2017 Winter Sports: Lake George Warriors

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Sam Jeckel (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Rachel Jaeger (Fr. Pt.Gd.), Jade Baker (Jr. Gd.), Mikayla Duffy (Fr. Fwd.), (rear): Mirissa Schmeelke (Jr.), Nikki Hladik (Jr. Fwd.), Graceann Bennett (Jr. Ctr.), Alysia Kane (Jr. Pt.Gd.), and Rachel Green (Jr. Fwd.). (Not pictured): Ava Pushor (Soph. Ctr.)

Warriors are ready to roll after Bennett’s return

LAKE GEORGE | Stymied from reaching their potential last season by injuries, the Lake George Girls Basketball Team has set its sights on maintaining health as they’re aiming for an achievement-filled year.

The talent-laden 2016-17 team won the overall Adirondack League title — but their season ended several games later with a disappointing loss in the Section II semifinals against perennial contender Hoosic Valley. The team compiled an 18-5 record over the year.

Lost to graduation were a number of outstanding athletes, including Lacey Cormie — the school’s all-time leading top 3-point shooter — as well as Alauna Wright, Nicole Nolin and Rachel Shambo.

From that team, a number of highly skilled, accomplished athletes are returning, however.

At the top of the list is New York State All-Star 6’2” center Graceann Bennett, a junior being recruited by a number of Division I colleges, who returns after undergoing knee surgery last spring. She’s won league and regional MVP and All-Star awards — too many to keep track of since she started playing late in 7th grade.

Getting ready for a practice recently, Bennett said the Warriors experienced formidable challenges last year on their way to the Adirondack League Championship.

“There were great teams in the league last year, including North Warren with Madasyn Bush — and Warrensburg also was very talented,” Bennett said.

Regularly double- and triple-teamed through the 2016-17 season, she’s likely to experience the same pressure this year.

Watching his team run the perimeter of the gym recently Coach Rob Tefft said he was pleased that Bennett was back on the roster.

“Graceann has a great passion for basketball, and she’s a natural leader,” he said.

Bennett, who has just recently resumed basketball practices and workouts, is backed up by Nikki Hladik, Alysia Kane, Sam Jeckel, Jade Baker, Rachel Green and other veterans. Unfortunately, teammate Ava Pushor will probably be out all season with an injury.

Bennett said this week she was feeling fully recovered from her knee surgery; ready to play ball.

“Going forward, we’ll need to make sure we stay healthy, and just work as hard as we can,” she said. “We are very driven this year — we have goals, and we’re going to work toward them.”