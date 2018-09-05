2018 Fall Sports: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Northeastern Clinton Sports Schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v Peru

Thursday, Sept. 6 — v. Saranac Lake

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Plattsburgh High

Monday, Sept. 17 — at Saranac

Wednesday, Sept. 19 — v. AuSable Valley

Friday, Sept. 21 — v. Beekmantown

Monday, Sept. 24 — at Peru

Wednesday, Sept. 26 — at Saranac Lake

Friday, Sept. 28 — v. Plattsburgh High

Thursday, Oct. 4 — v. Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at AuSable Valley

Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Beekmantown

BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday, Sept. 5 — at Peru

Friday, Sept. 7 — at Saranac Lake

Monday, Sept. 10 — v. Plattsburgh High

Friday, Sept. 14 — v. Saranac

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at AuSable Valley

Thursday, Sept. 20 — at Beekmantown

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Peru

Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Saranac Lake

Monday, Oct. 1 — at Plattsburgh High

Friday, Oct. 5 — at Saranac

Wednesday, Oct. 10 — v. AuSable Valley

Friday, Oct. 12 — v. Beekmantown

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at AuSable Valley

Tuesday Sept. 11 — v. Lake Placid, Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport combined and Plattsburgh High

Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at PSUC Field House

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Saranac Lake

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — at Beekmantown

Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Seton Catholic

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Plattsburgh High

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Saranac

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — v. Beekmantown, Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga

Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park

Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at PSUC Field House

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday Sept. 6 — at Beekmantown

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Saranac

Thursday, Sept. 13 — at Plattsburgh High

Monday, Sept. 17 — at Lake Placid

Tuesday. Sept. 18 — v. AuSable Valley

Thursday, Sept. 20 — at Saranac Lake

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Peru

Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Northern Adirondack

Thursday, Oct. 4 — v. Beekmantown

Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Saranac

Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Plattsburgh High

Monday, Oct. 15 — at AuSable Valley

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Saranac Lake

Thursday, Oct. 18 — at Peru

Tuesday, Oct. 23 — v. Lake Placid

Thursday, Oct. 25 — at Northern Adirondack 