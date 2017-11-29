2017 Winter Sports: Saranac Chiefs

Chiefs ready for new season
SARANAC | Teamwork will be a key for the Saranac boy’s varsity basketball program to have a strong season.
“Our strengths this season are we have a great group of unselfish players who are working hard every day to get better,” said coach Mike Recore. “We have several kids who have a good basketball sense. The returning juniors Andy Lebeau, Issac Garman, Cameron Duffield and Luke Maye will be key. Also with the return of Nick Lebeau from an injury-plagued season, along with newcomers Cogan Johnston and Connor Recore, should prove to interesting for the Chiefs. We are also looking for our seniors Noah Medley, Marcus Baisi, Dylan Stoughton and Zach Marlow to provide that leadership needed to get us to the top. Also new additions Hunter Mossey, Andrew Bova, Joe Webster will need to contribute to our success.”
Recore said the team has worked on defensive presence and using speed and athleticism to our advantage.
“We need to continue focus on the defensive end while focusing on finishing on the offensive end,” Recore said. “Also, a huge thing is working together as a unit throughout the highs and lows of the season. The goals of the season are to improve in the win/loss column and continuing to grow as a team. We have some varsity experience and need to continue to build on that.”
Chiefs Basketball
No, Player Grade
12 Noah Medley 12
14 Marcus Baisi 12
35 Zach marlow 12
40 Dylan Stoughton 12
00 Cameron Duffield 11
2 Andrew Bowa 11
3 Hunter Mossey 11
4 Luke Maye 11
5 Nick Lebeau 11
13 Joe Webster 11
23 Issac Garman 11
15 Connor Recore 10
24 Cogan Johnston 10
Lady Chiefs set for season
SARANAC | A combination of skill and experience will be key for the Lady Chiefs as they enter a new season on play.
“We have a good combination of veteran players returning to go with some talented underclassmen,” said coach Tim Newell. “We have been focusing on individual skills and conditioning to prepare for the up coming season.”
Newell said the mix of players will lead to chances to grow throughout the season.
“We have quite a mix with five seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen,” he said. “We have the ability to try many different line-ups this year. I believe our success will be determined on how well we gel as a team and how well players except their roles throughout the season. We will need to rely on our seniors for leadership and I expect our younger players to improve quickly. This is key to our success.”
Newell said their development will depend on their work ethic.
“Our main goal is to work extremely hard each and every day in practice to give us the best opportunity to succeed,” he said. “I think the league is very balanced this year and the team that defends well will have the upper hand.”
Lady Chiefs Hoops
No. Player Grade
10 Hannah Dessureault 11
12 Alivia Waldron 11
14 Elise LePage 10
20 Mikayla St. Louis 10
22 Taylor Alexander 12
24 Olivia Layhee 12
30 Kayla Myers 10
32 Skye O’Connell 12
34 Allison Garman 9
44 Brandi LaVarnway 12
50 Payton Couture 9
54 Alli Plumadore 12
Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell
Chiefs look to clean the lanes
SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity bowling team has been working on cleaning up their lanes on a frame-by-frame basis.
“Our preseason practices have focused on picking up spares,” coach Mary LaDuke said. “Saranac is returning all members of the girls and boys team from last year, but we have to be consistent with picking up spares.”
LaDuke said to do so, the team has to stay positive throughout competitions.
Aiden Coolidge, Nick Dorrance, Nick Pelerin and Matt Fall will be key rollers for the boys team, while the girls will be anchored by Ariana Coolidge, Alex Goldfeder, Kelsey Ormsby and Emily Verillo.
Chiefs Bowling
Dylan Coger
Aiden Coolidge
Colby Derocher
Brennan Donaldson
Nick Dorrance
Matt Fall
Parker Favreau
James Hilchey
Cameron Lashway
Casey Marant
Jonathan Olson
Thomas Orzech
Nick Pelerin
Lady Chiefs Bowling
Ariana Coolidge
Alex Goldfeder
Kelsey Ormsby
Hailey Parker
Emily Verrillo
Gabby Weir
Shayna White
Brooklyn Turner