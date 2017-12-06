2017 Winter Sports: Lake George Warriors

Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Sam Jeckel (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Rachel Jaeger (Fr. Pt.Gd.), Jade Baker (Jr. Gd.), Mikayla Duffy (Fr. Fwd.), (rear): Mirissa Schmeelke (Jr.), Nikki Hladik (Jr. Fwd.), Graceann Bennett (Jr. Ctr.), Alysia Kane (Jr. Pt.Gd.), and Rachel Green (Jr. Fwd.). (Not pictured): Ava Pushor (Soph. Ctr.)
Warriors are ready to roll after Bennett’s return
LAKE GEORGE | Stymied from reaching their potential last season by injuries, the Lake George Girls Basketball Team has set its sights on maintaining health as they’re aiming for an achievement-filled year.
The talent-laden 2016-17 team won the overall Adirondack League title — but their season ended several games later with a disappointing loss in the Section II semifinals against perennial contender Hoosic Valley. The team compiled an 18-5 record over the year.
Lost to graduation were a number of outstanding athletes, including Lacey Cormie — the school’s all-time leading top 3-point shooter — as well as Alauna Wright, Nicole Nolin and Rachel Shambo.
From that team, a number of highly skilled, accomplished athletes are returning, however.
At the top of the list is New York State All-Star 6’2” center Graceann Bennett, a junior being recruited by a number of Division I colleges, who returns after undergoing knee surgery last spring. She’s won league and regional MVP and All-Star awards — too many to keep track of since she started playing late in 7th grade.
Getting ready for a practice recently, Bennett said the Warriors experienced formidable challenges last year on their way to the Adirondack League Championship.
“There were great teams in the league last year, including North Warren with Madasyn Bush — and Warrensburg also was very talented,” Bennett said.
Regularly double- and triple-teamed through the 2016-17 season, she’s likely to experience the same pressure this year.
Watching his team run the perimeter of the gym recently Coach Rob Tefft said he was pleased that Bennett was back on the roster.
“Graceann has a great passion for basketball, and she’s a natural leader,” he said.
Bennett, who has just recently resumed basketball practices and workouts, is backed up by Nikki Hladik, Alysia Kane, Sam Jeckel, Jade Baker, Rachel Green and other veterans. Unfortunately, teammate Ava Pushor will probably be out all season with an injury.
Bennett said this week she was feeling fully recovered from her knee surgery; ready to play ball.
“Going forward, we’ll need to make sure we stay healthy, and just work as hard as we can,” she said. “We are very driven this year — we have goals, and we’re going to work toward them.”
Tefft his said his team was developing chemistry following Bennett’s return.
“The strengths of our team? We’re relatively quick and we’re athletic,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of kids — they work hard. Well get out there, do the best we can, and have fun.
Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Jacab Helms (Sr. Fwd.), Alex Leonelli (Jr. Gd.), Alex Jones (Sr. Pt.Gd.), Caleb Scrime (Sr. Fwd.), Colin Leonelli (Jr. Gd.), Michael Johnson (Jr. Pt.Gd.), (rear): Riley Orr (Jr.), Kagan Helms (Jr. Fwd.), Nick Hoffis (Sr. Fwd.), Mason Flatley (Jr. Fwd.), and Chris Becker (Jr. Ctr.), Daniel Pushor (Jr. Fwd.), and Connor Vidnansky (Jr. Gd.).
Staffed with veteran athletes, Warriors have high goals
LAKE GEORGE | Loaded with experienced players — and armed with the legendary Warrior will-to-win, the Lake George Basketball team has a promising season ahead.
Although two tough, energetic defenders graduated last June — Kalab Helms and Zeke Reynolds — the Warriors have a seasoned, balanced lineup ready for the challenges ahead, coach Dave Jones said.
“We’re getting back three starters who represent about 80 percent of our scoring,” he said. “Our team has a lot of experience this year, so we’re hoping to build off that.”
“Experience” is an understatement.
The three starters returning — Seniors Alex Jones and Caleb Scrime plus junior Mason Flatley — all three year veterans, were on the team that clawed their way to the 2015-16 New York State Class C Championship, then took their 2016-17 campaign to the state finals, achieving state championship runner-up honors.
They are joined by seniors Nick Hoffis and Jacab Helms, who also know first-hand that what it takes to grind out game after game and win the state’s top trophy.
But this isn’t the whole story.
The Warriors have acquired a new key element, rare in years past, despite winning two state championships and many Section II and Adirondack League titles in recent years.
They have height for 2017-18.
The core group of veterans is joined by 6’7” Chris Becker, who was drafted this year from junior varsity. Several of his teammates appropriately identify him as “the big guy.”
He’s not only tall, but aggressive and a good shot. In the team’s debut in the Lake George Tip-OFf Tournament held Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, Becker was top scorer in the first game — a 54-41 victory over St. Lawrence — and he shared the honors in the finals — a 63-50 win over powerhouse Ticonderoga.
Becker scored 20 points and 17 points respectively in the two games.
Scrime, one of the leading scorers in 2016-17, said Becker is a welcome addition to the Warrior lineup.
“When we have an off night, we can always throw it to Chris and get 20 points out of him.”
Flatley, who is 6-foot-three without shoes on, said Becker will add to the team’s defense as well.
“Not only do we have a lot more offensive threats this year, but we’ll be stepping up our defense too,” he said.
Alex Jones, a crafty player with a deadeye outside shot who has been a prime Warrior scorer for years, said his team has balance and has been playing with strong chemistry. Also, he predicted that Kagan Helms will be a key defender on the team.
Flatley agreed with Alex Jones about how the players, after working together for three or more years, can anticipate each others’ moves well.
“We can find each other on the floor,” he said. “We know each others’ game, and we use that to best of our ability.”
Scrime echoed the point, noting that in a recent scrimmage, the Warriors beat Queensbury — a far larger school.
“We’re sharing the ball well this year,” he said.
Coach Jones said his players were working hard in practice, and they had high goals for the year.
“Our team’s attitude has been fantastic,” he said. “Our players are proud of the team’s legacy, but their anxious to see if they can get back to where they were.”