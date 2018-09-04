2018 Fall Sports: Lake Placid Blue Bombers

Lake Placid Sports Schedule
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday, Sept. 5 — v. Willsboro
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — at Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (EL/W)
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Seton Catholic
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Northern Adirondack
Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Chazy
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Willsboro
Wednesday, Oct. 3 — v. EL/W
Friday, Oct. 5 — v. Seton Catholic
Wednesday, Oct. 10 — v. Northern Adirondack
Friday, Oct. 12 — at Chazy
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Ticonderoga
Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Moriah
Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. EL/W
Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Seton Catholic
Wednesday, Sept. 19 — v. Northern Adirondack
Friday, Sept. 21 — at Chazy
Monday, Sept. 24 — v. Ticonderoga
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — v. Moriah
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at EL/W
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Seton catholic
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Northern Adirondack
Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Chazy
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Saranac
Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. AuSable Valley
Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Saranac Lake
Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — v. Peru
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Northern Adirondack
Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Beekmantown
Monday, Oct. 1 — at Tupper Lake
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Saranac
Thursday, Oct. 4 — v. Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at AuSable Valley
Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Saranac Lake
Monday, Oct. 15 — at Peru
Thursday, Oct. 18 — v. Northern Adirondack
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Oct. 24 — v. Beekmantown
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Ticonderoga
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton
Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport combined (EKMW) combined, to be determined
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Saranac
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. EKMW, Schroon Lake, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Ausable Valley, Beekmantown and EKMW
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at EKMW, to be determined
Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC championships at Cadyville Recreation Park
Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at PSUC Field House