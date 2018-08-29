2018 Fall Sports: Lake George Warriors

× Expand Photo provided Members of the Lake George High School Cross-Country program, representing the modified, junior varsity and varsity levels, gather Aug. 20 for a group photo.

Lake George cross-country team has robust roster

LAKE GEORGE | Eleventh-year Lake George Cross-Country Coach Scott Smith watched one of his runners finish the course as the team finished its practice.

“Hey ‘Sweet Tooth,’ how did it go?” he said, following with an explanation that each of his runners has a nickname — one of the elements that builds camaraderie and a sense of family that Smith’s teams are known for.

The bond the runners share is partially due to the inclusive, supportive attitude that the team has enjoyed for many years, and has lead to competitive success.

This spirit has prompted the team to grow every year since it was founded. The Lake George Cross-Country teams now total 60 members.

A half-dozen or so accomplished Lake George runners graduated in June, but some younger athletes will be stepping up and competing in their place, Smith said. Among the many solid athletes are 11th graders Jack Unkauf, Joe Cocozza, Matt Smith, and Seth Jardine and 10th grader Carson Breuning.

They’re joined by promising younger competitors Jake O’Keefe, Isaac Herrick Oscar O’Brien, and Roman Pogonoski.

Both a strong cross-country program and great DNA — many of these runners have older siblings that were skilled athletes — contribute to the team’s prospects, Smith said.

“Like horse racing, our runners have great pedigrees,” said Smith, a Saratoga resident.

But like horses, his runners can get a little wild at times, he added.

“My teams always attract a lot of ‘free spirits,’ but they really do work together — and we have a lot of fun!”

× The 2018 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Rowan Metivier, Nicole Kingsley, Madison MacDermid, Alena Goodman, Juliana Yepes-Hoyos; (row 2) Rebecca Kohls, Sam Jeckel, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola, Jenna Matthews, Reya Singh, Katie O’Donnell; (row 3) Madeline Gorey, Tyler Bergman, Gabriella Marchello, Rachel Jaeger, Ava Pushor, Sarah Kohls and Gabby Weidner. Photo by Thom Randall

Warriors seek to extend their dominance in girl’s soccer

LAKE GEORGE | For decades, the Lake George Girls Soccer team has enjoyed remarkable success.

Last year, the team won the Adirondack League championship, all divisions, for the third year in a row.

Impressive? This next fact is even more monumental: the Warriors have won 27 straight Adirondack League games. The team’s 2017 season record was 16-3, following a loss in the Section II semifinals to Stillwater, which advanced to the state finals.

From that team, leading players graduating in June were midfielder Samantha Kingsley, wing Logan Marie Clarke, plus defensive players Morgan Zilm and Brooke Reynolds.

Returning players include Sarah Kohls, the coach’s daughter, who holds the single-season points record for Lake George girls soccer with 29 goals and 15 assists. Sarah is known to be smart and aggressive.

“Sarah is active off the ball and a ruthless finisher,” coach Kohls said.

Also returning is junior midfielder Gabby Marchello, who owns the all-time single-season assist record.

“Gabby is a stellar dribbler with superior vision and tactical awareness,” coach Kohls said.

Also back for 2018 is junior defender Kylie Mann who is known to win one-on-one battles for the ball.

“Kylie anchors our extremely effective and organized defense, but she also has top-notch offensive skills,” Kohls said.

Senior midfielder Nicole Kingsley is known to be aggressive in corralling and keeping the ball for the Warriors, and Kohls said she has the dribbling and passing skills to make a difference on offense.

Senior goalie Samantha Jeckel is known to jump, dash and dive to keep balls from entering the net.

“Samantha has unparalleled athleticism and fearlessness — and she’s phenomenal at reading her opponents and stopping penalty kicks,” Kohls said.

Senior defender Madison McDermid is regarded as a strong and forceful defender who stays focused.

“Madison is very ‘calm’ on the ball and able to match opponents’ physical play when needed,” Kohls said.

The Warrior execute a pass-oriented style of play, attacking from the back to exploit holes in opponent’s defense.

“Our players are able to pass the ball out of pressure and retain possession,” Kohls said, noting they practice hard, compete with determination over entire games, and are supportive of each other on and off the field.

“Expectations are always high at Lake George, and this team has the potential to exceed them,” he said.

