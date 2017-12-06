2017 Winter Sports: Ticonderoga Sentinels

by

Sentinels seek repeat in C

TICONDEROGA | As was last year, the only team that may pose a threat to the Moriah Vikings is their biggest rival.

The Sentinels were the only team to beat the state champions, and the team returns a strong core of players as they seek another run at the Class C sectional title and a chance to get to Binghamton and the Final Four.

“We would like to try to get to regional play again this year and to do that we will need to be playing our best basketball at the right time,” coach Joseph Defayette said, “We bring a solid core of players back with a lot of experience in big games.”

Leading the charge will be point guard Evan Graney, one of the top players in Section VII who is closing in on the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career. Sharp-shooter Colton Huestis also rejoins the team along with forwards Ethan Thompson and Mike DuShane.

“Our returning players in Ethan, Evan, Mike, Scott Ryan, and Colton will be a big part of how we do this year,” Defayette said. “We also are looking forward to additions from other returners and newcomers.”

Defayette added there is a lot the team has worked on over the offseason and heading into the regular season in order to accomplish their goals.

“We have been working on our defensive skills and timing and execution on offense,” he said. “I would like to see us consistently rebound to finish possessions on defense and move the ball and be patient on offense to get the best look possible.” 

SENTINELS BASKETBALL

Evan Graney

Colton Huestis

Mike DuShane

Ethan Thompson

Scott Ryan

Hayden Scuderi

Robert Condit

Jack Grinnell

Sar Whitten

Fahim Noor

Austin Barnao

Ty Schlogl

Nick Robarge-Greene

Lady Sentinels return experience to track

TICONDEROGA | It will be a roster of several familiar faces as the Ticonderoga girls indoor track and field team takes to the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse this season.

“We have nine returning athletes and three new athletes,” coach Walter Thorne said. “They will also contend on an individual mostly. hopefully we can piece together a couple of relays and the team goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as possible.”

The team will be anchored by a pair of experienced athletes, as Meg McDonald returns in hopes to reach the 5’2” mark in the high jump, while Siera Stacey comes off a successful cross country season and seeks to break the five-minute mark in the 1,500.The duo of Corey and Eryn Kidder will also be looking to make it a strong year for Sentinel throwers, as each could be in the mix for a state bid. 

LADY SENTINELS INDOOR

Omni Bazan

Ruby Bennett

Lauren Dixon

Maddison Flora

Avery Kidder

Corey Kidder

Eryn Kidder

Meg McDonald

katie Shelmidine

Sierra Stacy

Kirsten Strum

Zyleen Tyler

Mya Delong

Throwing events key for Sentinels

TICONDEROGA | The Sentinel boy’s indoor track team will be looking to throw their way into several events this season.

“With only six returning boys from last season and five newcomers, our strength will certainly be in the throwing events,” coach Walter Thorne said. “Derek Joiner and Brandin Plumadore in the throwswill be looking for milestones throughout the season. Sprints and Distance will be on an individual basis with only two sprinters and two distance out for the team so far.”

Thorne said the team goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as they can while improving on individual performances and new athletes learning technique and seasoned athletes improving on their personal best marks.

“Caleb Pike wil also be a key for distance while Lance Shaner and Dillon Schlogl will be key for the sprints. and Lance Shaner in the long jump,” Thorne said.

SENTINELS INDOOR

Doug Baker

Steven Barnaby

Frank Boyd

Garrett Dedrick

Derek Joiner

Lanye Lambert

Caleb Pike

Brendan Plumadore 

Dillon Schlogl

Lance Shaner

John Wright

Lady Sentinels ready to run

TICONDEROGA | The Lady Sentinels varsity basketball team will look to use their athleticism in the new year.

“We are an aggressive group,” coach Rick Smith said. “We need to play within ourselves and stay out of foul trouble by playing good position defense and communicating. In the pre-season, we have been working on overall conditioning and working together as a team both on the offensive and defensive end.”

The team will be without all-star Delaney Hughes after graduation, but will look to a number of returning players for contributions.

“We return seven players from last year’s team,” Smith said. “Emily Pike, Aubrey Smith and Paige Bailey will play inside while Sarah Bresett,Sadie St. Andrews, Alyssa Tucker, Kahley Alteri, Emily Purkey and Savannah LaCourse will be working for time at the guard positions.”

Skill improvement will be the key for the Sentinels throughout this season’s campaign.

“We will need to improve our overall ball handling and shooting throughout the season; we are looking for everyone to contribute,” Smith said. “The goal for this team is to continue to work on our skills daily, improve as a unit and go into the playoffs playing our best basketball.” 

LADY SENTINELS BASKETBALL

No. Player Grade

5 Alyssa Tucker 12

11 Kahley Alteri 12

12 Paige Bailey 12

20 Sarah Bresett 12

21 Emily Pike

3 Emily Purkey 11

14 Aubrey Smith 11

15 Savannah LaCourse 11

22 Saidi St. Andrews 11

The Sun did not receive a winter sports preview from the following teams: Ticonderoga bowling.