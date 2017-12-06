2017 Winter Sports: North Warren Cougars

× Expand Photo provided Pictured are the 2017-2018 North Warren Central School Lady Cougars. Front row, left to right are: Lauren Monroe, Chloe Jones, Sydney Gagnon and Alyssa Kramar. Back row left to right are: Brooke French, Jaclyn Urtz, Olivia Viele, Jodi Bartlett and Eliza Brown.

Lady Cougars hope to improve

CHESTERTOWN | After graduating four seniors, North Warren Lady Cougars varsity head coach P.J. Hogan is trying to fill some gaps in the lineup, but he believes he has a group of talented, hard-working girls who will keep North Warren in every game this season.

“We lost four girls to graduation. Madasyn Bush, Hannah Kenney, Alyssa Dewar, and Sarah Stewart. All four of those girls will be missed. They were great kids and very good basketball players,” Hogan said.

Hogan is returning some talent from last season. Junior Sydney Gagnon is returning as the starting point guard who Hogan said is very good on defense.

“She is a great defender and floor leader. Sydney will never be out-worked on a court,” Hogan said.

Also returning is area senior guard Alyssa Kramar, who Hogan said is a good scorer and who will fill in nicely alongside Gagnon in the back court, and senior Brooke French, who will be playing inside for the Lady Cougars.

“Brooke will be playing inside for us but has very good range on her jump shot,” Hogan said.

Junior Jaclyn Urtz is a tough defender and rebounder who has good touch around the basket, Hogan said.

And the coach will be counting on senior Chloe Jones to play a key role in helping the Lady Cougars replace the scoring they lost to graduation.

Juniors Eliza Brown and Olivia Viele will need to contribute on the boards and underneath offensively and defensively.

The Lady Cougars are welcoming two newcomers, sophomores Lauren Monroe and Jodi Bartlett who will be asked to be play key roles and minutes.

“We only have one goal - to be better in the last game than we were in our first. We expect to compete in every game,” Hogan said.

The Lady Cougars are going to see some tough competition this season, with the teams to beat being perennial powers Lake George, Warrensburg, Argyle, Fort Ann, and Hartford.

North Warren rebuilding boys basketball after graduations

CHESTERTOWN | The North Warren Varsity boys basketball team is looking at rebuilding year after losing several key players to graduation.