walter Thorne said. “They will also contend on an individual mostly. hopefully we can piece together a couple of relays and the team goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as possible.”