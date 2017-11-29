2017 Winter Sports: Saranac Chiefs

Chiefs ready for new season

SARANAC | Teamwork will be a key for the Saranac boy’s varsity basketball program to have a strong season.

“Our strengths this season are we have a great group of unselfish players who are working hard every day to get better,” said coach Mike Recore. “We have several kids who have a good basketball sense. The returning juniors Andy Lebeau, Issac Garman, Cameron Duffield and Luke Maye will be key. Also with the return of Nick Lebeau from an injury-plagued season, along with newcomers Cogan Johnston and Connor Recore, should prove to interesting for the Chiefs. We are also looking for our seniors Noah Medley, Marcus Baisi, Dylan Stoughton and Zach Marlow to provide that leadership needed to get us to the top. Also new additions Hunter Mossey, Andrew Bova, Joe Webster will need to contribute to our success.”

Recore said the team has worked on defensive presence and using speed and athleticism to our advantage.

“We need to continue focus on the defensive end while focusing on finishing on the offensive end,” Recore said. “Also, a huge thing is working together as a unit throughout the highs and lows of the season. The goals of the season are to improve in the win/loss column and continuing to grow as a team. We have some varsity experience and need to continue to build on that.”

Chiefs Basketball

No, Player Grade

12 Noah Medley 12

14 Marcus Baisi 12

35 Zach marlow 12

40 Dylan Stoughton 12

00 Cameron Duffield 11

2 Andrew Bowa 11

3 Hunter Mossey 11

4 Luke Maye 11

5 Nick Lebeau 11

13 Joe Webster 11

23 Issac Garman 11

15 Connor Recore 10

24 Cogan Johnston 10

Lady Chiefs set for season

SARANAC | A combination of skill and experience will be key for the Lady Chiefs as they enter a new season on play.

“We have a good combination of veteran players returning to go with some talented underclassmen,” said coach Tim Newell. “We have been focusing on individual skills and conditioning to prepare for the up coming season.”