2018 Fall Sports: Saranac Chiefs

Saranac Sports Schedule
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 31 — at Moriah
Saturday, Sept. 8 — v. Saranac Lake
Friday, Sept. 15 — at Beekmantown
Friday, Sept. 21 — at Ticonderoga
Saturday, Sept. 29 — v. Ticonderoga
Saturday, Oct. 6 — v. Peru
Saturday, Oct. 13 — at Plattsburgh High
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday, Sept. 5 — at Plattsburgh High
Friday, Sept. 7 — v. Beekmantown
Monday, Sept. 10 — v. AuSable Valley
Wednesday, Sept. 12 — at Peru
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 20 — v. Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Beekmantown
Monday, Oct. 1 — at AuSable Valley
Wednesday, Oct. 3 — v. Peru
Friday, Oct. 5 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Friday, Oct. 12 — at Saranac Lake
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — v. Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Sept. 6 — at Beekmantown
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at AuSable Valley
Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Peru
Monday, Sept. 17 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Friday, Sept. 21 — at Saranac Lake
Monday, Sept. 24 — at Plattsburgh High
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — v. Beekmantown
Friday, Sept. 28 — v. AuSable Valley
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Peru
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Oct. 11 — v. Saranac Lake
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Lake Placid
Thursday Sept. 6 — v. Northern Adirondack
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Sept. 13 — v. Beekmantown
Monday, Sept. 17 — at Saranac Lake
Thursday, Sept. 20 — at Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. AuSable Valley
Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — v. Lake Placid
Thursday, Oct. 4 — at Northern Adirondack
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — v. Northeastern Clinton
Thursday, Oct. 11 — at Beekmantown
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Oct. 18 — v. Plattsburgh High
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — v. Saranac Lake
Thursday, Oct. 25 — at Peru
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — at Plattsburgh High
Tuesday Sept. 11 — at Peru
Saturday, Sept. 15 — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) invitational at SUNY Plattsburgh Field House
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — v. Lake Placid, Elizabethtown Keene Moriah Westport (EKMW), Peru and Seton Catholic
Tuesday, Oct. 2 — at Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 9 — at Ticonderoga
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — v. Northeastern Clinton, Peru and Saranac Lake
Tuesday, Oct. 23 — at EKMW, to be determined
Saturday, Oct. 27 — CVAC meet at Cadyville Recreation Park
Friday, Nov. 2 — sectionals at SUNY Plattsburgh Field House
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday, Sept. 11 — v. Peru
Friday, Sept. 14 — at Plattsburgh High
Thursday, Sept. 27 — v. Plattsburgh High
Friday, Oct. 5 — at Peru
Tuesday, Oct. 16 — at Plattsburgh High
Saturday, Oct. 27 — sectional