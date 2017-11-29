2017 Winter Sports: Willsboro Warriors

by

Warriors want another shot

WILLSBORO | The Willsboro Warriors are looking to get another chance at the perennial favorite in Class D, now waving the banner of defending state champions.

Willsboro-Moriah has almost become an annual tradition for the first weekend of March, and each year, the Warriors come looking for the way to solve the Viking squad.

“We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year,” coach Jim Spring said. “We have to stay focused on our team goals and find everyone’s strengths to make the team better.”

The Warriors return several players to the court, including four of five starters in Trevor Bigelow, Jared Joslyn, Warren Jackson and Joe King.

“The leadership from our returning players brings a lot of team chemistry,” Spring said. “Along with quickness, those will be our strengths.”

Warriors Basketball

No. Player              Grade

4       Cody Ahrent             11

5       Ben Jackson               11

12    Payton Ford             11

13    Oliver Lee               11

14    Jared Joslyn              11

20   Trevor Bigelow      11

22    Joe King               12

23    Jonny Schier         11

24   Warren Jackson     12

Sun Community News did not receive a Willsboro girl’s varsity basketball preview in time for publication.