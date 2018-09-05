2018 Fall Sports: Plattsburgh Hornets

Plattsburgh High School Sports Schedule
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 31 — v. Saranac Lake
Friday Sept. 7 — at AuSable Valley
Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Peru
Friday, Sept. 21 — at Moriah
Friday, Sept. 28 — v. Beekmantown
Friday, Oct. 5 — at Ticonderoga
Saturday, Oct. 13 — v. Saranac
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday, Sept. 5 — v. Saranac
Friday, Sept. 7 — v. Peru
Monday, Sept. 10 — at Northeastern Clinton
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — at Beekmantown
Friday, Sept. 14 — at AuSable Valley
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Saranac
Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Peru
Monday, Oct. 1 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Wednesday, Oct. 3 — v. Beekmantown
Friday, Oct. 5 — v. AuSable Valley
Wednesday, Oct. 10— at Saranac Lake
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Saranac
Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Peru
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Beekmantown
Monday, Sept. 17 — v. AuSable Valley
Wednesday, Sept. 19 — at Saranac Lake
Monday, Sept. 24 — v. Saranac
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — v. Peru
Friday, Sept. 28 — at Northeastern Clinton
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Beekmantown
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at AuSable Valley
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Saranac Lake
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Peru
Thursday Sept. 6 — v. Lake Placid
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Northern Adirondack
Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Monday, Sept. 17 — at AuSable Valley
Tuesday. Sept. 18 — at Beekmantown
Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Saranac
Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Peru
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Lake Placid
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Northern Adirondack
Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton
Monday, Oct. 15 — v. Beekmantown
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Saranac
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — v. AuSable Valley
Thursday, Oct. 25 — at Saranac Lake
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Beekmantown, Peru and Saranac
Tuesday Sept. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton
Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Ticonderoga
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at AuSable Valley
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Lake Placid,Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport (EKMW) combined and Northeastern Clinton
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Saranac Lake
Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park
Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at PSUC Field House
GIRLS SWIMMING
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Peru quad meet
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Peru
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at AuSable Valley
Friday, Sept. 28 — v. AuSable Valley
Friday, Oct. 5 — quad meet at Plattsburgh High School
Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Moriah
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Moriah
Thursday, Oct. 18 — quad meet at AuSable Valley
Thursday, Oct. 25 — sectionals at AuSable Valley
GYMNASTICS
Friday, Sept. 7 — at Peru
Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Beekmantown
Friday, Sept. 21 — at Peru
Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Beekmantown
Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Beekmantown
Saturday, Oct. 27 — sectionals