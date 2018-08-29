2018 Fall Sports: Warrensburg Burghers

× The 2018 Warrensburg High School Varsity Field Hockey Team includes (front row, left to right): Mikayla Rothermel, Abigail Ranous, Sara Langworthy, Meagan O’Sullivan, Nayana DeAmelia; (row 2) Zailey Baker, Kaylee Olden, Avery LaPoint, Bella DeAmelia, Mattie Castro, Grace Cupp; (row 3) coach Teresa Colvin, Mairina Callahan, Madison Binder, Sydney Garrain, Megan Hughes and Dianne Curtis. Photo by Thom Randall

Experienced WCS field hockey team focused on lofty goals

WARRENSBURG | Area sports fans are anticipating a successful season for Warrensburg field hockey — perhaps concluding with a championship or two.

Following their solid 2017 win-loss record of 12-5, the team only lost one player, Kayla Raymond, to graduation. The rest of the team is returning for this year’s campaign.

The players include nine seniors, talented athletes who have played hockey for coach Teresa Colvin since seventh grade, Colvin said.

“This team has grown up together, she said. “They know each others’ quirks, strengths, weaknesses and everything in between, both on and off the field.”

Here’s a rundown of the top players:

Senior forward Mairina Callahan has consistently been a leading-scorer; junior forward Abigail Ranous was the top scorer last season; sophomore center-midfielder Sara Langworthy is key in keeping the ball advancing toward the goal and has a nice drive; senior midfielder Mikayla Rothermel works very well with Burgher forwards, as well as dropping back to provide vital assistance on defense; senior defender Dianne Curtis leads the team’s defense in the circle; and Megan Hughes performs well on the right wing, bringing the ball up the field and centering it well, Colvin said.

Isabella DeAmelia, a junior, is the returning goalie. Colvin said DeAmelia performed well as a rookie goaltender last year.

Colvin said the team is on a mission to achieve success this season, partially because Warrensburg and North Warren may merge their field hockey programs next year. This could be the last season that the Burgher hockey players compete on their own.

The players are focused on achieving a championship season, Colvin concluded.

“They have this team spirit of ‘Lets get this done,’” she said. “They’ve been chasing this for four to five years. They’re ready, and it’s more than just the talk!”

× The 2018 Warrensburg High School Varsity Volleyball team includes from front row, left: Isabell Peters, Natalie Bederian, Hannah West and Sharon Allen. Second row, from left: Desirae Prosser, Ivy Marker, Savannah Kollmann, Sarah Jenks and Anita Kladis. Third row left: Danielle Baker, Tenisha Tyrell and Serena Stewart. Not pictured: Jordan Hill, Abi Karson, Kendra Russell and Michele Gillingham. Photo by Thom Randall

WCS volleyball team has veteran

WARRENSBURG | With a large number of experienced players returning, the Warrensburg High School Volleyball Team may achieve a breakout season in 2018.

Last year was a rebuilding year, concluding with a 1-12 record, loaded with younger players who gained substantial experience as they developed solid skills, head coach Davida Paniccia Haynes said.

“With our senior leadership, we’ll have a good, strong, competitive team,” Haynes said. “This year, we’ll coalesce and emerge!”

The team’s primary defensive player, Jordan Hill, is experienced in rebuffing the aggressive attacks of opponents. Danielle Baker and Tenisha Tyrell have been working on sharpening their offensive skills and strategies. Ninth Natalie Bederian has been learning the skills of a setter. Isabelle Peters just moved into the area and is expected to contribute. All of the players have a broad range of skills.

Haynes returns for her third year, and she is assisted in her chores by former head coach Tressa Cintora, plus Brittany Baker and John Burns. With four coaches on hand, the players have been receiving considerable individualized attention in developing their skills.

This mentoring is important, considering that Adirondack League volleyball is quite competitive — Lake George, Fort Edward, Argyle and Hartford all have strong programs.

“We have strong, versatile players this year and the girls are working hard and having fun as we build up the team,” Haynes added.