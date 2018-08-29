2018 Fall Sports: North Warren Cougars

× The 2018 North Warren High School Boys Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Riley May, Victor Hernandez, Jay Hopper, Conner Monroe, Joe Phelps, Ryan Hill, Dominic Giordano; (row 2) John Conway, Wyatt Gereau, John Winter, James Steen, Ryan Miller, Alfonso Hernandez, Caleb Morehouse, Jack Jennings and coach Chris Nelson. Photo by Thom Randall

Cougars are skilled, experienced and striving for turnaround year

CHESTERTOWN | With no less than 13 veteran athletes returning this year, the North Warren Boys Soccer team has bright prospects for the season.

The school has one of the smallest enrollments of any in Section II sports, yet they have had some stellar soccer teams through the years.

Last year, their record-wasn’t break-even, which was a disappointment. But this year, with the experienced, skilled group of athletes on the roster, success is within reach.

The team’s top scorers, Victor Hernandez and Conner Monroe, known for their offensive chemistry, will lead the charge up front, coach Chris Nelson said.

Team captain Joe Phelps, known for his stamina and fortitude — and for controlling the midfield — will provide team leadership.

The defense will depend on Caleb Morehouse, a physical, tough player who is a great ball-handler. Alfonso Hernandez, a highly skilled player known for shutting down his side of the field.

Serving as goalie will be Wyatt Gereau in his varsity debut. Opponents should beware however, as he’s an experienced defender and has “amazing athletic ability,” the coach said.

“Wyatt brings a toughness and versatility to the position,” he said.

Nelson said that he’s urging his players to prepare for each game as if it’s the last one of the season.

“This team can accomplish whatever they want; they just need to ‘stay the course’ and trust the system,” he said.

Nelson said his athletes were excited about the season.

“I can see more hustle out of everyone,” he said. “You can feel that enthusiasm in every practice.”

× The 2018 North Warren High School Field Hockey team includes (front, left to right): Megan Bruno, Grace Glascock, Sydney Gagnon, Lauren Monroe, Alana Thacker, Emma Phelps; (rear) Isabella Swartz, Nicole Buckman, Olivia Viele, Jackie Urtz, Mattelyn Beadnell, Eliza Brown, Isla Tait and coach Lyn Lewis. Photo provided

Cougars have battle-tested crew returning for 2018

CHESTERTOWN | Highly skilled players armed with experience and determination pack the lineup of the North Warren Field Hockey team this season, which may have historic significance.

This roster of talented players has a mission this year: To make their mark on the record books. This may be the last season of independent field hockey at the high school.

School officials have talked of merging the North Warren field hockey program with Warrensburg or another school district, in an effort to strengthen athletic programs in the face of declining enrollment.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are looking forward to an action-filled season.

Last year, North Warren’s win-loss record was 3-9, but six of those defeats were by just one goal, and several contests were battles extending into overtime.

Four eighth graders were on the youthful team, that gained valuable experience, coach Lyn Lewis said.

“Returning 10 members from last year’s squad should give us a solid core to work with this season,” she said.

Two key players on the 2017 team — Paige Campbell, a skilled midfielder, and Alyssa Kramar, a versatile player — graduated in June, leaving a substantial number of veteran players to lead the 2018 campaign.

Top returning players this year are multi-year veterans Sydney Gagnon, Mattelyn Beadnell, Eliza Brown, Olivia Viele, Jackie Urtz and Lauren Monroe, backed up with a talented crew.

Lewis said Gagnon, an All-State award winner, is a play-maker with strong vision and keen hockey instincts who will lead the team from the midfield position, creating a lot of scoring opportunities. Brown is expected take charge up front with her speed and skill in beating opponents to the goal, Lewis added. Also on the front line will be Lauren Monroe, considered a capable goal-scorer.

Mattelyn Beadnell will anchor the Cougar defense with her strong play, joined by Olivia Viele who has good defensive instincts. Urtz will again take on the tough role as goalkeeper, Lewis said.

“Last year, the younger players showed a lot of promise, and we are confident that they will raise their game and become major contributors in 2018,” Lewis said, noting she’d like all her players to boost communication and continue to improve their game skills.

“We have an awesome group of players with great team chemistry,” she continued. “We’ve got speed on the offensive end, but need to work on finishing to put more scores on the board.”