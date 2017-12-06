2017 Winter Sports: North Warren Cougars

Photo provided
Pictured are the 2017-2018 North Warren Central School Lady Cougars. Front row, left to right are: Lauren Monroe, Chloe Jones, Sydney Gagnon and Alyssa Kramar. Back row left to right are: Brooke French, Jaclyn Urtz, Olivia Viele, Jodi Bartlett and Eliza Brown.
Lady Cougars hope to improve
CHESTERTOWN | After graduating four seniors, North Warren Lady Cougars varsity head coach P.J. Hogan is trying to fill some gaps in the lineup, but he believes he has a group of talented, hard-working girls who will keep North Warren in every game this season.
“We lost four girls to graduation. Madasyn Bush, Hannah Kenney, Alyssa Dewar, and Sarah Stewart. All four of those girls will be missed. They were great kids and very good basketball players,” Hogan said.
Hogan is returning some talent from last season. Junior Sydney Gagnon is returning as the starting point guard who Hogan said is very good on defense.
“She is a great defender and floor leader. Sydney will never be out-worked on a court,” Hogan said.
Also returning is area senior guard Alyssa Kramar, who Hogan said is a good scorer and who will fill in nicely alongside Gagnon in the back court, and senior Brooke French, who will be playing inside for the Lady Cougars.
“Brooke will be playing inside for us but has very good range on her jump shot,” Hogan said.
Junior Jaclyn Urtz is a tough defender and rebounder who has good touch around the basket, Hogan said.
And the coach will be counting on senior Chloe Jones to play a key role in helping the Lady Cougars replace the scoring they lost to graduation.
Juniors Eliza Brown and Olivia Viele will need to contribute on the boards and underneath offensively and defensively.
The Lady Cougars are welcoming two newcomers, sophomores Lauren Monroe and Jodi Bartlett who will be asked to be play key roles and minutes.
“We only have one goal - to be better in the last game than we were in our first. We expect to compete in every game,” Hogan said.
The Lady Cougars are going to see some tough competition this season, with the teams to beat being perennial powers Lake George, Warrensburg, Argyle, Fort Ann, and Hartford.
North Warren rebuilding boys basketball after graduations
CHESTERTOWN | The North Warren Varsity boys basketball team is looking at rebuilding year after losing several key players to graduation.
“We lost three seniors — Haden Smith, Joe Sapienza and Patrick Terry — that was about 60 percent of our offense,” said boys varsity head coach Jeremy Whipple, “so I would say we are rebuilding.”
Still, expectations are high among the players and coaches, who all think it will be a good year.
The Cougars are counting on two returning starters — senior Steve Monroe and junior Jack Buckman — to help them compete in the Adirondack League - Small School Division.
The Cougars finished with an overall record of 11-11 last season (7-9 in the division), and would like to improve on that position. They hope to combine the experience of their returning starters with some newer talent in a yet-to-be-determined line-up.
Whipple is counting on Monroe, a knock-down shooting guard in his third year on varsity, to step up as a team leader at both ends of the floor.
“He has to be an emotional leader as well. This is his senior year and he wants to go out on a good note,” Whipple said.
Whipple said Buckman, a 6’2” forward, is going to have to be the Cougars’ best interior defender and pull down 10 to 15 rebounds per game. Buckman is the most experienced bigger man on the court for North Warren.
“We’re probably one of the smallest teams in the league. We are average or a touch below as far as size goes,” Whipple said.
The Cougars might also have to look at freshman Tanner Dunkley (6’3”, 250-260) for some inside presence. Dunkley is 6’3” and about 250 or 260 pounds, and can score around the basket, defend, and get rebounds.
Whipple said he is counting on junior guard Joe Phelps to be the team’s best defender, as well as to make good decisions on offense and to be a leader, and junior point guard Brandon Olden, a first-year varsity point guard and he is going to have to defend, rebound, and initiate offense.
As far as the fifth starter, along with Monroe, Buckman, Phelps and Olden, Whipple said the fifth starting position is still up in the air.
“They are still battling it out,” he said.
Whipple said freshman Anthony Girard has a shot if he shows what he can do at the varsity level.
Right now, Girard is poised to be the backup point guard or shooting guard, depending on the lineup.
The Cougars’ strength in the 2017-2018 season will be strong team play.
“If we play team defense, and crash the boards, and make good decisions on offense and take good shots, then we will be successful,” Whipple said.
Whipple said the team is in good shape as far as numbers, with 11 on the varsity team and 12 on junior varsity.
The 2017-2018 North Warren Cougars varsity basketball roster includes seniors Stephen Monroe, Jesse Schwartz, Dylan Baker; juniors Brandon Olden, Riley May, Joe Phelps, Jack Buckman, Caleb Morehouse and Jacob Hopper, and freshmen Tanner Dunkley and Anthony Girard.
Whipple is assisted by coaches Chris Nelson and Josh Gifford.