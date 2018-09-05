2018 Fall Sports: Beekmantown Eagles

Beekmantown Sports Schedule
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 31 — at AuSable Valley
Friday, Sept. 7 — at Ticonderoga
Saturday, Sept. 15 — v. Saranac
Saturday, Sept. 22 — v. Peru
Friday, Sept. 28 — at Plattsburgh High
Saturday, Oct. 6 — v. Saranac Lake
Saturday, Oct. 13 — v. Saranac Lake
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday, Sept. 5 — v. AuSable Valley
Friday, Sept. 7 — at Saranac
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — v. Plattsburgh High
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Peru
Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at AuSable Valley
Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Saranac
Wednesday, Oct. 3 — at Plattsburgh High
Friday, Oct. 5 — v. Saranac Lake
Wednesday, Oct. 10 — at Peru
Friday, Oct. 12 — at Northeastern Clinton
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at AuSable Valley
Thursday, Sept. 6 — v. Saranac
Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Plattsburgh High
Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Saranac Lake
Wednesday, Sept. 19 — at Peru
Friday, Sept. 21 — at Northeastern Clinton
Monday, Sept. 24 — v. AuSable Valley
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — v. Saranac
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Peru
Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Northeastern Clinton
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Northern Adirondack
Thursday Sept. 6 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Saranac
Monday, Sept. 17 — at Peru
Tuesday. Sept. 18 — v. Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Sept. 20 — at AuSable Valley
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Saranac Lake
Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Lake Placid
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Northern Adirondack
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Saranac
Monday, Oct. 15 — at Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. AuSable Valley
Thursday, Oct. 18 — at Saranac Lake
Monday, Oct. 22 — v. Peru
Thursday, Oct. 25 — at Lake Placid
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Plattsburgh High
Tuesday Sept. 11 — at Seton Catholic
Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport combined, to be determined
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Northeastern Clinton, Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Lake Placid
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Northeastern Clinton
Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park
Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at PSUC Field House
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Peru
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Plattsburgh High
Friday, Oct. 5 — at Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Plattsburgh High
Saturday, Oct. 27 — sectionals