2018 Fall Sports: North Warren-Johnsburg

× The 2018 North Warren component of the joint North Warren-Johnsburg Cross-Country Team includes (front, left to right): Collin Monroe, Manon Stevens, Makayla LaGuerre, Sarah Stevens, Colton Peet, Wesley Bolton; (row 2) coach Eric Bott, Hunter Jordan, Gavin Smith, Brandon Olden Avery Murphy, Kaleb Smith and assistant coach Ray Cummings. Photo by Thom Randall

North Warren-Johnsburg cross-country team likely to continue its success

CHESTERTOWN | The North Warren-Johnsburg Cross-Country team has over many years, before and after their merger two seasons ago, built a remarkable legacy of success.

Through the years, this cross-country program has produced state tournament competitors, as well as about 50 Adirondack League All-Stars, while the team won a number of Section II championships.

Last year, North Warren-Johnsburg teammates Brandon Olden and Kenneth Mulvey were named to Class D All-State teams. Johnsburg’s Dave Smith also participated in the state tournament along with Olden and Mulvey, cross-country coach Eric Bott said.

The boys team had really impressive success in 2017 — they were honored as dual meet champions after achieving an undefeated team record in the league. Overall, the team was second in the Section II meet.

The 2017 girls team had similar success, ending their season 8-1 and securing second place in the league. In 2016, the entire boys team ran in the state tournament.

This year, Brandon Olden and Dave Smith are back, along with Davin Smith — and the trio are considered the top competitors at this point, Bott said.

For the girls team, Ava Anderson of Johnsburg and sister Sarah and Manon Stevens of North Warren are the leading runners. Makayla LaGuerre, a freshman at North Warren, is also recording fast runs, Bott said.

“All of our athletes are working hard right now, in the weight room and over the trails — and they’re running well,” he said, predicting that his runners will be quite competitive. “I’m really excited to see the returners work on improving and seeing what newcomers are going to step up and accomplish.”