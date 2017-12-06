2017 Winter Sports: Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers

Improvement sought for Mountaineers

NEWCOMB | New coach Linc Marsac and the Mountaineer boy’s basketball team are looking to bring their game up a level as they prepare for the new season.

“Our focus this preseason has been focused on fundamental team basketball, growing together, enjoying the ride, having fun with no regrets throughout our 2017-18 season,” Marsac said. “Versatility is key on and off the court. One of the beautiful things about the game of basketball there are always things to improve on, individually, as a team or making adjustments to counter our opponents. It’s important that our team can find ways to take what the game has given them and they take it away and apply it to other aspects of their life.”

With the passion for the game comes a passion to strive for success.

“Our main goal is to work hard, support each other, live in the moment, represent and make the Minerva & Newcomb community proud,” Marsac said. “Our three seniors are all tough with our two captains, Ethan Armstrong and Conner LaRose, who are doing a great job being leaders.”

MOUNTAINEERS BASKETBALL

Player Grade

Ethan Roy Armstrong 12

Conner LaRose 12

Shane Hill 12

Peter Gocke 11

James Gocke 11

Kaleb Davie 11

Mason Allen 10

Zachery Felts 10

Kieran Anello 10

Alex Damasevitz 10

Lady Mountaineers learning the game

OLMSTEDVILLE | The Minerva-Newcomb varsity girls basketball program will have a new look this season, but will build for the future according to head coach Steve Showers.

“We are very inexperienced this year with only two players having a year’s experience on the varsity level,” Showers said. “We are striving to become fundamentally sound with our preseason workouts. The goal for this year is for everyone on the team to improve each day. I want the team to enjoy the season and become better players.”

Showers said the team is working well together, and some players have been stepping up.

“Kate Wimberly is a freshman who has shown potential the first part of the season,” he said. “I am looking forward to see her progression throughout her career.”

Lady Mountaineers

Kierra Nunn

Casssandra Pratt

Kate Wimberly

Anna Sokolova

Judit Segura

Alexia Fuset

Maria Protsenko

Mariona Moline

Hana Hirai