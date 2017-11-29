2017 Winter Sports: Westport Eagles

Lady Eagles rely on senior core of players

WESTPORT | The Lady Eagles varsity basketball team will be ready for the new season and earning a chance at the Class D title with a solid core of senior players.

“We want to take it one game at a time and enjoy the season,” said coach Brad Rascoe. “We want to be ready to come out strong with our experience, quickness and defense and we want the players not to be afraid to try something offensively when they are on the court.”

The Eagles will be led by all stars Hannah Schwoebel and Ellie Storey, with Schwoebel closing in on the 1,000-point mark. Lizzie Stephens and Taylor Gough also bring senior leadership as starters, along with reserves Kaleigh LaMotte, Abby Mero and Malynda Lobdell. Sophomores Maggie Ploufe and Annette Stephens also return to the team, while eighth grader Rachel Storey takes over guard duties in place of graduate Chloe MItchell.

Rascoe is assisted by Ron Mitchell.

Lady Eagles Basketball

No. Player Grade

1 Ellie Storey 12

3 Lizzie Stephens 12

10 Hannah Schwoebel 12

12 Kaleigh LaMotte 12

13 Taylor Gough 12

14 Abby Mero 12

15 Malynda Lobdell 12

2 Annette Stephens 10

4 Maggie Ploufe 10

11 Rachel Storey 8

Eagles get defensive

WESTPORT | The Eagles varsity basketball program will look to slow down their opponents this season as they have had a defensive mindset in preseason training.

“Conditioning and playing team defense have been the focus,” coach Michael “Ike” TYler said. “They work hard and will improve, working together and playing tough team defense.”

Tyler said he hopes the team will be able to mesh together and find the open shooter at all times.

“We look for a total team effort and when that happens we could play with any team in our league,” Tyler said. “If we get to the point where we don’t care who scores then we will have great success. Looking at getting good leadership from our seniors Riley Martin and Carter Smith, who played varsity last year).”

Eagles basketball

Player Grade

McKenzie Stephens 10

Blake Liberi 10

Matthew Pribble 10

Will Napper 11

Hudson Stephens 11

Carter Smith 12

Kyle Conley 12

Riley Martin 12

Craig Cumber 12