2017 Winter Sports: Willsboro Warriors

× Expand Joe King

Warriors want another shot

WILLSBORO | The Willsboro Warriors are looking to get another chance at the perennial favorite in Class D, now waving the banner of defending state champions.

Willsboro-Moriah has almost become an annual tradition for the first weekend of March, and each year, the Warriors come looking for the way to solve the Viking squad.

“We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year,” coach Jim Spring said. “We have to stay focused on our team goals and find everyone’s strengths to make the team better.”

The Warriors return several players to the court, including four of five starters in Trevor Bigelow, Jared Joslyn, Warren Jackson and Joe King.

“The leadership from our returning players brings a lot of team chemistry,” Spring said. “Along with quickness, those will be our strengths.”

Warriors Basketball

No. Player Grade

4 Cody Ahrent 11

5 Ben Jackson 11

12 Payton Ford 11

13 Oliver Lee 11

14 Jared Joslyn 11

20 Trevor Bigelow 11

22 Joe King 12

23 Jonny Schier 11

24 Warren Jackson 12

Sun Community News did not receive a Willsboro girl’s varsity basketball preview in time for publication.