2017 Winter Sports: Westport Eagles

Lady Eagles rely on senior core of players

WESTPORT | The Lady Eagles varsity basketball team will be ready for the new season and earning a chance at the Class D title with a solid core of senior players.

“We want to take it one game at a time and enjoy the season,” said coach Brad Rascoe. “We want to be ready to come out strong with our experience, quickness and defense and we want the players not to be afraid to try something offensively when they are on the court.”

The Eagles will be led by all stars Hannah Schwoebel and Ellie Storey, with Schwoebel closing in on the 1,000-point mark. Lizzie Stephens and Taylor Gough also bring senior leadership as starters, along with reserves Kaleigh LaMotte, Abby Mero and Malynda Lobdell. Sophomores Maggie Ploufe and Annette Stephens also return to the team, while eighth grader Rachel Storey takes over guard duties in place of graduate Chloe MItchell.

Rascoe is assisted by Ron Mitchell.

Lady Eagles Basketball

No. Player                                      Grade

1     Ellie Storey                                   12

3     Lizzie Stephens                             12

10   Hannah Schwoebel                       12

12   Kaleigh LaMotte                          12 

13   Taylor Gough                                12

14   Abby Mero                                     12

15   Malynda Lobdell                           12

2     Annette Stephens                          10

4     Maggie Ploufe                              10

11   Rachel Storey                                  8

Eagles get defensive

WESTPORT | The Eagles varsity basketball program will look to slow down their opponents this season as they have had a defensive mindset in preseason training.

“Conditioning and playing team defense have been the focus,” coach Michael “Ike” TYler said. “They work hard and will improve, working together and playing tough team defense.”

Tyler said he hopes the team will be able to mesh together and find the open shooter at all times. 

“We look for a total team effort and when that happens we could play with any team in our league,” Tyler said. “If we get to the point where we don’t care who scores then we will have great success. Looking at getting good leadership from our seniors Riley Martin and Carter Smith, who played varsity last year).”

Eagles basketball

Player     Grade

McKenzie Stephens    10

Blake Liberi                10

Matthew Pribble         10

Will Napper                11

Hudson Stephens        11

Carter Smith               12

Kyle Conley                 12

Riley Martin               12

Craig Cumber             12