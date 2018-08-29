2018 Fall Sports: Moriah Vikings

× Expand Photo provided Moriah’s football team will need younger players to fill the shoes of graduated players.

Moriah football hopes to continue last year’s momentum

MORIAH | Moriah had a successful football season last year, finishing 9-2 and making it to the regional playoffs. But a repeat of this success will require a number of underclassmen stepping into new roles.

“We’re real young this year,” said Coach Don Tesar. “There are a lot of people to replace.”

That includes replacing eight starters on both offense and defense and a number of skill positions that led to a successful and well-balanced offense last year.

Moriah runs the I formation on offense and plays a 4-3 defense necessary to stop a proliferation of spread offenses. Both require good line play and here too Moriah will be in rebuilding mode.

Tesar said he’s optimistic that he’ll have incoming talent to work with.

“We have a lot of athleticism in there, and I think we can put a good solid line together,” he said.

Moriah lost considerable talent to graduation, but Coach Christina Slattery is hopeful that bench players will step up.

Moriah soccer counting on incoming talent

MORIAH | The Moriah varsity girls soccer team came back from a 3-1 halftime deficit to win the Section VII Class D championship last year and went on to play in the final four, a high bar for the fall season.

Coach Christina Slattery said she hopes last year’s bench players can step in to fill losses to graduation, which were considerable. The entire defense will turn over this year, but Slattery said she’s optimistic about the incoming talent.

“The offense is strong and quick and the defense is always tough,” she said.

To make up for lost talent, Slattery said she will probably look to other formations instead of the two midfielders that was a success a year ago.

Moriah will get an early test, starting its schedule by playing Chazy on Sept. 4.

Moriah swimmers learning their strokes

MORIAH | Second-year Moriah swim coach Brenna Provoncha will have 12 girls on this year’s team, but only four of them will be returning from last year’s squad.

So while last year she was able to rely on athletes who knew the ropes, this year will require more teaching.

“Last year, they knew what to do, so you didn’t have to teach them any new strokes,” she said.

This year will be different, a challenge that Provoncha — herself a former Moriah swimmer — said she is looking forward to.

Provoncha said she expects the team’s strength to be the freestyle. New members of the team, in what to date has been a handful of practices, have picked up breast and backstrokes relatively well, but the butterfly, a naturally harder stroke, will take more time.

The team has promise, Provoncha said, and she’s encouraged that her swimmers will be ready when they hit the pool for their first scrimmage on Sept. 7.