2018 Fall Sports: Ticonderoga Sentinels

Ti soccer looking to bounce back

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity girl’s soccer team is looking to rebound this year after a 3-12 campaign a year ago.

Coach Tina Russell said the team graduated 10 seniors, including goalie, center and midfielder.

Despite the record, that leadership will be missed.

“It took us a while to gel as a team last year,” Russell said. “We had quite a few close games, but we just weren’t able to put the ball in the net.”

But a plus is that the team returns nine players who will be counted on for their leadership. Russell said she feels good about the team’s willingness to work hard and their teamwork.

“They will need to use their leadership skills and varsity experience to help the younger players get ready for the upcoming season,” Russell said. “Many of the girls have taken advantage of opportunities in the off season, and they are all working hard on improving their overall skill level.”

The team roster includes: Jade Charboneau, Sam Montville, Kirsten Strum, Molly Price, Emily Purkey, Anna Whitman, Chloe Rocque, Katherine Gallipo, Summer Snyder, Aubrey Smith, Hannah Riper, Lauren Dixon, Vivian Porter, Savannah LaCourse, Kylee Huestis, Saidi St. Andrews, Kelsey Thompson and Karyssa Alkinburgh.

Sentinel cross country looks to reclaim past success

TICONDEROGA | After a down period, Ticonderoga Central School’s Cross Country Team, the Sentinels, is looking to reestablish itself as a contender — and it will be counting on young talent to help it along the way.

“We lost two key seniors, but we’ve got some young people who are stepping up,” said Coach Jay Wells, himself a former Sentinel runner. “Our goal this year is to be competitive in the league.”

What the team might lack in experience it hopes to overcome with spirit which counts for a lot, Wells said.

“They like what they’re going,” he said. “They’re very young and enthusiastic and I think we will make good progress this year.”