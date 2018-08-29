2018 Fall Sports: Johnsburg Jaguars

× With the varsity boys soccer team sitting out the 2018 fall season, the Lady Jaguars varsity soccer team will be looking to bring soccer glory to Johnsburg Central School. Head Coach Ryan Carpenter, left in photo, will count on talent, experience and conditioning to help his team get to sectionals this season. Photo by Christopher South

Johnsburg girls looking to get to sectionals

Boys soccer, lacking upperclassmen, sits this one out

JOHNSBURG | Last year, the Lady Jaguars soccer team (13-1 in league/13-3 overall) won their division in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference before losing in sectionals 1-0 to Elizabethtown/Westport.

Despite losing seniors Taylor Dwyer and Megan Bacon, girls varsity head coach Ryan Carpenter is hopeful the team can avenge that loss and make it farther into the tournament.

“Our goal is to get back to that spot and make a run at sectionals; especially with so many coming back,” Carpenter said.

Nine of the Lady Jaguars taking the field this season will be experienced at the high school level. Carpenter currently has 13 on the roster, leaving him just two subs, and as a result he has the team working a lot on conditioning.

“We know the girls are going to have to step up, and some of the girls might not be able to come out of the game,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said he is optimistic because the entire team is working hard, they know each other, and know how to play together.

He will be counting on leadership from his two seniors, Khaleah Cleveland and Ryan Riedinger. He is looking for a big season from freshman goalie Charlize Bernard, saying her experience at the previous level will help a lot.

The complete roster includes seniors Khaleah Cleveland and Ryan Riedinger; juniors Shae Riedinger, Sydney Selleck and Breanna Schubert; sophomores Jennie Allen, June McCarthy, Aileen Stevens and Phoebe Glover; and freshmen Charlize Bernard, Madison Vaus and Cassie Dunbar.

BOYS SOCCER TOO LOW ON NUMBERS

According to Johnsburg Central School Athletic Director Jill Toney, Johnsburg will not be fielding a varsity boys soccer team this season. Instead, the Jaguars will play modified boys soccer, as stated on the schedule. Toney said the Jaguars will have a junior varsity boys soccer team and may be willing to play other schools whose varsity teams are weaker or low in numbers.

“We based this decision on the fact that we have no juniors or seniors signed up for the upcoming season,” Toney said in an email.