2018 Fall Sports: Crown Point Panthers

× Expand Photo provided The Crown Point soccer team will need younger players to fill the cleats of their graduated counterparts.

Crown Point soccer team will depend on younger players

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity boy’s soccer team lost a large group of seniors this year, representing a solid share of experience that will have to be replaced. The team returned 12 players in 2017, but the cupboard will not be as well-stocked with returning players this year.

Coach Randy Pertak said he hopes the losses will be offset by a talented group of 10th graders coming in this season.

“We also have a lot of great returning seniors that we’re going to be relying on,” he said.

Pertak feels the skill players will help carry the team, and he hopes the new mix of players will blend.

“The challenge is learning to play with each other and have better communication,” he said.

Roster: Reese Celotti, Jacob LaDeau, Noah Peters, Benji, Zach Spaulding, Brendan Waldorf, Cameron Harrington, Dylan Sours, Ross Thomas, Trevor Germain, Joe Safford, Jarret Miller, Gavin Sours, Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods, Tyler Wranoski, Jon Ashe, Noah Spaulding and Cameron Waldorf.

× Expand Photo provided The Crown Point varsity girl’s soccer team will be about half freshman this year and will need to experiment with team positions.

Crown Point girl’s soccer team will adjust to new players

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity girl’s soccer team is young, but has enough returning talent to make its fans optimistic.

Coach Jayna Anderson said she is returning two all stars who will be counted on to lead what is otherwise a young team.

“About half the team will be freshmen,” Anderson said. “We lost almost our entire defense, so we’re real green this year. But we expect them to come out and be aggressive.”

The players have talent, but there will be some early experimentation as the team’s top player alternates between goal and the field. There will also be an adjustment period as the older and younger athletes learn to play together.

“We definitely have speed and skill,” Anderson said. “Communication is going to be the key. But we do have high hopes.”