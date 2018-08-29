2018 Fall Sports: Schroon Lake Wildcats

Lady Wildcats numbers low after last season

Boy’s soccer looking to compete, have fun

SCHROON LAKE | The Lady Wildcats soccer team is hoping to be able to count on experience to lead the way, and the boys varsity soccer team is going to try to compete after a sub-500 season last year.

Schroon Girl’s Soccer

Head coach Mary Lou Shaughnessy said she would like to have 15 or 16 girls on her 2018 Schroon Lake Central School girl’s varsity soccer team. The problem is she only has 13, leaving her only two substitutes. The good news is six of her players this year are seniors, with the rest being a mixture of juniors, a couple of sophomores and one freshman. Coming off a record of 10 or 11 wins and three losses, the biggest loss was six seniors, without a lot of athletes moving up from the lower grades. Last year, the Lady Wildcats were high in talent and experience. This season, Shaughnessy said, there is a lot of experience, but less talent-wise. Still, Shaughnessy said the Wildcats will do okay.

“We should be competitive, but we can’t have injuries or sickness,” She said.

The seniors will have to take the lead, including midfielder Grace Higgens, and scoring forwards Lilly Slyman and Danielle Ramirez. Defensively, Shaughnessy is looking for leadership from seniors Sienna Secore and Alysen Bruce, and junior Victoria Buell.

Wildcat boy’s soccer wants to compete

Boy’s soccer head coach Derrick Denteh will be leading a Wildcats team that is coming off a 6-8 season in 2017. Denteh said the team’s major losses, however, included only two players: Micka Stout and Jordan DeZalia.

This year, however, the numbers are on his side, with 19 players filling out his roster: Harrison Gereau, Andrew Pelkey, Gabe Gratto, Cian Bresnahan, Jaike Brady, Marcus Peace, Caleb Hughey, Ryan Haneman, Derrick Loiselle, Luc Stout, Tyler Dick, Travis Dick, Eli Yarosh, Travis Fish, Colin Bresnahan, Cole Plumstead, Mike Foote, Taylor Emmert and Oliver Higgens.

“I expect us to be very competitive and leave it all out on the field every time we are out there, and work through the struggles of every game as a unit, as well as having fun together,” Denteh said.