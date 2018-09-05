2018 Fall Sports: Plattsburgh Hornets

Plattsburgh High School Sports Schedule

FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 31 — v. Saranac Lake

Friday Sept. 7 — at AuSable Valley

Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Peru

Friday, Sept. 21 — at Moriah

Friday, Sept. 28 — v. Beekmantown

Friday, Oct. 5 — at Ticonderoga

Saturday, Oct. 13 — v. Saranac

BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday, Sept. 5 — v. Saranac

Friday, Sept. 7 — v. Peru

Monday, Sept. 10 — at Northeastern Clinton

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — at Beekmantown

Friday, Sept. 14 — at AuSable Valley

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Saranac Lake

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Saranac

Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Peru

Monday, Oct. 1 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Wednesday, Oct. 3 — v. Beekmantown

Friday, Oct. 5 — v. AuSable Valley

Wednesday, Oct. 10— at Saranac Lake

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 4 ­— at Saranac

Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Peru

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Beekmantown

Monday, Sept. 17 — v. AuSable Valley

Wednesday, Sept. 19 — at Saranac Lake

Monday, Sept. 24 — v. Saranac

Wednesday, Sept. 26 — v. Peru

Friday, Sept. 28 — at Northeastern Clinton

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Beekmantown

Thursday, Oct. 4 — at AuSable Valley

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Saranac Lake

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Peru

Thursday Sept. 6 — v. Lake Placid

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Northern Adirondack

Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Monday, Sept. 17 — at AuSable Valley

Tuesday. Sept. 18 — at Beekmantown

Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Saranac

Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Saranac Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Peru

Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Lake Placid

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Northern Adirondack

Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton

Monday, Oct. 15 — v. Beekmantown

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — v. AuSable Valley

Thursday, Oct. 25 — at Saranac Lake

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Beekmantown, Peru and Saranac

Tuesday Sept. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton

Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Ticonderoga

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at AuSable Valley

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Peru

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Lake Placid,Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport (EKMW) combined and Northeastern Clinton

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Saranac Lake

Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park

Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at PSUC Field House

GIRLS SWIMMING

Friday, Sept. 14 — at Peru quad meet

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Peru

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at AuSable Valley

Friday, Sept. 28 — v. AuSable Valley

Friday, Oct. 5 — quad meet at Plattsburgh High School

Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Moriah

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Moriah

Thursday, Oct. 18 — quad meet at AuSable Valley

Thursday, Oct. 25 — sectionals at AuSable Valley

GYMNASTICS

Friday, Sept. 7 — at Peru

Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Beekmantown

Friday, Sept. 21 — at Peru

Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Beekmantown

Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Peru

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Beekmantown

Saturday, Oct. 27 — sectionals