× The 2018 Lake George Varsity Boys Soccer team includes (front, row, left to right): Austin Smith, Colby Seguljic, Paul Lindsay, Brandon Williams, Patrick Huber, Forrest Perkett; (row 2) Coach Blake White, Cameron Wilcox, Jonathan Marchello, Reuben Ellsworth, Colin Leonelli, Owen Sutton, Sam Knauf; (row 3) Carter Collins, Ethan Knauf, Mason Flatley, Daniel Pushor, Phillip Shambo, Cole Varney, Justin Blanco, Kagan Helms and assistant coach Brian Farenell. Not pictured: Alex Leonelli and Taylor Ortiz. Photo by Thom Randall

Warriors looking to repeat 2017 success

LAKE GEORGE | Last year’s Lake George Boys Soccer team may have been loaded with young players, but they developed skills fast, developed chemistry, and won the Adirondack League. In doing so, they defeated perennial powerhouse Fort Ann 1-0 to earn the Championship title.

The Warriors fought into the Section II finals, but lost it 1-0 in the last 30 seconds. Their season ended 15-3-1.

Lost to graduation this year are All-State athlete Alex Jones, whose season tally was 21 goals and 17 assists. Jones is currently training with SUNY Potsdam. Also moving on is top defenseman Jacab Helms, who is now playing for SUNY Adirondack. 2017 standouts Brandon Bondy and midfielder Nick Hoffis will also be missed this year by the Warriors.

Despite the loss of these athletes, the Warriors are expected to again be one of the top teams in both the Adirondack League and Section II.

Heading up the 2018 Warriors roster are a number of talented athletes. All-League goalie Mason Flatley returns for his senior year. Flatley allowed only one goal in league play last year. All-League central defenseman Kagan Helms, a senior, will be anchoring the back line along with junior Colby Seguljic.

The 2017 squad’s second leading scorer, junior Ethan Knauf, will doubtlessly be key on offense this year. Veteran Paul Lindsay, outside midfielder, will also be crucial to victories.

Coach Blake White notes that the 2018 squad includes Alex and Colin Leonelli, who have proven themselves as a formidable duo.

“The Leonellis create havoc for the opponents, stalling the other teams offensive weapons,” he said.

White continued, noting that returning center midfielder Phillip Shambo is likely to be a key player, rebounding from 2017 when injuries were a problem.

White said his 2018 team has talent and they’re close-knit, which may help them in anticipating each others’ moves on the field.

“They are a skillful, gritty bunch,” he said.

The goals and expectations reflect the long-standing legacy of Warrior soccer — to win the Adirondack League and be among the top contenders in the Sectional tournament.

White said his players have the ability and attitude necessary to achieve those goals.

“I’m very excited about this group,” he said.

× The 2018 Lake George High School Varsity Volleyball team includes (front row, left to right): Adrianna Eigo, Elena Bieber, Cassandra Wagemann, Alli Zilm; (row 2) Samantha Henry, Jasmine Burke, Julia Heunemann, Nikki Hladik, (row 3): Mikayla Duffy, Alysia Kane, Jade Baker and coach Brittany Jones. Photo by Thom Randall

Warrior volleyball team is loaded with experience

LAKE GEORGE | Four compelling reasons exist for prevailing predictions of success in 2018 for the Lake George Volleyball team.

Experience, skill, depth — plus a shift from Class C to Class D — all will be key factors in their 2018 campaign.

They’ve got seven returning seniors who played vital roles in the 2017 team’s ascent into the Section II finals. They lost only two players this year to graduation.

In 2017, the team amassed a 31-1 league record. The Section II championship game, the team’s first appearance in the Sectional final since 2009, was a close loss to Vorheesville.

Every one of the players possess considerable skills and several of them are repeat league and area All-Stars. Alysia Kane is the muscular middle hitter who’s also a great blocker; Jade Baker and Julia Heunemann cover the outside with skill; Nikki Hladik is a solid all-around player; and Adrianna Eigo is exceptional — particularly on defense. They are joined by Jasmine Burke, Samantha Henry and Elena Bieber; all accomplished veterans with solid skill-sets.

“We’re really strong throughout the roster,” Brittany Jones said, noting their court vision. Jones, who was on the Warriors’ 2008 Section II championship team, is starting her third year as head coach.

Moving down into a smaller school division will aid them in the Sectional tournament, although the Class D teams in Washington County have always been extremely competitive.

Although Jones’ players work hard, they have a lot of fun together. This positive spirit, plus their advanced skills, mean their games routinely enthrall their spectators.

“Watching them play together is very fun,” Jones said. “And our players have big goals this year.”