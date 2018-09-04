2018 Fall Sports: Lake Placid Blue Bombers

Lake Placid Sports Schedule

BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday, Sept. 5 — v. Willsboro

Wednesday, Sept. 12 — at Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (EL/W)

Friday, Sept. 14 — at Seton Catholic

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Northern Adirondack

Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Chazy

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Willsboro

Wednesday, Oct. 3 — v. EL/W

Friday, Oct. 5 — v. Seton Catholic

Wednesday, Oct. 10 — v. Northern Adirondack

Friday, Oct. 12 — at Chazy

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Ticonderoga

Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Moriah

Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. EL/W

Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Seton Catholic

Wednesday, Sept. 19 — v. Northern Adirondack

Friday, Sept. 21 — at Chazy

Monday, Sept. 24 — v. Ticonderoga

Wednesday, Sept. 26 — v. Moriah

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at EL/W

Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Seton catholic

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Northern Adirondack

Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Chazy

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Saranac

Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. AuSable Valley

Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Saranac Lake

Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Northeastern Clinton

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Peru

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Northern Adirondack

Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Beekmantown

Monday, Oct. 1 — at Tupper Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Saranac

Thursday, Oct. 4 — v. Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at AuSable Valley

Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Saranac Lake

Monday, Oct. 15 — at Peru

Thursday, Oct. 18 — v. Northern Adirondack

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Northeastern Clinton

Thursday, Oct. 24 — v. Beekmantown

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Ticonderoga

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton

Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport combined (EKMW) combined, to be determined

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. EKMW, Schroon Lake, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Ausable Valley, Beekmantown and EKMW

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at EKMW, to be determined

Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC championships at Cadyville Recreation Park

Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at PSUC Field House